METHUEN – Heading into this past week's two games, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls' hockey team had been defeated by two of the top teams in the state in Andover an Shrewsbury, and had been struggling a bit generating some offense.
Those losses put the Red Rangers at No. 10 in the latest Hockey Night in Boston Division 1 poll. On Saturday night, the T/M squad had their third straight challenge facing the No. 7 ranked HPNA (Haverhill/Pentucket Regional/North Andover) squad at their place. Despite being dominated at times, especially in the third period, the Red Rangers were able to come out with a huge regular season, 1-0, victory, behind the lone goal coming off the stick of Nikole Gosse, while goaltender Taylor Bruno was absolutely sensational, coming away with approximately 35 saves and the shut out.
That win pushed the Red Rangers to the No. 7 spot in the updated HNIB poll while HPNA slid down to No. 8.
The win, coupled with the 4-0 victory over non-league opponent Masconomet on Monday afternoon, puts the Red Rangers at 6-3-0 overall, while outscoring teams 18-11 in the eight games. Of the three losses, they have come against the No. 2 and No. 6 ranked teams in Division 1 with Shrewsbury and Billerica/Chelmsford, and then the No. 4 ranked team in Division 2 with Andover.
"Absolutely (I was so thrilled to beat HPNA) because I felt that we worked very hard (to get it)," said interim head coach Dave O'Hearn, the longtime assistant who is stepping up while head coach Sarah Doucette is out on maternity leave. "It was one of those moments where you played another tough league opponent and we worked very hard. We're not a team that's going to come in and beat you by four or five goals. It's not how we're built. That was a true test for us. I don't think there was a time when we had the most talented girl on the ice, but we outwork everyone collectively. That was a hard win. We started to work a lot more. If you work hard, you do the little things and you push yourself in practice, (good things will come)."
The game was scoreless until late in the second period when Gosse scored. After that, HPNA tilted the ice to one side, but Bruno was there to stop everything that was thrown at her.
"They had some good chances down low and Taylor made a bunch of big saves. I challenged the girls because (before that) we were poor on both ends, defensive front coverage and then offensive front (positioning) and we're still working on that," said O'Hearn. "Defensively, there's no reason for that because that's our strength. We are pretty solid defensively. We let some bad goals in from in front of our net, especially in the Shrewsbury game. We were up 1-0 and they got two goals, shot and then rebound, shot and then rebound and that's not our game. We challenged them to pick up sticks (and to clear our players in front of our net) and they did that in these two games."
The second game came Monday, the 4-0 victory over Masconomet. The Red Rangers led 2-0 after the first, 3-0 after the second before adding another one in the third. Emma Ryan scored what ended up to be the game winner, scoring from slot area, coming just 5:32 into the game with an assists going to Gosse and Bree Lawrence.
Then with under four minutes left in the period, Gosse scored on a shot from the left circle, with the puck landing to the far side, and Lawrence.
The score stayed 2-0 thanks to the great save by goalie Ashe Wogan (12 saves), who stuffed Maddie Kenney's shot as she came down the right wing side on a clear 2-on-0 and elected to shoot.
Late in the second period, the Red Rangers made it 3-0 as Lyla Chapman made a rush from the left side and her shot was saved, but the rebound was there for the taking with the goalie out of position and Emma Giordano drove it home.
Then early in the third, while on the power play, the Red Rangers tacked on one more as Sammy Ryan tipped in a shot from Kat Schille, with another assist going to MJ Petisce. That goal was a huge relief for O'Hearn and the team, who has struggled mightily on the power play for not just this year but last year, too. The team put forth the 'umbrella format' which seemed to really work.
"As of last week we started to implement it. Our power play has been dreadful for a while. It's been very stagnant. Our thing is we look good in practice with it and we come out in games and it doesn't translate. I don't understand because we bury it practice. We simplified it more. What we realized with that is they seem to be in better positions (with that format). We have MJ (Petisce) on the point and two girls in front of the net and that's what we're looking for. We're looking to generate some traffic and create some triangles and 2-on-1 (advantages). When we're moving the puck around, the idea is to have MJ up top and the two people down low for screens, tips and rebounds. When we do that, (one player) is not being accounted for and we're just trying to exploit that weakness."
Before this new strategy, it seemed as if in prior games, that the Red Rangers would have just one girl in front of the net, but too high in the slot area.
"Alot of it is about teaching because some of the girls don't grab (all of it) because you need to watch the game. When we go to correct them, it's based on just us telling them how to correct it, so they don't have a frame of reference," said O'Hearn. "You have to show them how to get open, how to move around in the slot because sometimes we're too close in the slot to get the rebounds and sometimes we're too far away to get the rebounds so it's just a matter of finding the right spots to be in the slot area."
Coming away with two shut out victories, in three days, and improving the team's record to 6-3-0, just shy of the halfway point of the season is certainly not too shabby.
"I think our confidence was rolling in from (the HPNA) game. It's also a tough game to bounce back (against Masconomet) as this one may not have been against the same caliber of teams that we have played in the past three weeks, but those are tough to play because we're back in a day after one day off without any practice time (from our win on Saturday)," said O'Hearn. "This was a tough one to get up for, including it being a matinee game. We won and we had four different scorers and that's where we are (as a team). We don't look to the bench and say 'hey go out and score us a goal'. It's by committee which is good, but hopefully we start to develop to be more hungry, but it was good to see everyone pitch it and contribute."
Tewksbury faced Waltham on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will go to Olympia Arena on Saturday to face Acton-Boxboro for a 4:10 pm before coming home on the 25th to face Westford/Littleton for a 7 pm contest.
