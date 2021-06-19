On Monday night, the TMHS Varsity Softball team defeated Lawrence which gave the team the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 League Championship title, the first since 2009. The team includes front row from left, Sam Perkins, Tia Smith, Paige Talbot, Brianna Iandoli, Ashley Giordano, Gianna Pendola, Becca Harris, and Avery Della Piana; Back row from left, Manager Mackenzie Tower, Whitney Gigante, Dakota Malizia, Sam Ryan, Madison Cueva, and Katie Cueva. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).