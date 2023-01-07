LOWELL — The Tewksbury High School wrestling team has been on a tear of success so far into their season. That tear continued last weekend at the George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, where 86 teams across New England made the trip to compete against the best.
The Redmen finished in sixth place with 128.5 points while placing three finishers.
“We had a good showing,” said head coach Steven Kasprzak. “Obviously we placed sixth out of eighty seven teams with schools all over New England there, it’s a pretty good indicator of where you’re at. I would have liked to see what we would have done with Angelo (Desisto) in the lineup, (he) didn’t wrestle at 113. I think he would have scored definitely a handful of points for us.”
Even without top-scoring Desisto in the lineup for Tewksbury, the Redmen were able to beat out most of New England over the two-day tournament in Lowell. For Kasprzak, it was yet again another test for his wrestlers as they prepare for postseason play.
“Everybody at some point got tested and had some really tough matches, and that’s why you go to those tournaments,” said Kasprzak. “You go there to get tested, you don’t go there to beat up on somebody and get those easy wins. You go there for that competition to prepare you for the postseason, so in that regard I think the tournament was a huge success for us on both ends. We got tested and we performed well in the end so very happy with all the kids’ performances. So I think we improved as a team which was the goal.”
Jack Callahan, coming off a first place finish in his last tournament at Wilmington’s Sons of Italy, continued where he left off. His third place finish impressed Kasprzak and the rest of his teammates.
“I think (Jack) was fantastic,” said Kasprzak. “We’ve had New England champs not win this tournament, we’ve had state champs not win this tournament. We’ve had kids that have barely hung on and placed seventh or eighth that go off and find themselves in the state finals, that’s just how good of a tournament this is. So for Jack to finish third says a lot about where he’s at. He’s just got a lot of grit and determination.”
Callahan won his first four matches of the tournament in the 126-pound weight class. He beat Slayde Watson of Windham 15-0, Chris Goncalves of Ludlow by pin at 0:13, Traevon Ling of Concord by pin at 0:55, and Dominick Spadaro of Fairfield Warde by pin at 3:49.
His quarter-finals match he was losing by like five points in the third period and just kind of wanted it a little more than the other kid,” said Kasprzak. “(He) had a little more conditioning I think and was able to turn the kid and pin him which obviously put him in the semi-finals. He ran into a tough kid from Connecticut there that we’ll see again.”
Three-seeded Phoenix Gardella of Norwalk defeated Callahan by pin at 0:55, where Callahan won both his matches in the consolation bracket, including what Kasprzak views as his best match ever.
“I think his third and fourth place match against the kid from Newton South was the best I’ve ever seen him wrestle over his three and a half years here so far,” said Kasprzak. “He didn’t make any mistakes, he’s very technically sound and he had an opportunity and didn’t miss it and kind of snatched it and was able to get the kid on his back early and kind of took it and ran with it from there.”
Paxton Green in the 195-pound weight class also had a successful day, placing fifth. Green won his first three matches of the tournament against Raphael Alfonso of Hall by pin at 0:14, Charles Dunn of Newtown by pin at 2:23, and Ahmad Kiswani of Burlington by pin at 1:54.
He then fell to Elijah Josey Portsmouth in the next round by pin at 0:37, sending him to the consolation bracket where he won three out of his four matches.
In his final match of the day, Green met with Josey again in the consolation bracket and beat him by pin at 0:40.
The final finisher for Tewksbury was Nick Desisto at the 106-pound weight class, placing sixth. Desisto was victorious in the first three of his matches, beating Matt Boucher of Timberlane by pin at 0:21, Luke Dwyer of Xaverian by pin at 0:26, and Aiden Pimental of Billerica by pin at 0:46.
Desisto went 2-3 in the consolation bracket, clinching sixth place in a 5-3 decision against Cole Glynn of Central Catholic.
Along with the Tewksbury placers, the Redmen had a handful of other solid showings in the competitive tournament, including Sean Hirtle in the 170-pound weight class.
Hirtle was 4-2 overall, picking up four wins in the consolation bracket against Owen Hope of Keene by pin at 1:00, Luke Lavalliere of Goffstown by pin at 2:41, Austin Friere of Concord by pin at 3:56, and Zach Arria of Wakefield by pin at 2:18.
“His evolution as a wrestler was so evident in the holiday tournament this past weekend,” said Kasprzak. “He’s taken a step from being a kid that’s just going out there and being tough and just kind of out grinding people. Now he’s out there, he’s wrestling people and he’s got a little of a game plan and he’s recognizing situations and using good technique, which before he was just winning on will and grit.”
Hunter Johnson also had a strong tournament at the 145-pound weight class. Johnson went 5-2 overall, picking up five wins in the consolation bracket after losing in the opening round.
He went on to beat Mitchell Krupp of Merrimack in a 5-2 decision, Shane Miller of Hope by pin at 2:46, Ethan Opela of Natick by pin at 1:43, Noah Powell of Essex by pin at 2:24, and Oliver Melican of Saint John's by pin at 1:26.
Closing out the strong performances for the Redmen was Manny Mengata in the 220-pound weight class with his 4-2 day.
Mengata received his first win as a bye in the first round, then his next three in the consolation bracket to Josh Kampersal of Holliston by pin at 3:27, Lucas Fitzpatrick of Timberlane by pin at 2:55, and Michael Mastroianni of Milford in a 9-0 major decision.
As the Redmen are about a month away from the postseason, Kasprzak and his team of wrestlers have their eyes set on their main goals come February.
“Sectionals are February eleventh, that’s when the postseason starts so by the end of the week here we’re a month out of the postseason,” said Kasprzak. You put a little more stock into (the holiday tournament) because like alright, this is what we have and certain guys do certain things well and we got to continue to build on what they do well and kind of highlight those things and kind of round the edges off of where they need to improve. At this point I think everyone kind of knows what they have.”
This week, the Redmen look to continue their undefeated dual meet record against a very strong Haverhill team who just finished second in the holiday tournament. They also will travel to Methuen on Saturday.
“Haverhill presents a lot of challenges for us, I mean obviously they just finished second in this by a point, '' said Kasprzak. “When they’re good, we’re good so like the matchup is tough. I think this is going to be a lot closer than what people may think. As far as the dual meet, Methuen is loaded, so we’ll be tested in these next two for sure.”
