VIRGINIA BEACH/TEWKSBURY — She's been a league, state, all-state champion several times, a New England champion, a two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Athlete of the Year and holds countless records, whether at Tewksbury Memorial High School, in the Merrimack Valley Conference, or within Massachusetts and New England. She previously earned herself All-American status not once but twice, won several competitions outside of New England and over the last few years she has continued to take these unfathomable journeys.
This latest journey took her to Virginia Beach for the fourth time in the past two months. The two-time reigning Tewksbury Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year, who in September will be off and running at the University of North Carolina, not only participated in the Adidas Indoor National Meet held over three days at the Virginia Beach Sports Center this past weekend, but she came home as the 1,000 meter National Champion.
Paige's time of 2:49.16 beat out four other top caliber runners from the country, and it also broke her former teammate Rachel Sessa's school record.
Paige now owns TMHS indoor track records in the 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 800 and 1,000-meter runs — and that's just indoors!
Over the past few months, without a high school season, Paige, as well as a small group of runners, have trained on their own. She has competed in a handful of non affiliated MIAA meets, including a handful at Wheaton College and then three previous ones down at Virginia Beach, where she toed the line with the best of the best, whether it was high school, college or professional runners.
“After the last trip to Virginia Beach, I had a couple of weeks before this race,” she said. “As soon as we got back, we started with training, a couple of hard workouts and then a couple of more workouts per week. Then the week going into this race, I took it easy to recover from those hard efforts.”
She said that as she was gearing up for this race she got pretty nervous, which is something that happens to her a lot. She felt more comfortable once she started chatting with one of the competitors, Sonja Nagle of Brookline High.
From there she got race for the actual race. She took her spot and when the gun went off, she took a quick lead before Brook Rauber of New York took it over after the first 200-meters or so.
“On the line, we went out on a good pace and it was pretty comfortable. Brooke (Rauber), who is just really, really good in the 1,000 just took over. She set a fast but nice pace. Honestly at the 400-meter mark, I thought I was going to have to step off to the side and throw-up because I just did not feel great at that point,” said Paige. “All of a sudden, after the 400-meter mark, that feeling just ended. The last 600-meters that feeling just disappeared and everything went by so fast.”
Rauber had the lead until about 125 to 150 meters left when Paige made her move, passing her on the outside and holding her off the rest of the way.
“The last 150-meters, I had no idea where (Rauber) was and I just kept telling myself that it's one foot in front of the other and just keep running,” said Paige. “The finish line on that final stretch really comes super fast so once you take that turn, you are basically done. I just told myself, 'you're almost there, you're almost there' and I just stared at the clock the entire time.”
Paige now has the No. 2 time in the entire country, the No. 1 time in Massachusetts and ranks No. 9 all-time in the history of Massachusetts. She was asked if this one ranks No. 1 on her list.
“It's definitely the best race that I have had all season, but I don't know if I would put it up there in comparison to some of the other (performances) from other seasons,” she said. “It was a good race for me, but I really didn't do a lot myself. I took a lot from Brooke and I really appreciate how she was right there.”
She now owns every school record from the 200 to the 1,000, while she's always had success in the mile, two-mile and in cross-country, 3.1 miles. Over the years as she has grown, she has changed up her events a little bit, basically eliminating the longer distance events and that incredible range she has now, really is a big reason for her constant progression as truly one of the best this country's ever seen from a high school kid.
“In eighth grade, I was a big 800 and 1,500 meter runner and I didn't really like the 1,500 meters because I felt like it went on forever and there were a lot of people who were a lot better at it than I was,” she said. “I really wasn't motivated with the distance running so I wanted to concentrate on the 200, 400 and 800, it's fast, you get it done and (your legs) aren't burning forever.
“When my legs grew taller it became more difficult to try to get that speed back and to get that distance back. Being able to run those (shorter) distances has been really, really nice to be able to run at certain speeds for a certain distance has just been such a great experience. Trying to get that speed back has been a bit frustrating. It's just taken that much longer to get that muscle-memory and the reflexes back. I like the sprinting and don't mind the longer distances now but really I don't want to do the two-mile. I may end up doing one of those during the (high school) outdoor season.”
Between her parents Jill and Mike, who were both All-American athletes in college, and the coaching staff at TMHS, formerly with Peter Molloy and now with Fran Cusick, Paige has benefitted from the wisdom of others, who have helped develop that incredible range, as well as a growth spurt, some added muscle and staying injury free.
“I think it was more about growing. Me and Cusick talked about a plan and the workouts weren't too different except I did a couple of more on the treadmill instead,” she said. “I did a lot less biking this year because I wasn't as injured as much and was doing more weight lifting. I feel like that was the biggest change of trying to get that speed back. It's just about muscle memory getting those messages from my brain to my legs took so much longer. It just took so much longer to get it back there.”
She now has the seven individual indoor track records — as well as many outdoors including the 400-meter hurdles which expands her range even more — but really didn't know that she did prior to Molloy tweeting it out after Friday's performance.
“Honestly, I didn't even know that I had all of those records. When I saw that (social media) I was like, 'whoa, dang.' I just can't believe it,” she said. “It was a surprise, but a good surprise. It definitely put a smile on my face because you start to see everything that you have put in pay off. So now (those results) are (now records) and not just on the workout sheets that you do.”
SECOND RACE
After a day off on Saturday, Paige was back competing on Sunday in a second event, the 800-meters and all she did there was finish second with a time of 2:10.86. Allison Ince of Bloomington, Illinois was first at 2:09.42. A total of 26 girls competed through several different heats, including Haverhill’s phenom Finleigh Simonds, and Paige was second, finishing ahead of Patterson (4th), Dorer (6th) and Nagle (7th).
“Most of the girls who did the 1,000-meters did the 800, which was absolutely amazing. Just like after the 1000 race, we were all able to talk to each other and this definitely helped with my nerves. All of these girls were so nice and I can’t wait to see them in future meets,” said Paige. “But also before the race, I got to know other people in the 800 field and I feel like I have so many new friends that I can talk to before the races.
“Besides talking, the plan for the race was to go out hard and then try to hang on for the rest of the race. This definitely did not feel good during the last lap and my legs felt really heavy. The second and third laps do not actually feel like they happened because the race had gone by so fast. This happened for both the 1,000 and the 800, and it was a really weird feeling.”
Overall, Paige said the weekend was one she will never forget, not just because she finished first and second in the nation, but she also made a handful of new friends.
“After the 1,000 race, the group got back together and took a bunch of photos and were able to cooldown. I am so excited to see any of the girls that I met this weekend at future meets in the season. They were the biggest part that made this weekend absolutely amazing and one that I won’t forget,” she said.
ARBOGAST INJURED
The second TMHS athlete who qualified for this national meet was sophomore Alex Arbogast, but about 15 minutes before leaving for the airport, he was doing his block starts and ended up pulling him hamstring and therefore did not compete.
