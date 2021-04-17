TEWKSBURY – After starting the season out with two wins, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' track-and-field team took on league rivals Billerica and Chelmsford this past week, unfortunately falling to both to put their record to 2-2 in the abbreviated Fall-2 season which wrapped up Wednesday with a night meet against Billerica with results not known as of presstime.
Heading into the Billerica meet, head coach Fran Cusick knew that his team needed to have a handful of unexpected performances and points in order to defeat the reigning league champs.
"We needed two things: to perform at an extremely high level, and hope that Billerica had a slightly off day. We got the first part of this down; just about every kid who competed in a Tewksbury uniform was at or near their best. Unfortunately for us, Billerica had a similarly great day. But despite the loss, this was an awesome, awesome day, the kind that every track coach hopes for,” he said.
Tewksbury won four of the events, with senior Makayla Paige figuring in three of them. She won the 600 at 1:50.2 and the 1,000 at 3:10.93, and then was also a part of the winning 4x400 relay team, joining Iris Diaz, Izzie Carleton and Noelia Cura, who had a combined time of 4:17.8.
“Makayla's double of the 600 and the 1,000 is brutal as she got about five minutes to record from the 600 before jumping back to the 1,000,” said Cusick. “Then she was part of the second fastest 4x400 relay team in the league to this point. A lot of credit also goes to Iris Diaz, who is new to the track team this year but has been doing an excellent job and has been very enthusiastic about running the 400 which is not something too many sprinters want to do.”
The other first place came from Molly Cremin in the two-mile as she crossed the line at 12:35.2.
“She ran a very smart race and this was a huge personal record for her,” said Cusick. “Molly has not lost a race this season to a non-Tewksbury competitor – she finished second to Makayla Paige in the mile earlier this season.”
Tewksbury also had a handful of second places, led by Carinna Barron, who was second in both the 55-meter dash (7.6) and 300 (44.5) and she also earned another point with a third place in the long jump (15-7). While Barron enjoyed her day, so did Maci Chapman, who delivered a tremendous effort with her second place finish in the mile with an all-time best time of 5:43.
“It was the best race of her life,” said Cusick. “Much like her good friend Molly Cremin, Maci had never broken six minutes in the mile before this year and she absolutely shattered it in this race.”
The other second places came from Julia Barletta in the high jump (4-4), Emma Jensen in the 55-meter hurdles (7.6) and then third places came from Riley Veits in the high jump (4-4) and Kimsan Nguyen in the 300 (45.5).
“Kimsan is a freshman and she had an amazing 300, running 45.5 to place third and just edging out a Billerica runner. Carrina Barron finished second in the same race and she finished with a big personal record,” said Cusick. “Our sprinting crew is very young, but they continue to make strides each and every meet.”
The coach also pointed out three other girls, who put forth great efforts in their respective events, although they didn't place. He started with freshman Emma Ryan.
“She ran an outstanding time of 6:01.6 in the mile. As alluded to with Maci and Molly, breaking six for a high school distance runner is no easy task so the fact that Emma has nearly bettered that in such an abbreviated season speaks to her talent and upside.
“Sophomore Colleen Cremin ran a 14 second personal best in the 1,000-meters. Colleen is an awesome kid and worked really hard over the winter. I actually saw her a few times out on the roads getting in mileage in the dead of winter. She’s been in a tough spot because each meet she’s competed in this year she’s been mostly running on her own without anyone around her speed. Thankfully in this meet she was able to matchup with a girl from Billerica who had a similar time, and they battled to the line for a good race for both of them.
“Also, Freshman McKayla Conley placed fourth overall in the shotput and first on our team in a personal best of 22-6. McKayla is in both the throws group and the distance group and has done a nice job balancing the two while establishing herself as one of our better throwers.”
After getting two days of rest, the Redmen were back at it last Saturday and were edged out by three points by Chelmsford, losing 51-48.
“I think we are the better team but credit to Chelmsford, they competed really well. Despite the loss, we had some outstanding performances in this meet as well,” said Cusick.
Tewksbury had three girls place in multiple individual events, including Barron, Paige and Carleton. They combined for three firsts and three seconds, while Paige and Carleton were a part of the first place 4x400 relay team, so the trio combined for a total of 26.5 of the team's 48 points. Barron took home titles in the 55-meter dash (7.6) and the long jump (15-9), Paige was first in the two-mile at 12:30 and second in the long jump at 15-9.50 and Carleton was second in both the 600 (1:52.0) and 55-meter hurdles (10.2).
The other first places came from Jensen in the 55-meter hurdles (9.2), Molly Cremin in the 1,000 (3:25) and the 4x400 relay team of Cassidy Paige, Carleton, Maddie Forgione and Makayla Paige came in at 4:16.5.
“This relay team was outstanding today. Freshman Cassidy Paige is coming off a minor hamstring injury, but she led us off in a 66 (second split) in her first time running the event. She was followed by Izzie Carleton, who also dropped a 66. Izzie has run a lot of 400 (meter races) over her four-year career, but this was by far the best one she’s run. And she did it on a hot day, after already running a hurdle personal record and coming in second and gutting out a second in the 600 - tough kid.
“Our third leg was Maddie Forgione, who shattered her personal record by at least four seconds to run another 66! And then our anchor leg was Makayla Paige, who was coming off a tough two-mile in the sun but brought us home in 56 (second split) for a total time of 4:16.5.”
Tewksbury had two other second places with Chapman in the mile at 5:53 and Abby Demos in the shot put throwing 32-5.
“Abby unfortunately missed the Billerica meet but was back for Chelmsford and was her usual dependable self. She threw 32-5 for second and that was, just four inches off her lifetime best,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the scoring with third places included Olivia Millspaugh in the mile (6:22), Noelia Cura in the 300 (45.4), Emma Ryan in the 600 (1:57) and Erin Sands in the two-mile.
Not placing but running well included Julia Barletta, with an outstanding 47 second time in the 300.
“For whatever reason, we haven’t had a chance to get her into a 300 yet this year, I now really wish we had run her in more because this was a great race,” said Cusick.
Despite losing both meets, Cusick said the performances and the experience for all of these athletes will only make the program stronger down the line.
“All in all, I’m happy with how the two meets went. Obviously, I wish we would have liked to have won the Chelmsford meet, but the direction we are heading is a positive one. We have a solid, young team that is still figuring out what track is all about and heading into the spring season we want to have these experiences of tough meets against good competition,” he said.
