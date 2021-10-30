TYNGSBORO – If you merely looked at the box score from last Friday night’s CAC Large clash between Shawsheen Tech and Greater Lowell, you would most certainly be left with the impression that Greater Lowell had finally snapped their long losing streak to the Rams.
After all, the Gryphons out gained the Rams by a margin of 360-132 on the night, including piling up 384 yards on the ground. They also picked up 18 first downs on the night compared to just four for the Rams.
But in the end, it was Shawsheen who made the big plays, and the opportunistic plays they needed, to once again come out on top in this longstanding rivalry, coming away with a 16-7 win at Harold O. Bell Field.
With the win, Shawsheen retained the coveted Collins Cup, for the 22nd consecutive year, while also improving to 4-2 on the season and 4-1 in the CAC Large, keeping their league championship hopes very much alive. Greater Lowell meanwhile, fell to 1-6 (1-3)
The rivalry, which was played on Thanksgiving morning from 1993-2017 has been a big part of the history of both schools. Thanksgiving morning or not, playing in this game, and especially coming away with a win, meant a great deal to Shawsheen coach Al Costabile.
“It means a lot, especially to the seniors. It holds a lot of tradition, and tradition is a wonderful thing,” Costabile said. “And I think that we are losing tradition generally as a society. We are losing tradition and allowing it to disappear, and allowing it to not have the importance it has had for many years. This means a lot to these two teams, and I know Greater Lowell can’t wait to get their hands on it and they played very, very well. They played well enough to win this game. They came prepared to play and they were very well coached.
“I was proud of my guys fighting through some early mistakes and showing the character you need to overcome those mistakes. You have to play for four quarters.”
As Costabile said Greater Lowell came out determined to put an end to Shawsheen’s grip on the cup, and led by an outstanding rushing performance from freshman running back Aviren Chitpaseuth (25 carries, 228 yards) they nearly did just that, jumping out to an early 7-0 lead. But, a pair of touchdown passes from Shawsheen freshman quarterback Sidney Tildsley, one to Dylan Timmons and one to Mavrick Bourdeau, proved to be the difference.
After the teams traded scoreless possessions to start the game, Greater Lowell jumped out to a 7-0 lead on their next possession behind the running of Chitpaseuth, who started the drive with a ten-yard run and closed it out with a 43-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first quarter, followed by an extra point kick by Jayson Frasca.
Costabile was impressed by what he saw from the Gryphons young running back.
“He is a handful,” Costabile said. “He’s going to be a good one. We have to tackle him for three more years. That is not going to be easy. That kid is a very, very good running back with a great future.”
Shawsheen struggled to move the ball on their ensuing possession, but a perfectly placed punt by Jared Bishop of Wilmington, which was downed by fellow Wilmington resident Ben Andrus at the Gryphons two-yard line, soon led to the Rams first points.
Two plays after the punt, an errant snap over the head of quarterback Frasca and sailed into the end zone where Frasca was taken down by a host of Rams tacklers to make the score 7-2 with 1:25 left in the quarter.
Shawsheen got their first offensive touchdown of the night on the ensuing possession after the free kick when Tildsley, executed a perfect pump fake to freeze the defender and then hit senior wide receiver Dylan Timmons for a 26-yard touchdown pass, hitting a wide open Timmons in stride at about the five yard line to make the score 9-7 with 11:06 left in the first half after Bishop pushed through the first of his two extra points on the night.
Greater Lowell had a tremendous opportunity to take the lead just before the half, catching the Rams off guard with a fake punt where Chitspaseuth picked up 32 yards to give the Gryphons a first down at the Shawsheen 26-yard line.
Three plays later, facing a second and goal at the one, a fumbled exchange from center was recovered by Shawsheen sophomore defensive end Thomas Cormier to end the threat. It was Cormier’s second fumble recovery of the night.
Shawsheen would give themselves a little breathing room late in the third quarter when Tildsley connected with junior receiver Mavrick Bourdeau for a 44-yard scoring strike with 1:45 left in the quarter to make the score 16-7.
“They did a pretty good job of shutting down our running game, but we hit a couple of big pass plays,” Costabile said. “We did what we had to do to win, and that was a result of our defense coming up big at opportune times, especially in the second half.”
Greater Lowell put up one last gasp to try and get back in the game, but once again the Shawsheen defense stepped up when the team needed it most. Sophomore defensive back Mason Morneau came up with the first big play for the Rams with a big interception to thwart a Gryphons drive with 7:42 left in the game. Shortly thereafter, fellow sophomore Ryan Copson of Wilmington broke up a pass in the end zone with just over two minutes left in the game, keeping the Collins Cup safely in Billerica for at least one more year.
The Rams will be back in action on Friday night when they host CAC rival Essex Tech for a 6:30 kickoff. With a 4-1 record in the league right now, a win over Essex Tech, who is 0-4 in the league, would mean that the Rams would finish at 5-1 in the league, which would clinch a tie for best record in the league. The Rams will face non-league rival Arlington Catholic on Thanksgiving.
But determining the league champ is a little more complicated than that. Northeast, who is 3-1 in the CAC, with two very winnable league games left, has beaten Shawsheen head to head for the Rams only league loss. Northeast will face 2-2 Whittier this weekend before taking on 0-4 Essex Tech on Thanksgiving, giving them an excellent chance to finish with at 5-1 in the league along with Shawsheen.
Lowell Catholic, who is 4-1 in the league, including a win over Northeast, suffered their only league loss of the season to Northeast. The Crusaders will travel to Greater Lowell on Thanksgiving for their final league game of the season, putting them in very good position to also finish 5-1 and create a three way tie for the league title, with the three teams all having knocked each other off.
“It really could come down to Thanksgiving,” Costabile said. “It gets interesting, so we will have to see what happens. But I don’t think we will know anything until Thanksgiving.”
