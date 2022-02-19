ROXBURY – They had gone almost an entire month without a competitive meet, so Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Indoor Track-and-Field coach Fran Cusick really had no idea how his team would respond and fare against the other highly talented teams during last Friday's Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
In terms of personal bests and overall strong efforts, the Redmen tossed out aces all day. In terms of place finishers and scoring, Tewksbury struggled, accumulating just four team points with one fifth and two sixth place finishes.
Tewksbury finished in 10th place in the ten-team meet, as North Andover won the meet with 85 points, followed by Andover, Central Catholic, Billerica, Lowell, Dracut, Haverhill, Chelmsford and Methuen.
“Good day for our team,” said Cusick. “We didn’t score a ton of points in the always competitive MVC, but I think on the whole we acquitted ourselves nicely after a very long layoff from racing. Going into the meet, I told the coaching staff that I had no idea how people were going to run today (since) our last MVC dual meet was on January 11th. We had the state relay meet on the 15th. So there was a four week stretch of just training, which can be deadly for a younger, less experienced team.
“On the whole, though I think this went well.”
In terms of scoring, senior Maci Chapman was the top performer as she was fifth in the mile, coming in at 5:38.39.
“That was a gritty and gutsy effort. This was a very close race, with five girls finishing between 5:38 and 5:42 and Maci managed to pass a couple of them on the home stretch to secure fifth and end with a personal record,” said Cusick.
Noelia Cura had a busy and very productive afternoon. She was sixth in the high jump clearing 4-10, was part of the sixth place 4x200 relay team along with Kimsan Nguyen, Reese Maniscalco and Carrina Barron, and also was 9th in the 55-meter dash at 7.81 seconds. Maniscalco was also 15th in the 55-meter dash at 7.96 seconds, and Barron was also 15th in the high jump (4-6) and 16th in the dash (8.00).
Nguyen was just edged out on scoring in the 300 as she was seventh with a time of 44.35 seconds.
“This was her best time ever as the sophomore continues an excellent season,” said Cusick.
Also just missing out on scoring included the 4x400 relay team, as well as senior Molly Cremin. The relay team consisted of Rania Elouahi, Charlotte Morris, Maci Chapman and Madison Forgione and they came in seventh at 4:45.39 and then Cremin was eighth in the two-mile at 13:00.36. Forgione also picked up a 15th place finish in the 300, coming in at 48.26 seconds.
Two other members of the team also had strong days. Ava Piccolo enjoyed her best day throwing the shot put 29-11.75 to take 12th and then Maisan Nguyen finished 15th in the 600.
“Ava Piccolo threw a two-foot plus personal record, while Victoria Allen also threw a nearly two-foot personal record of 29’1 to place 18th. Monster day from these two, who should both be in the mix to qualify for states.
“And Maisan Nguyen continues to be one of our humblest and hardest working athletes. She used a huge final lap of her 600 to crush her personal record by three seconds and run well under 2:00.”
Cassidy Paige competed in two events, finishing 10th in the high jump, clearing 4-6 and then was 13th in the 300 at 45.98 and then Elyse O'Leary was 21st in the 600 at 2:06.10.
“I’m proud of our athletes’ dedication this season. Big thanks to all of the competitors, as well as those who came to the meet as alternates. Also want to think the coaching staff for their diligence and hard work this season,” said Cusick.
This Thursday starting at 4 pm back at the RLC, the Redmen will compete in the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. Going into it, the 4x200 relay team is seeded seventh and Chapman is seeded eighth in the mile.
“We're hoping to have a number of athletes compete and finish things out strong,” said Cusick.
