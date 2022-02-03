TEWKSBURY – When Samantha Tavantzis was named the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Soccer coach before the 2016 season, becoming the third in four years, more than anything she need to bring some stability to the program.
Over her six years at the helm, Tavantzis not only stabilized the program, but made her mark, establishing many firsts as a coach.
Unfortunately, that tenure is now over, as she recently resigned from the position.
“I'm having a baby and my due date is in July so (coaching) wouldn't be possible. I have big plans coming up (in my life) so with the schedule, it would be too tough to be coaching right now. It was great and I had a blast and who knows, I may be back later on to coach again, sooner or later after the chaos,” she said with a laugh.
Tavantzis was the program's sixth coach following Bob Manzi, Jack O'Brien, Kelly Barrio, Jeff Keefe and Mike Dobbs. Besides Barrio, who was there for one year and finished with 11 wins, none of the other four coaches had career records over the .500 mark.
In her six seasons behind the bench, Tavantzis ended with an overall record of 49-42-14, which included competing in the MVC Division 1 Conference in each of the past four seasons.
During her time she led the 2016 team to a program record 12 wins, while, she's the only coach to take a team to the state tournament four consecutive seasons, the only coach to reel off three straight winning seasons, and the only one to coach two All-State players in Haley Mignon (2018) and Daniela Almeida (2021).
She finished with seasonal records of 12-6-2, 9-8-2, 9-8-2, 6-7-6, 7-2-1 in the abbreviated COVID-19 season and then 6-11-1 this past year. Her teams qualified for the Division 3 state tournament her first year losing to North Reading, 2-0, and then were bumped up to D2 and made it three straight including losses to Arlington (4-0), Danvers (3-1) and Billerica (1-0).
“I have so many memories. (The 2018) season we did really well and that was the year that we lost to Danvers (in the state tournament) and the girls played so hard against a really good team,” said Tavantzis. “We had an amazing season and it was really memorable, mostly because I had coached those girls since their freshman year as I was the JV coach for one year (back in 2015). I'll never forget that (2018) season, it was so much fun and we just had a blast. We also beat Central Catholic that year and that game we just played phenomenal and outplayed them, so that was pretty exciting memory.”
That '18 season was pretty special considering the Redmen won nine total games despite facing Central Catholic, Andover and North Andover two times each.
“Sam did a good job. Our kids competed hard for her. We are in the MVC Division 1 Conference in girls soccer and we play a much different schedule than a lot of our other teams play and Sam did well with it,” said Athletic Director Ron Drouin. “Sam is a good communicator with her student-athletes and she worked hard. She set a strong foundation in the program.
“I wish her nothing but the best moving forward. Unfortunately life gets in the way sometimes and she had to step down. I'll miss working with her. She was very organized, easy to work with and she did a good job here. I would do it again.”
After that '18 season, the team bounced back and played fantastic in that state tournament loss to Billerica. Then came the 2020 season which included starting the season off with a 7-0 record, before losing twice to Central Catholic and ending in a scoreless tie against a pretty dynamic Chelmsford team to finish 7-2-1.
“The (2020) pandemic season was obviously weird but we won seven games in a row and I just loved that season. We made the best out of it and the girls were awesome. That seven in a row winning streak was fun. I just have so many memories,” said Tavantzis, who is a physical education teacher at the high school.
Tavantzis came to Tewksbury in 2015, first serving as the JV Girls Soccer coach for one year under Dobbs. In the spring of 2016 she became the head girls lacrosse coach at TMHS, serving just two years and posted records of 5-15-1 and 6-15, which included making two more trips to the Division 2 North sectional tournament, both first round losses.
In the fall of 2016, she was promoted as the new varsity girls' soccer coach replacing Dobbs, who inherited a program that had gone 30-70-14 over the previous seven seasons. He won two games his first year and then nine the second season before Tavantzis took over and combined to win 49, which is second to Manzi in program history.
Tavantzis grew up in New York, was an outstanding lacrosse and soccer player in high school and was diagnosed with Stage 1A ovarian cancer during her senior year of high school. After several tough years, she was able to get completely healthy and still was able to play soccer at CW Post.
In high school, Tavantzis led her Sachem High School East Girls' soccer team to a league championship in 2007 and then to a Long Island, New York Championship title in 2008. She then graduated from CW Post in 2014 with a health education degree.
In soccer, she appeared in one game for CW Post in 2009, then five games in 2010 where she scored two goals. She then appeared in three games in 2011. During her time in college, she spent a year studying abroad in Australia. She spent time working as a fitness director before landing the teaching/coaching jobs at TMHS.
While she will remain a teacher in the high school, her coaching days for now are done and wanted to take this opportunity to thank those who made it so enjoyable.
“I want to thank Mr. Drouin. He is phenomenal at his job and he gets the job done. We're lucky to have an Athletic Director who is on his toes and ready to go at all times. I want to thank (Athletic Director Secretary) Nancy O'Hare for all of the scheduling and she's just awesome. She's always on top of things and is great at communicating, and all of the games, scrimmages, events and all of that, we couldn't do any of that without her.
“I want to thank my JV coach Jaime Bruno. She's been with me since the start and she just did everything that she needed to do. She kind of does her own thing and when the girls come up to varsity, they are ready to go.
“I also have to thank Kelsey Ring, who was my varsity assistant for several years and went on to become a head coach at Reading High School. She was great with the girls and I learned a lot from her as well. She had a lot of knowledge of the game.
“I also want to thank Brooke Pacheco for assisting me (in 2020). I was pretty bummed when she moved over to (become the varsity) field hockey (coach), but she also had a lot of knowledge on the game of soccer. She played at Bridgewater. We had so much fun together, we had a good connection and just worked really well together.”
