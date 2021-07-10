ORLANDO, FLA/TEWKSBURY, MA – In her two years at Tewksbury Memorial High School, Carrina Barron has shown that she's not only one of the league's best volleyball players, but already among the program's best players.
And while she's been a two-year All-Conference selection, she is also proving that she's among the better female athletes in the entire school, also having tremendous success in both indoor and outdoor track, which includes being a part of the Division 3 State Relay 4x400 relay team as a freshman and then part of the MVC champion 4x400 relay team just a few weeks ago.
And just days after her outdoor track season was completed, she took a flight down to Orlando to compete in the AAU Volleyball national Championships. A libero and defensive specialist, Barron was part of the SMASH U16 team which captured the national title.
Out of 183 teams in the tournament, SMASH ended it ranked No. 1 and as the champs. For Barron, it was a tremendous achievement, as she was also named to the Tournament All-Star team, which is a pretty remarkable achievement.
“I think I played very well throughout the tournament, especially in the finals,” she answered about her own performance. “My teammates and I tend to work harder and play better than most teams under pressure. My team was one of the strongest overall serving teams at the tournament.”
Over a four-day period, the SMASH team played 15 matches for a total of 33 sets, including five on the final day to capture the title. On the first day, the team lost one match, before storming back to win the rest, including the finals over Sports Performance C-Fed team out of Illinois with scores of 25-19 and 25-23 in a best-of-three series.
Of their 15 victories, they came against teams representing 12 different states including Indiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, California, Wisconsin, and Georgia, while they beat three different teams from Florida and two each from Minnesota and Illinois.
When the finals was concluded with the SMASH team winning, it was announced that Barron was among the All-Star Tournament team selections.
“Being named all-star was extremely rewarding considering how hard I have worked this season and over the past years,” she said. “I play volleyball year round, and it is one of my favorite things to do, and being recognized for my talent makes my family and I proud. It also motivates me to keep working hard and pursuing my goals.”
Barron started playing for the SMASH program when she was nine years old and made it on the Under-12 team. This is her seventh year with the program.
“The Smash Volleyball Club is one of the most successful volleyball clubs in New England,” she said. “I really enjoyed the first season, my coaches, and my teammates so I decided to stay with the same club and it was a great decision.”
She was asked about the differences between playing for the Redmen compared to the SMASH Club team.
“It's definitely different from high school volleyball. For instance there are way more girls at tryouts – sometimes 100-plus girls for about ten spots. Club teams are also typically stronger than high school teams because it has the strongest girls from many different areas, not just a single town. We travel to multiple states to play in tournaments during the season which is usually about eight months long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.