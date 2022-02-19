The senior members of the TMHS Girls Track-and-Field team includes front row from left, Maisan Nguyen, Madison Forgione, Allison Costello, Molly Cremin, and Madison Kearney; Back row from left, Victoria Allen, Raia Price, Ava Piccolo, Noelia Cura, Elyse O'Leary and Maci Chapman. Missing from photo: Ashlyn Nawn.

(photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).