Friday night (6 pm) will mark the first time in Tewksbury Memorial High School Football history, that the Redmen will battle Needham.
Out of the Bay State Conference Herget Division, the Rockets finished 7-4 last season lost three important players from last year's team including tight ends Matt Smith and Jack Morris, who are now playing at Duke and Assumption, while, quarterback Charlie Ogletree is now at Bentley University.
Despite those losses, the team returns a handful of experienced players who are all part of one of the longest football traditions in the entire state.
"They are a big program and they are one of the oldest programs in the state," said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. "They have a lot of pride and tradition there so it's a perfect kind of team to play (in the opener) but at the same time, it's a tough first game for all of these games. I think it would be a tough first game for a lot of these guys regardless of who we were playing."
Needham opened its season this past Friday night and were defeated by the No. 4 ranked team in the entire state, Natick, 42-0. Week two they will face the No. 12 ranked Tewksbury Redmen before the home crowd.
"They have a couple of athletes who are as good as anyone that we're going to play," said Aylward. "This kid, wide out, Odahri Hibberts. He is a really good player. He was a bit overshadowed last year because of (Smith). Their quarterback was really good last year and now he's at Bentley. They had a handful of really good players and they always do."
Also key players for Needham includes Tyler Reid, a halfback, and Ryan Villa, a two-way lineman.
The Rockets had been coached by Dave Duffy and will now be coached by one of his assistants Doug Kopsco. Having the new coach makes it difficult for Aylward and his staff to do as much homework on the team as possible.
"It's so hard to think past the first week because it's a new team we're facing with a new coach," said Aylward. "Even if I were to look at some of their older stuff on film or the internet, a lot of those looks can be different, so there's a lot of uncertainty."
Kopsco told Matt Noonan, of "Noontime Sports", that he has such a great deal of respect for Coach Aylward and his program.
“(Tewksbury) is a great team,” he said. “This is just a great team. They are very versatile on offense, they give you a lot of different looks, they can do a lot of different things to you, so we just need to (make sure) we’re prepared, ask good questions during the week and we need to make sure everyone knows their assignments.”
