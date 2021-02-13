BILLERICA – Back on January 11th, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Billerica/Chelmsford. On January 23rd, the two teams met again and that time the Red Rangers were defeated 3-0.
On Saturday night, it was round three, and through the first 17 minutes of the game, it was scoreless. After B/C scored, it was a 1-0 game for the next 28 minutes before an empty-netter with three seconds left sealed the deal for the 2-0 victory.
Despite having such a young and inexperienced team, the Red Rangers have proven once again that they can skate and compete with the best team in the league.
“It was a good game for sure and we definitely have gotten better for sure, especially every time we have faced them,” said head coach Sarah Oteri. “There are a few things that we need to tighten up and things we can do better, but they are a good team and I thought we battled them pretty hard.”
The loss put the Red Rangers at 4-4 on the season with three of the four losses to this same B/C team. In this contest, B/C held a 23-11 advantage in shots as the Red Rangers weren't able to muster up any legitimate scoring chances.
The best chance came with under two minutes left in the first period when junior captain Jessica Driscoll was intight between two defenders and was hooked down, which led to a penalty but the Red Rangers couldn't do much with the player-advantage.
“We haven't scored a goal on them so that's definitely something that we wanted to do,” said Oteri. “They have some real good defensemen, who are big girls, so tonight wasn't a lack of effort, it's just maybe we have to get to the net a little bit better.”
Red Rangers' goalie Michelle Kusmaul, who continues to drastically improve especially with her overall movement, turned away 21 of 22 shots she faced.
In the team's thrilling 5-4 victory over HPNA last Wednesday, Driscoll led the offense with four goals, while, MJ Petisce had the other. The Red Rangers trailed 1-0 before Driscoll scored the next two to go up 2-1 after the first. HPNA tied it 2-2 and then Driscoll got the hat trick, only to see the game tied back up again. Petisce gave the Red Rangers the lead again only to see HPNA tie it back up, and then Driscoll netted her fourth goal late in the game to help the Red Rangers prevail.
The Red Rangers are scheduled to have three games on their schedule with dates against Andover on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and Central Catholic. The game against HPNA on the 20th has been canceled, due to the announcement of the MVC League Playoffs.
The selection process and game schedule for the girls hockey playoff format will be released on the MVConference Twitter page on Sunday.
The top three teams getting in and the other bottom two playing a home-and-home series.
It would appear that the Red Rangers have a lock on the third spot with four wins as HPNA has a 2-4-1 record and Central Catholic is winless. B/C and Andover would seem to have the top two spots.
The games will be held on Wednesday and then the championship game will be held either Saturday or Sunday at the Tsongas Center depending on UML Hockey.
