CHELMSFORD – Usually when Tewksbury competes in the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship meet, the participant list takes up an entire sheet of paper. This time though, Saturday's meet, only nine members of the team participated. The Redmen didn't participate in any of the relay races, or a number of the events and were limited due to injuries or other happenings where the athletes couldn't make it.
The nine athletes who did participate all did well and helped the Redmen compile 24 points, which was good for seventh place out of the 11 teams that participated. North Andover won the meet with 121 points, followed by Lowell with 108 and then Central Catholic, Andover, Methuen and Haverhill. After Tewksbury came Dracut, Lawrence, Chelmsford and Billerica.
“Today was a lot like our season. I wish I had all of the horses because if I had them all, we could have really done better. I don't think we could have won the meet, but we finished sixth and if we had everyone, possibly we could have been third or fourth and put us in the hunt (for the top spots),” said head coach Scott Wilson. “Today was the same as the state relay meet and most of our dual meets – we just haven't had a full roster. Maybe next weekend we will.”
All 24 points came from two members, juniors Elijah Achonolu and Alex Arbogast. Achonolu had a terrific day, finishing second in the triple jump at 41-04, while he was also seventh in the 100-meter dash at 12.05, however in terms in team scoring, only the top six places count.
“Elijah had a great day. He was second in the triple jump. Then his 100-meter performance, finishing seventh – it would have been hard to envision that at the start of the season,” said Wilson.
The coach was asked about Achonolu's performance in the triple jump and if the second place finish was a surprise or not?
“He was seeded third in the triple jump so I expected him to do well there, but you still have to go out and jump. He's getting better and better in that event,” said Wilson. “It's mostly that second phase where Elijah continues to work on. For Elijah, he's a guy who is starting to have some success and because of that, it's driving him to work a little bit harder. He's been relaxed, having fun, being all social and I love that and love him. He's a great kid to have on the team, but now it's time to put in some work. Now he's starting to see it. To finish seventh in the 100 (meters is a great accomplishment).”
Arbogast had a very busy day, competing in the 100 and 200, meaning he had four races with the preliminary heats and then the finals. He ended up finishing second in both events, losing out to the same opponent, Ethan Pater of Central Catholic. Pater finished with respective times of 11.13 and 21.98, which came after running trial heat times of 11.24 and 22.33. Arbogast had trial times of 11.32 for second place and 23.45, which was good for third and then in the finals he was clocked at 11.26 and 22.47. He improved both times, but was edged out by Pater.
“Alex took second in both the 100 and 200, which is a great day. He lost to the same kid in both races. The kid is good but Arbo can beat him. He did it last weekend. That guy just had a better day today. I'm not disappointed with how Alex ran. It was a lot of running today for him between the trials and finals. Next week will be a bit easier for him. He'll run the 200 on Thursday and then the 100 on Saturday. We'll see his best next weekend,” said Wilson.
Kyle Adams also had a busy day as he competed in three events, taking seventh in the discus (123-6), eighth in the javelin (132-1) and ninth in the shot put (40-9.50). Also in the field events, Eric Impink was 11th in the discus (111-4), Willow Trodden was 15th in the triple jump (35-7.50), Manny Mengata was 16th in the shot put (38-8) and Nick DeGloria was 20th in the javelin (113-2). Trodden was also 17th in the 110-meter hurdles and then Will Humphrey was 12th in the 400 at 55.33.
“Will Humphrey didn't place him, but it was his personal record. Kyle had an OK day. I know he wants to place (next weekend) in those throwing events, Manny threw 38 feet in the shot put and he's just so raw. We've got some guys coming so it's going to be fun. Next year is going to be a lot of fun. We have so many juniors, so we're going to be tough,” said Wilson.
Overall, Wilson said it was an average day and although this has been a frustrating season, he commends the kids who competed on Saturday in the tough heat.
“Overall we did what I expected (at the MVC Meet). I'm not excited about it, I'm not disappointed in any way and it was just a day. Hopefully next week we can put a really good 4x100 and 4x400 relay team out there together. Today we didn't run any relay races because of our injuries and other kids missing the meet for various reasons.
“It's been a real tough season. The kids know this as they hard me say it, so I'm not talking out of school so I told them that our level of commitment this year is not where we need it to be. Whether it's I'm playing soccer or basketball, or my family needs me, or I'm work, it's been all kinds of crap. It's been a tough year as a coach, but I'm proud of the kids who showed up (today) and who competed hard.”
On Thursday and Saturday, the Redmen will compete in the Division 4 state meet to be held at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham.
On Tuesday, the MIAA released its performance list and Arbogast is seeded second in the 200 and third in the 100. Kyle Adams is seeded second in the javelin, fifth in the shot put and eighth in the discus. Ryan Cuvier, who last year enjoyed a great post-season run, has been injured for most of the season but he is still ranked eighth in the high jump. Achonolu is seeded ninth in the triple jump.
