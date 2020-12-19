NORTON — Even out of season, Tewksbury High senior Makayla Paige continues to dominate the competition. Although the MIAA has moved Indoor Track & Field to the Fall-2 season, Paige and many other top runners from around the state were able to compete this past Saturday in the Massachusetts State Track Coaches Association (MSTCA) Winterfest, at Haas Athletic Center on the campus of Wheaton College.
And just like she has throughout her brilliant career at Tewksbury High, the University of North Carolina bound Paige once again outpaced her competition, winning the girls 1,000-meter event in a time of 3:04.90. edging out Summer Bejarano of Silver Lake Regional High School, who finished in 3:05.79. The next nearest competitor finished in 3:09.60.
Paige, who is coming off another brilliant cross country season for the Redmen was happy to win of course, but mostly she was just happy to be competing at this point, seeing her intense training efforts paying off.
“I’m just so glad to be running,” Paige told the Boston Herald’s Joe Reardon after her race. “I’m so thankful that these meets are going on and to everyone who set them up. Honestly, my plan was just remembering how to race. I’ve done a lot more weights from what would have been the end of outdoor track. It definitely helps my stamina and kick. It’s been good. I like it a lot. I’ve just been trying to get back into it. It’s going really good so far.”
Whereas in cross country, runners are able to remove their masks when they are a safe distance from other runners (which Paige usually was), there was no such relief in the indoor 1,000 meters, as the mask had to stay on the entire time. Not surprisingly, Paige adjusted to the change.
“It’s going to take a bit to get used to the mask,” she told Reardon. “That’s the biggest difference. Leg-wise I was OK. The mask definitely makes it tough.”
Paige will be back in action the weekend of Jan. 14-17, when she competes in the 800 at the Virginia Showcase, which will be held at the Virginia Beach Sports Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Arbogast shines for Redmen Boys
Another member of the Redmen, sophomore Alex Arbogast, also made his presence felt at the Winterfest, winning the boys 55-meter dash in a time of 6.77 seconds, nipping Milford’s Keithley Sutton, who finished in 6.82 seconds.
