TEWKSBURY – It wasn't pretty, it certainly didn't come easy, but when it comes to playoffs, it's always about surviving and advancing to the next round.
On Monday night, before a jammed packed crowd at the Romano Memorial Gymnasium, the No. 28 seed Tewksbury Redmen outscored its opponent No. 37 Amherst-Pelham 13-2 over the final 6:11 which was the difference in Tewksbury's 59-46 preliminary round victory.
The win makes it six in a row for the Redmen, and 10-of-their-last 12 games as the team improves to 11-10 on the season. It's also marks the first playoff win for the program dating back to the 2014-'15 season when the Redmen knocked off Gloucester and Belmont before losing to Arlington in the sectional-semi-finals. The following two years Tewksbury lost in the first round to Woburn and Burlington.
The preliminary round win also gives the Redmen a date with No. 5 Charlestown (18-4) on Friday at their place starting at 6:30 pm.
Monday night's game was about two evenly matched teams, but one prevailed because it executed better down the stretch.
"Anytime you can win a playoff game, it's special. It took us longer than I would have liked to figure out what works best for us offensively and defensively," said Redmen head coach Steve Boudreau. "I feel like once we found that combination of players and scheme, it started to click and we played a much better second half."
Early on in the game, Tewksbury did a good job on the glass, but over the last two-plus quarters, the Hurricanes did a better job which made things difficult at times for the Redmen.
"We knew that Amherst-Pelham is like an old-school team. They are physical, they work out of the post, they hang on the boards, so we knew that we were in a little bit of a rockfight tonight," said Boudreau.
Things got off to a slow start by both teams with Tewksbury leading 6-5 with 3:19 to go in the first. Junior Luke Montejo – who was immense in this game – hit a three-pointer and followed with an inside basket, which opened things up a bit and Tewksbury took a 13-7 lead after that first break.
The Hurricanes responded with an 8-0 run to open the second. Two minutes later the teams were tied at 17 and that's when senior Ryan Cuvier drained back-to-back field goals, the first inside the paint and the second on a drive. Those were four of Cuvier's game high 20 points on the night.
"Ryan is a dynamic player and he's tough to cover. He was able to step back from the basket and make some shots. We run a lot of action through him and he's just a very important part of this team," said Boudreau.
Tewksbury led by two at the halftime break and were down by two early in the third and then three with 5:57 to go, and that's when Cuvier and Brian Carleton connected on back-to-back treys within 42 seconds of one another to give Tewksbury the lead. They never looked back from there. Amherst-Pelham did cut it to two at 46-44 with 6:37 to go, but Montejo converted two straight baskets, the first going over the top in the post and the second on a dish from freshman point guard Johnny Sullivan to open it back up to six.
"Luke finished around the rim, he passed out of the middle of their (defensive) zone well, he rebounded well, he altered shots and he was a force tonight. When Luke plays with confidence and to his potential, he's a difference-maker," said Boudreau.
Cuvier finished with 20 points and 7 rebounds. Montejo had 16 points, 5 rebounds and a blocked shot, while, Carleton scored all nine of his points in the second half. Sullivan finished with 7 points and 4 steals and Romyn Lorick added a pair of treys.
The win now puts Tewksbury on the road for the rest of the tournament regardless of who they play. On Friday, it'll be a trip to Charlestown, who will enter the game with an 18-4 record with the four defeats coming against No. 1 seed Malden Catholic and Burke, the No. 2 seed in Division 4. Charlestown and Tewksbury have two common opponents with Andover and Lowell. The Townies defeated both by two points and 17, while, the Redmen fell to both by margins of 16 both times.
"I know Charlestown is an extremely athletic team. They finished with an excellent record and I know we're going to have our hands full," said Boudreau.
If Tewksbury pulls out the upset, it will then face the winner of No. 12 Dartmouth (16-4)/No. 21 Bedford (16-4) most likely Tuesday or Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.