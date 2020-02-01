BOSTON – It was another busy and yet extremely impressive weekend for a handful of members on the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Indoor Track-and-Field team, in particular junior Makayla Paige.
Paige – who owns the state's best times in six events, the 200 (25.46), 300 (40.13), 400 (57.42), 800 (2:08.01) and part of the sprint medley relay team (4:09.69) – participated in a very unusual meet on Friday night, the Terrier Invitational held at Boston University.
"This is an open meet that features some of the top collegiate and professional runners in the country," said Redmen head coach Fran Cusick.
Paige took part in the 800-meters and finished with a time of 2:08.01 to take 11th place overall.
"Makayla ran against the best field that she has ever competed against," said Cusick. "She found herself in section one with a group of professional runners, who were all in their mid-twenties. It was definitely a bit of shock for her – a new meet, against new competitors and a new check-in system.
“Despite being a little taken aback by the environment, Makayla emerged with the second fastest 800-meter run of her career. She finished 11th out of a field of 150 runners. Her time also happens to be the fourth best in the entire country at the moment."
The winner of the 800 was Cynthia Anais, who earlier in the decade was a star runner at the University of Maryland. Also in the mix was Annette Melcher, of the US Air Force, who was seventh, and then the ninth and tenth place finishers came from Texas and Toronto.
“(Despite her time, Makayla) was pretty ticked off about the race,” said Cusick. “Her heat went out HARD and Makayla did not really respond, so she found herself running well off the back of the pack for nearly the entirety of the race. I thoroughly believe that getting your butt kicked is an invaluable experience and this will help her mature and grow as she moves forward. In the vast, vast majority of the meets Makayla runs, she is the best athlete, so getting to race against a field like this is awesome.”
The following day, Paige participated with three of her Tewksbury High teammates as part of the sprint medley relay team at the New Balance Grand Prix Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
“This is a professional meet that features some of the best athletes in the country,” said Cusick. “In fact 800 meter world champion Donovan Brazier ran the second fastest 600 meter time in history just ninety minutes after our team had raced. It’s a very fun atmosphere and one we’ve been lucky to be a part of for the last several years.”
The group of sophomore Daniela Almeida (200), freshman Carrina Barron (200), freshman Emma Jensen (400) and Paige (800) finished at 4:13.76 to take second place with an overall time of 4:13.76. A team from Bishop Loughlin, out of Brooklyn, New York, finished first at 4:05.20, while other Massachusetts high schools, Norton and fellow MVC foe North Andover were third and fourth at 4:16.31 and 4:16.40.
“We unfortunately drew lane one, which is not ideal for a 200 meter sprint,” said Cusick. “Daniela held on valiantly, but she was up against some of the best runners in the state and region and we quickly found ourselves behind the rest of the field. Carrina and Emma ran right around their season best times, but by the time we handed off we were about five seconds back of the field.
“Despite racing on heavy legs from the previous night, Makayla got us back in the race with a 2:10 leg and we grabbed second place overall behind Bishop Loughlin HS of New York, who raced to a 4:09 time, which is currently tops in the entire country.”
Overall, Cusick said it was a great day for the four girls and for the program to get this kind of recognition.
"I think of it as more of a fun day, though it’s a lot easier for me to say this when I’m not the one racing," he said with a laugh. "But the opportunity to race against some different competition and to see some of the best runners in the country compete is a unique opportunity and I’m glad we got to experience it."
