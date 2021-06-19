TEWKSBURY – For the first time since 2009, the Tewksbury Memorial High School softball team are Merrimack Valley Conference Champions.
In the past, the Redmen won titles 12 titles, the first in 1972 and then 11 under former head coach Leo DiRocco, including his last two in 2008 and '09 when Tewksbury was a member of the MVC Division 1 League.
Lucky No. 13 came in a whacky season with an abbreviated schedule, masks, no state tournament, now a state tournament, some incredible come from behind wins, some ugly losses, and two pitchers who threw consecutive no-hitters.
Despite all of the weird stuff and the ups and downs, the Redmen made it four shut outs in a row on Tuesday with a 7-0 win over North Andover. The night before, Tewksbury knocked off Lawrence, 14-0, in a 5-inning Mercy Run Rule game which officially gave the program the MVC D2 title.
All of that comes after two seasons with records of 7-12 and 4-16 and no state tournament appearances.
“It's very nice being (competitive) and (finally) we have a good shot (at success in the state tournament),” said senior second baseman Brianna Iandoli. “For the past (few) years we have been struggling. It's really nice to see the team come together.”
With just three seniors on the team, with Paige Talbot and Ashley Giordano as the others, head coach Brittney Kannan-Souza knew heading into this season that she had an extremely athletic roster, filled with versatile player, who could pitch, run, throw and hit. It was just a matter of putting the pieces of the puzzle together.
“They just have the camaraderie and enjoy spending time with one another, even off the field and I think that's really paying off for them on the field. Communication is so important and they literally are with each other every second of the day. They are all friends and they are like a family. It's showing and that's important,” said Kannan-Souza. “In the past few years, we had the offense and for the most part defense, but we struggled with the pitching, mostly with too many walks.
“This year everything has come together and it's been awesome to watch and it's been fun. It's been a lot of fun watching them have fun.”
Obviously when it comes to high school softball, in order to be successful teams have to have a great battery, and then plug the other pieces around the pitcher and catcher. Two years ago, the experience on the mound just wasn't there.
This year, Sam Ryan, a sophomore and Whitney Gigante, a freshman, have basically split the duties, combining for six shut outs, while each of them tossed no-hitters in the two wins over Lawrence this week. Ryan has seen more of the work on the mound, and is also the team's lead-off hitter, who has crushed the ball all season.
“Sam's just a workhorse. She's a young player and a stud (on the field), but she also does all of the little things, like carries the equipment bag, she chases after foul balls, so no matter how good she is, she's just a teammate and a good teammate,” said Kannan-Souza. “She's come a long way (as a pitcher). She worked very hard, training in the off-season. She literally came every single week for (pitching) lessons and it's paying off now.
“She was batting .590 (before Tuesday) and he takes walks and she's just a great hitter. She's a great teammate because she's not just up there swinging at everything. She's selective, she's not selfish, she takes walks when we need them and all of that is important.”
The hitting heroes have been different throughout the season with seniors Ashley Giordano and Paige Talbot contributing with walk-off hits, while, Gianna Pendola, Becca Harris, Sam Perkins have been solid in the top or the middle of the line-up. Katie Cueva, Maddie Stovesand, Dakota Malizia and Tia Smith have also been contributors as starters, both with the bat and glove.
“We have been a real solid team for the most part this season. We are really proud with how we have played,” said Talbot.
Both the Coach and Iandoli were there back in 2018 and '19 when the teams combined for 11 wins and 28 losses, while taking their lumps. Certainly some of those defeats were tough to take.
“I like to win so it was hard to lose sometimes, but we have a good group of kids and this is a great town so credit to the parents,” said the coach. “Even back when we were struggling, the girls came every single day and were giving it one hundred percent so I was never worried about the effort that was going to come. It was just when was it going to come together as a team and they are doing that.”
Take away one ugly loss this season, and the Redmen have been in every game, with two one-run losses, and a 3-0 loss to Lowell, who has the best pitcher in the entire state. On the other side of it, the Redmen have outscored teams 102-50 this season, have scored six or more runs nine of the 14 games.
“Brianna has locked it down at second base and she's also been hitting all season. She has gotten big hits for us all season and the same for Ashley (Giordano). Our seniors are really doing a great job,” said Kannan-Souza. “Today, Paige had a huge hit with two strikes on here. The seniors have really been giving us that push to get a couple of big wins for us so I just give a lot of credit to our seniors.”
Now the hope is to continue the winning ways as the state tournament begins the end of this week.
“We have to keep playing like we have been. We can't give up after we get ahead, but we do need to get ahead early in games, but play for all seven innings,” said Iandoli.
