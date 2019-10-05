CHELMSFORD — When it comes to cross-country, competing in quad meets is never easy, no matter the opponent. Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls cross-country team lined up against Billerica, Chelmsford and Dracut in a quad meet, with the toughest challenge of facing the Indians, who are arguably one of, if not the top team in Eastern Mass and perhaps the entire state.
The Redmen certainly hung in there with Billerica, losing 24-35, and on the flip side came away with wins over Dracut, 15-50 and Chelmsford, 23-34, to put the team’s record at 3-2 thus far.
“I am happy with this day as a whole,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “Our chances of beating Billerica were always going to be slim, but we took care of business against a solid Chelmsford squad. We have a big dual meet against Lowell (on) Wednesday that I am looking forward to as an early season test.”
Junior Makayla Paige was the top overall finisher as she came in at 20:03, just one second ahead of her close friend Nicole Anderson of Billerica. Senior Meghan Ostertag of Tewksbury was fourth overall at 20:22 as she continues her strong start to the season after missing all of last year with injuries, forcing her to switch over to the swim team for a year.
“Meghan had a superb race,” said Cusick. “It’s been well documented that Meghan was one of the best sophomores in the state two years ago before a nagging shin injury forced her to miss about a year of running. Rather than let this discourage her, Meghan has battled back and worked as hard as any athlete I’ve coached to get to the point where she can compete at a high level again.
“She’s still got work to do, but today’s race was a good confirmation for her that she is on the right track, as she finished fourth in the race overall and within striking distance of one of Billerica’s best runners. Meghan has got more grit and guts than any kid I’ve ever coached, so it was awesome to get her experience a measure of success today and walk away smiling after this one.”
Coming in after Paige and Ostertag was junior Izzie Carleton, who was eighth overall at 21:31.
“Izzie had a fantastic cross country season last year, but has been very frustrated with her performances in the subsequent seasons,” said Cusick. “At this very course last year, on a miserable day to run with high winds and pouring rain, Izzie finished in tenth place. Well, she was able to recapture some of that magic today as she raced with a ton of intelligence and toughness, passing a girl from Billerica in the final 100 meter stretch to run her best race of the season by far.
“I’m happy for her because, like Meghan, she has experienced some frustration with the sport over the last year. She hasn’t let this deter her, though, and has continued to work and to trust the process. I am looking forward to seeing if she can build on this momentum in the coming weeks.”
Maci Chapman continues her surge this season, a year after playing on the sub-varsity soccer team. She finished 14th overall with a time of 22:12.
“Maci continues to be a force for us,” said the coach. “Today she was our fourth runner and she too ran down a Billerica athlete in the final stretch of the race. Maci has been a breath of fresh air for our team, both from a personality perspective and from an athletic perspective. She’s adjusting to a new sport of course, and not every race is going to be fantastic, but this was a positive step in the right direction.”
Rounding out the performers included Molly Cremin (16th, 22:21), Elyse O’Leary (18th, 22:43), Emma Jensen (19th, 22:51), Olivia Millspaugh (21st, 23:09), Jess Satterfield (25th, 23:56), Shannon Crowley (31st, 24:53) and Sarah Polimeno (35th, 25:42).
Three days after the quad meet, Tewksbury participated in the annual Frank Kelley Invitational Meet held in Wrentham.
“This meet attracts over 4,000 athletes from across New England and is a great early season fitness test,” said Cusick.
Paige was the only member of the team to participate in the Girls Championship 5K race and she finished with a fourth place finish with a time of 19:52.39, following three seniors, Mary Yount of Northhampton (19:26.19), Lindy Stadlader of Hingham (19:42.82) and Abby Hassman of Foxboro (19:49.16).
In the Girls 11th/12th Division-1 race, Carleton was 19th overall with a time of 13:25.86 as she received a medal, along with Paige. Following Carleton, included Satterfield (44th, 14:38.22), Crowley (56th, 14:57.77), Polimeno (66th, 15:22.56), Maria Da Silva (128th, 17:32.48), Sussana Darrigo (135th, 18:04.40) and Tammy Varnum (139th, 19:04.74).
Finally in the 9th/10th Grade Division 1 race, Cremin was the top Tewksbury finisher as she was 27th at 13:19.8. She was followed by O’Leary (31st, 13:27.54), Millspaugh (41st, 13:38.06), Chapman (43rd, 13:39.40), Jensen (46th, 13:39.72), Maisan Nguyen (173rd, 16:38.67) and Victoria Allen (212nd, 19:55.33).
“For us, the biggest success story was the collective performance of our freshmen/sophomores,” said Cusick. “We were led by Molly Cremin, Elyse O'Leary, Olivia Millspaugh, Maci Chapman, and Emma Jensen, who accomplished the impressive feat of having only a 20 second one-through-five spread.
“All of them ran smart races, starting out relatively conservatively and then passing numerous runners as the race went on, particularly on the final stretch. Molly and Elyse both had breakout races, closed hard, and nearly grabbed a medal in the process.
“The two freshmen, Olivia Millspaugh and Emma Jensen, have been a tremendously positive force for our team. They are super nice kids that have fit in seamlessly to our team culture.
“As a team, this group finished in fifth of 20 teams, an impressive result considering we compete in the large school division against some schools that have a significantly higher population than we do. I see great things from this group in the future.”
