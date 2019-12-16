TEWKSBURY — The final installment of the decade pieces is below, as I rank the top ten high school teams from 2010 to the present day. So here goes:
2013 TMHS FOOTBALL TEAM
You can make a valid argument that this team was the greatest football team ever to put on pads at TMHS. Certainly town historians will agree or debate that, but in the modern-era, certainly this collection of tremendous people and student-athletes, was one heck of a football team.
The 42-6 dominating win over Plymouth South at Gillette Stadium gave the Redmen their third Super Bowl win in the school’s history, and first since 1996, with their other victory coming in 1985. The perfect record made it three times in program history in which a team went undefeated as the 1950 team finished 8-0 and that ’85 team finished 11-0.
During their playoff run, Tewksbury averaged nearly 36 points a game, and outscored teams 179-81 including Somerville (43-7), the gutsy win over Gloucester (28-25), Marblehead (34-21), Melrose (32-14) and then Plymouth South, led by a four-touchdown performance by junior back James Sullivan.
"That group of guys were really an amazing group," said head coach Brian Aylward in last week's edition when he reflected upon that season as the TC’s Coach of the Decade. “They could play like no other team I've had. In terms of without speaking words, just by body language, they could turn a switch to a gear that I never thought that they had in particularly on defense, but also on offense. Without me saying anything, developing a hair on fire sense of urgency, this play has to happen (situation) and anytime they felt it slipping away, they would grind and get it done.”
2016 TMHS GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK TEAM
Throughout a good portion of this decade, the Tewksbury Girls indoor and outdoor track teams as well as cross-country teams, seemed to always play second fiddle to Milton, an absolutely phenomenal program, that's just an absolute juggernaut each and every season.
After finishing second to Milton at the D3 Eastern Mass Meet and trailing throughout the entire night a week later at the All-State Meet, Tewksbury put it all together when it counted, earned some incredibly crucial points and ended up in a tie with Milton to share the All-State Championship title — meaning the Redmen along with Milton, were better than every other team in the entire state.
“We have known for pretty much the entire season that the best two teams in the state were Milton and Tewksbury,” said Redmen head coach John Byrnes. “We won a couple of times and they won a couple of times. They had a couple of things not go there way today and we had some incredible performances on down the line.
“It's the best team we have ever had. I knew that after last week's meet especially when we had a performance like that. So I'm glad to see them come up with something as they are such a tough, talented group of kids.”
In that meet, Tewksbury was led by the performances of Ashley Colarusso, Molly Robertson, Lauren Polimeno, Rachel Sessa, Tatum Pecci, Krista Stracqualursi, Sam Beatrice, Christine Baptiste, Kendall Paolella, Holly O'Leary, Devyn Veits and Emily Sessa.
That team was absolutely loaded with premier talent, including four of those girls currently competing at Division 1 colleges and four others in various D2 schools.
2011 TMHS BOYS HOCKEY TEAM
Just 53 seconds into overtime, Mark Petti scored the goal of his life, lifting the Redmen Hockey team to a dramatic 2-1 win over Franklin, played before a large crowed at the TD Garden.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Petti said. “I am still dreaming. I still can’t believe it.”
Tewksbury trailed 1-0, came back to tie it before Petti's OT winner — and he also got the game winner in the North Sectional Final.
Tewksbury entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed and won five straight over Peabody (4-2), Boston Latin (1-0), Beverly (6-1), Saugus (3-1) and then Franklin, who went on to lose to Wilmington each of the following two years in the state final.
“It’s been a lot of sleepless nights these past four or five nights, and I am just proud of these kids. They played hard. We played probably our worst first period of the tournament, but we came out and regrouped and I thought the kids played very, very well in the second and third period. Franklin was a great team and it made for a great state tournament (championship) game,” said head coach Derek Doherty after the win.
It was the second state title for the Redmen Hockey team in their program's history.
2019 TEWKSBURY-METHUEN GIRLS HOCKEY TEAM
Eight years earlier, the TMHS Boys Hockey team won a 2-1 overtime game at the TD Garden with Mark Petti scoring the game winner, well this past March, the Red Rangers faced a previously unbeaten Austin Prep squad back at the same arena and the two teams put on quite the show.
Tewksbury-Methuen won the double-overtime game, 2-1, behind the game winner by senior Carolyn Curley, who throughout her career had several serious shoulder injuries. But this contest went back-and-forth and the tempo was tremendous, not to forget the absolutely brilliant performance in net by Methuen's Kaia Hollingsworth, who completely robbed Austin Prep of at least three point-blank goals.
It was just the second female state championship in TMHS history and eighth overall.
“This is what you dream about and work so hard for,” said Red Rangers coach Sarah Oteri. “You can work so hard and never achieve this. So to actually go down in history like this is really unreal. I don’t know how the (Red Rangers' players) kept fighting. They were amazing. I had tears in my eyes. They’ve sacrificed so much for this. I’m so happy for them.”
2016 TMHS GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM
Simply put the best collection of runners put together in one season — even though this program has many of those seasons — the Redmen went unbeaten during the regular season, won both the MVC Dual Meet and League Championship titles, went on to win the Division 3 Eastern Mass title before finishing second — to you guessed it — Milton in the Division 2 All-State Championship, meaning the Redmen were the second best team in the entire state.
The second place finish at the All-State Meet was the program’s best finish since back-to-back second place finishes in 1994 and ’95. It’s also tied for second with the ’94 and ’95 teams, and this year’s softball team for the best finishes of any female sports teams in the history of athletics at the school.
The group that ran at the All-States include current D1 runners Emily Sessa (UMass-Lowell), Rachel Sessa (Georgetown University) and Lauren Polimeno (Jacksonville University), as well as Holly O'Leary, Devyn Veits and Lily Robinson, who are all also running in college, and then current senior Meghan Ostertag, who plans on doing the same next year.
2010 SHAWSHEEN TECH FOOTBALL
The actual win for the Rams was overshadowed by the wonderful story that head coach Al Costabile left the field as a winner, only to rush home so he could get ready to walk his daughter down the aisle for her wedding. But if you know Costabile and how great of a person and coach that he is, that made that day, that season and that championship title so, so special.
“I've been on the losing end twice in Super Bowls. And this is a great feeling. I've never felt it before. It's fantastic. Just holding this trophy is good stuff. This has to be one of the greatest days of my life. I'm very fortunate. It really is a tremendous day.”
Shawsheen defeated Blue Hills Regional of Canton, 20-6, to win what was the Division 4 Super Bowl at the time, played at Curry College. It was the first championship in the Rams' history, while it was the third Super Bowl appearance for Costabile after falling in two previous attempts while coaching at Bishop Fenwick.
The game was tied up at 6-6 before Shawsheen scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to prevail, led by a 25-yard TD run by Steve Reynolds, who later added two defensive interceptions, before Matt Costello of Wilmington had a 35-yard, Pick-6 for the final score of the game to seal the victory.
“I looked up and saw the ball right in my face and just picked it off,” Costello said after that game. “I got some great blocks from my teammates. I could see the end zone and I just thought to myself I have to get there.”
2018 TMHS FOOTBALL TEAM
Last December, Tewksbury, a school of 400-plus kids, took a trip to Foxboro to play a team nearly three times their size in Springfield Central and the Redmen played fantastic through and through, falling 20-7, to finish as Division 3 State Finalists.
"I am so proud of this group. To go out and take a run at all of the bigger schools that we face throughout the entire season and I'm just really proud of the way that they stuck together," Coach Aylward said after the loss. "They played for each other all year long. They are a special group of kids and this experience, although it hurts right now, I think down the road, they are going to appreciate the effort that they gave because it's something that is bigger than themselves. They'll stay together and these guys will remain close friends forever, I think because of the experiences that they went through and ultimately that's what it is all about.
Kyle Zervas, who had been banged up all season, scored the lone touchdown of the game, a 66-yarder on a quick toss from QB Jay Connolly, who goes down as one of the all-time signal callers in the history of the program.
Tewksbury finished the season with 11 wins, which is tied for second all-time in program history.
2012 TMHS BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM
Much like the girls' cross-country and track programs who are listed above, this collection of talent was absolutely incredible.
The Redmen were crowned the Division 3 Eastern Mass Champions on a tie-breaker – then sophomore Mike Famiglietti, who ran sick all day, was the team's sixth runner and ultimately his place finish difference was higher than that of Wellesley's sixth place finisher, which gave the Redmen the title. Famiglietti didn't participate in the celebration with the team as he was taken to a local hospital.
“(Eastern Mass) Champs, just unbelievable,” said co-coach Peter Fortunato. “I’m speechless. This is the first time in school history that they did it. This is unbelievable and I don’t even know what to say right now. This was a complete team effort.”
The year before Tewksbury lost four of its top six runners and replaced them with "a converted hurdler in (Nick) Souza and three kids who barely weight collectively 260 pounds, they are like 80 pounds each,” said fellow co-coach at the time Peter Molloy referring to Anthony and Joseph Darrigo and Mike Famiglietti. “So you think we’re intimidating to those other teams who didn’t give us any credit whatsoever? That speaks volumes."
Famiglietti and Cory Thomas ended up running at UMass-Amherst, the Darrigo Brothers and Brian Amaral all had terrific careers at Fitchburg State and Nick Souza was the tough, gutsy, solid leader who helped keep everything intact.
2016 TMHS GIRLS SOFTBALL TEAM
Of the eight teams that are mentioned above, three of them won by overtime/tie-breaker, but in this case, the Redmen made program history by advancing to the Division 2 state championship game before losing to Hampshire Regional High School, 3-2, in 10-innings.
Tewksbury finished the season with a 22-4 record as it was the second to last season for veteran coach Leo DiRocco. He watched the performances of tremendous all-around people and players including Adrianna Favreau, Kirsten Dick, Marissa Doherty, Brooke Lamothe, Nicole Petherbridge, Teagan Trant, Nora Butler and a host of others.
“We are like a family. All my teams, I try to have them be like a family and to respect one another and to care,” DiRocco said after the loss. “These kids were very tight with everything that they did all year. This is a great group of kids. We have five National Honor Society kids on this team. Everybody is at a great level. It’s been a great ride for these kids.”
2019 TMHS GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Although there were other teams that advanced further than the Redmen who are not making this list, this team's talent from one through 12 was basically off the charts led by two sisters who are now excelling as freshman at Worcester State in Erin and Lizzie Gallella, not to mention current senior Alli Wild, who could be one of if not the best player currently in the MVC, and a very good surrounding cast.
Tewksbury finished 19-4 on the season, which included post-season wins over Saugus and an excellent Melrose team, before losing to another excellent team, the eventual state champions of Pentucket Regional.
“I’m proud of the girls, making it to the sectional final,” said Tewksbury head coach Mark Bradley after that loss. “We have accomplished so much as a team this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.