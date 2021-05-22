LAWRENCE – Last Wednesday didn't go as planned for Fran Cusick and the rest of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls outdoor track-and-field team. The Redmen were defeated 71-59 by the Dracut/Lawrence squad and the coach is taking the blame for it.
“This was a tough one for us as we lost a tough one,” he said. “All the credit goes to the Dracut/Lawrence team, they took it to us a bit. As a coach, I could have managed the lineup better as there were a few areas where we didn’t run athletes that could have helped us. So this is largely on me. The athletes that competed did a great job. We were a little banged up going into the meet but the athletes that competed largely handled themselves quite well.”
Among the highlights in the season opening loss was the performances from the pole vault trio, who swept the event. Noelia Cura was first, followed by Amanda Ogden and Jaden Kasule and they all cleared 6-6.
“Considering that all are new to the event, this is an excellent result and bodes well for them to get a lot better as the season goes on,” said Cusick.
Three athletes scored in two events each. Ava Piccolo was second in both the triple jump (24-0.50) and javelin (71-3.50) and was also third in the shot put (25-5). Carinna Barron was second in both the 200 (27.5) and the long jump (16-7) and then Izzie Carleton was first in the 100-meter hurdles (18.0) and 400 (68.2). The trio combined for 21 of the team's points.
“I’ve mentioned it before but Izzie has made a superb transition from distance running to long sprinting these past couple seasons,” said Cusick. “Not only have her meet performances been stunningly consistent, she has also been a great leader for that group.”
Tewksbury also received some strong performances from several unexpected girls and this only bodes well for the rest of the season. Hailee Armstrong was third in the discus (35-4), Victoria Allen picked up two points by taking third in the high jump, clearing 4-2 and throwing 61-1 in the javelin and senior Tori Sweeney was third in the mile at 6:52.0.
“Victoria Allen is not new to track, as I believe she has done every season since her freshman year. However, she is new to high jump and has been showing some great progress. Credit goes to Coach Fred Doyle who has been working with our high jumpers all season, almost all of whom are new to the event on the girls side.
“Senior Tori Sweeney, who generally trains with the sprint group, ran an excellent race for third place in a time of 6:52. I did not realize it until recently but part of Tori’s senior project is to attempt to improve her mile time, so she has been running some distance practices on her own. We threw her into the meet today and she responded by crushing seven minutes — not an easy task. And she picked up a varsity point to boot.”
Other first places came from Erin Sands in the mile (6:18), Maci Chapman in the 800 (2:53.0), Makayla Paige in the 200 (25.2) and Iris Diaz in the 400 (67.9).
“Iris Diaz had a nice day for herself, winning the 400 and also running a great time in the JV 200. Iris is one of the best athletes on our team and even though she has never done track before this year her level of commitment and willingness to do whatever is asked of her has been a great asset to our team,” said Cusick.
Rounding out the scoring included a second place from Abby Demos in the shot put (28-7) and thirds from Maria Da Silva in the 100 (13.9), Cassidy Paige in the 400 (69.1) and Molly Cremin in the 800.
“Overall, this was a tough day for both boys and girls programs, but it’s not going to dampen my enthusiasm for the remainder of the season. We have a big meet against Chelmsford Wednesday; my hope is we can win that one and right the ship a little bit after today,” said Cusick.
