BILLERICA – It probably should come as no surprise that the Shawsheen Tech Golf team is off to a strong start to the season, as with a strong roster of returning players from last year’s CAC championship team, the Rams are once again prohibitive favorites to capture their 16th consecutive league title.
The scary part, however, for the rest of the CAC is that the Rams are still not yet at the top of their game. But despite still having room for improvement in the young season, the Rams are off to a 4-0 start to the season, and seem primed to repeat once again.
This past week Shawsheen picked up two more big league wins in a pair of home matches, downing CAC rival Nashoba Tech at Patriot Golf Course last Thursday by a score of 125-37, before going back to Patriot on Monday to pick up a 119-100 win over Essex Tech.
In the win over Nashoba, their second blowout win over the Vikings this season, the Rams were led by senior Nolan Rexford who was the overall medalist with a score of 40. They also got big contributions from senior Aiden Sullivan and freshman Matthew Tramonte of Tewksbury with a 43 and senior captain Steven O’Connor of Tewksbury with a 45.
Despite the blowout nature of the score, Shawsheen coach Tom Struthers felt like his team could have played better.
“I thought we played pretty well, but what happens sometimes when you have been playing a lot of golf every day like we have, you start questioning yourself a little bit, and we are going through that now,” Struthers said. “Hopefully we will get over that. It is nice having the win, I just wish we could have played a little bit better. Sometimes when you play a weaker team, you tend to not play as well, but we have to play a little stronger when we are going against a weaker team.”
One player who has been completely on the mark this season has been Tramonte, who even as a freshman has become one of the team’s top players.
“Matthew is just a consistent player,” Struthers said. “He is at the point where he is consistently shooting a 42 or 43. We would like to see him get down into the high 30’s, and I think he is capable of doing that. He is just going to get better.”
Essex was the one team thought to be a possible threat to the Rams consecutive run of titles this season, but in the early going of the season, having edged them 145-133 last Wednesday at Reedy Meadows before taking them down again this week at Patriot.
“We always have very competitive matches with Essex,” Struthers said. “But sometimes they don’t play real well at our course. We have a tough course and it turns teams off a little bit. But 119 is not a really good score for us. If Essex played the way they are capable of, they could have beaten us.”
Tramonte led the way for the Rams, shooting a 42, while O’Connor had a 44, and Rexford and Connor Preble of Tewksbury each shot a 45.
The Rams were set to host Lowell Catholic on Wednesday afternoon as the Town Crier went to press. They will also take on Greater Lowell and Lowell Catholic again next week as well. Struthers knows his team will have to play better if they are going to keep their undefeated record intact against these two quality opponents.
“There is no doubt they are capable of beating us if they play well, but the question is who is going to do better. I want us to show up and play well, and I am confident that we will,” Struthers said. “I don’t care about how the other team is playing, I am more worried about how we play. We just need to block everything else out and play our best. We have not done that yet.”
GIRLS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Girls Soccer team has yet to pick up a win on the young season, going 0-1-1 in their first two games, but they have played well in both games, a season opening road loss to Greater Lowell last Thursday afternoon, followed by a 1-1 tie with Mystic Valley on Monday of this week at Shawsheen.
In the 3-1 loss to Greater Lowell, the Rams played well, but Greater Lowell was simply better on this day. The teams had squared off twice last season, playing to a 2-2 tie in one of the games, while the Rams pulled out a 1-0 win in the other meeting. Greater Lowell has always fielded a very competitive team, but this year they were a little better than most seasons.
“The last couple of years we played them, they played the type of game where they kind of lobbed the ball over defense and hope to make one play to beat the goalie,” Shawsheen coach Doug Michaud said. “But this year their passing was much better and they played really well.”
Greater Lowell jumped on the board first, early in the second quarter, before senior forward Maya Dimino tied the score later in the quarter and the teams went to the half deadlocked at 1-1. Greater Lowell would score twice in the third quarter to take a 3-1 lead, forcing the Rams to change their strategy, unsuccessfully, as it turned out.
“We started trying to lob the ball over their defense, but we were hitting it right to their goalie, so we weren’t really getting any chances,” Michaud said.
Mystic Valley has proven themselves to be a thorn in the side of the Rams over the past few seasons, with every game being a battle, and Monday’s clash was no exception, as the teams battled every step of the way on their way to a 1-1 tie. Mystic scored in the second quarter to take a 1-0 lead into the half, but the Rams came back with a goal by Dimino to tie it in the third quarter. Dimino has now scored both Rams goals on the young season after leading the team in scoring last season.
“She is off to a good start. She has always had a good nose for the net,” Michaud said. “And she has a lot of patience up there. She will give a nice pass and then she gets it back and she will take a nice shot to score the goal.”
Following Dimino’s game tying goal, the Rams seemed to dominate play more and more throughout the game, but they could never get the tiebreaking goal despite some great chances, including a great shot by sophomore Kerry Brown which hit the post.
While the offense hasn’t quite clicked yet, the Rams have gotten a pair of quality performances in net from seniors Shelby Bourdeau and Isabel Manning, who have split time in net in each game.
Bourdeau has been with the Rams for four seasons, and has been a steady presence with the team, but Manning is new to the varsity squad this season.
“They are both playing well,” Michaud said. “Isabel has been a good goalie the past couple of years with the JV team, but we just haven’t had a spot for her on the varsity. But it is great to have her with us this year.”
CROSS-COUNTRY
It was a mixed bag of results for the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Cross Country teams last Saturday afternoon in their season opening meet with Lowell Catholic at Shawsheen, as the Girls squad game away with a 24-35 victory, while the Boys suffered a 21-36 loss.
GIRLS
On the girls side, it was their depth the carried them to victory, as they earned the win despite Lowell Catholic taking the top spot. While Lowell Catholic’s Catie Heise finished first in a time of 22:25, the Rams took three of the next four spots, with junior newcomer Devin Sweeney finishing second overall in a time of 24:23, while senior captain Rachael Halas was third overall in a time of 24:30.
Halas is of course well known to Shawsheen fans after dominating over the past couple of seasons, Sweeney is a newcomer to the squad having previously played volleyball for the Rams. With volleyball being moved to the new Fall II season this year, it freed up Sweeney to join the cross country team, and Kelly is happy for his team’s good fortune.
“Devin did well. We had heard she was a good runner, so we wanted to see how good she actually was and she was very good,” Kelly said. “I don’t think she held back, but I think her inexperience held her back a little bit. Once she gets a little bit more experience, I think she will find her comfort zone and her time will come down even more.”
Finishing third for the Rams and fifth overall was junior Kaylee Gaffney of Tewksbury, who finished in a time of 26:35.
“Kaylee ran really well today,” Kelly said. “I was impressed to see what she could do today.”
Rams sophomore Hannah Lyle was sixth overall in a time of 27:02, while another junior and former volleyball player Sandra Watne was eighth overall in a time of 29:35, followed by Emma Dioro (31:11) and Alexis Fox (31:17).
BOYS
The Shawsheen boys team had the misfortune of going up against a very talented Lowell Catholic team, at least at the top of their lineup. While the Rams had some great efforts on the day, they could not keep up with the top three runners in the Lowell Catholic lineup.
LC grabbed the top three spots in the boys race, led by Sean O’Keefe, who finished in a time of 17:26, followed by teammates William Witkos (18:48) and Braden Boucher (19:15).
The Rams then took the next three spots, with senior captain Alex Smith leading the way in a time of 19:37 for fourth place overall finish, followed by fellow senior captain Paul Tower of Tewksbury in a time of 19:54 and junior Joe D’Ampolo of Tewksbury in 19:58.
Lowell Catholic then took the next three spots, before junior Andrew Stokes of Wilmington took tenth overall in a time of 21:07 and senior Damien Hadden of Tewksbury was 11th in 21:12.
“I thought our guys ran very well. We didn’t know what to expect from Lowell Catholic. They clearly have some very good runners, but I was very impressed with our guys,” Kelly said. “I thought they ran some impressive times today, and I feel like they are only going to improve. It’s early in the season, so we are not sure what to expect, but I thought they looked good out there.”
One thing that will certainly help the Rams on both the boys and girls side to improve will be becoming more accustomed to their home course. Shawsheen’s home course had to be redesigned this season in order to meet social distancing guidelines, which means the Rams are learning their home course right along with their opponents.
“It is a matter of adjustment because it is a brand new course,” Kelly said. “We have really only been practicing for a couple of weeks so they have only seen the course a couple of times, and we have actually had to change the original layout of what we had for the new course because that wasn’t going to work either, so not only did they have to learn one course, but they actually had to learn a second course, which is the current course we are running.”
Another thing that will help both teams continue to get better will be simply gaining more experience as the shortened season goes on.
“We have a lot of inexperienced kids here and it is just an eye-opening experience for a lot of them,” Kelly said. “I don’t know how we lose some kids from year to year, but every year it seems like we have a lot of people brand new to running. So, it is a small adjustment for them, and then they start to excel from there.”
BOYS SOCCER
The Shawsheen Tech Boys Soccer team has had only one game so far this season, but it was one to remember, as the Rams opened their season last Thursday with a 4-2 victory Greater Lowell at Shawsheen. As always, these two teams played a close well matched game. Shawsheen got goals from senior Tyler Archibald, senior Jeremy Perez and two from sophomore Joe Woodward in his first varsity game. Assists went Perez, senior Devin Almeida, senior James Genetti and senior Billy Hartshorn. Seniors Tyler Newhouse and Adam Kearns split time in net to pick up the win for the Rams.
“We did what we needed to do to get the win. It is still a different game with the new Covid rules, but we showed a good understanding of the skills needed,” Shawsheen coach Tom Severo said. “We are capable of more as we progress. We made some costly unforced errors that we have to eliminate as we continue.”
The Rams do not play again until this Friday, meaning they will have had nine day layoff between games. Severo was hoping his team could use that extra practice time to their advantage.
“The long layoff between games is not ideal, but we are using it to sharpen our game, keeping the ball on the ground, no headers, things like that,” Severo said. “The boys are just so happy to be able to play in any form this fall, just as I am to be able to coach. We are doing our best to take advantage of the opportunity.”
