BILLERICA – With two more wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team closed in on capturing their second consecutive Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, setting up a huge matchup with CAC rival Whittier this Thursday in a game that will likely decide the league crown.
But before the Rams could get to that epic showdown with Whittier they first had to take care of business in their two games this past week, and the Rams did just that, earning a hard fought extra inning 2-1 decision on the road over Essex Tech last Thursday, before returning home on Tuesday where they defeated Lowell Catholic by a score of 6-4.
With the two wins, the Rams improved to 14-1 on the season and 9-1 in the CAC.
Thursday’s win over Essex was a thriller. With the game tied at 1-1 going into extra innings, senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington led off the top of the eighth inning off with a walk and then stole second base. A deep fly to right field by junior Mavrick Bourdeau allowed Santini to tag up and take third base. That set the stage for senior third baseman Owen Duggan who ripped an RBI single down the right field line to score Santini and give the Rams the lead. Bourdeau, who had come on in relief to get out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh inning, then closed the door on Essex in the bottom of the eighth to give the Rams the win.
“This was a good game to be a part of, for sure. Also, it was good to get that experience of an extra innings game during the season to be ready for post-season play,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “That type of experience comes in handy for sure down the stretch. I don’t think too many of those games are good for my stress level – but from a baseball standpoint, it’s good stuff.”
The Rams had taken an early lead in this one, with a run in the second inning. Senior Shane Costello had gotten the Rams started in the inning with a double and then moved to third base on a hit later in the inning before scoring on a wild pitch to give the Rams the lead. Essex answered back with a run in the sixth, and that set-up the extra innings showdown.
Junior pitcher Conlen Powell got the start on the mound for the Rams and pitched very well. The lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering just the one earned run in the sixth inning, scattering just seven hits while striking out six. Bourdeau got the win on the mound for the Rams, coming on with two on and one out in the sixth inning and getting out of that jam before setting the Hawks down in order in the eighth.
“Conlen had a good day for us on the bump. He was working efficiently and getting outs,” McCarthy said. “And then Mavrick did very well. He has many big days on the diamond. That day, he got it done on the mound as opposed to the plate. When he came on in the seventh, it was a big-time moment in the game. The score was tied and Essex had two runners on with only one out. A lot can happen there.
“Essex attempted a bunt, but didn’t get it down. (Sophomore catcher) Brendan Lee popped up and back-picked the runner at 1B for one out. Then Bourdeau got the next guy. That set up our top of the order in extras. It was a great game.”
The Rams won another thriller on Thursday with their 6-4 win over Lowell Catholic, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to snap a 4-4 tie and come away with the win. Senior pitcher Jack Glennon got the win on the mound for the Rams, with six innings of work, allowing two earned runs on eight hits while striking out four batters.
Bourdeau came up big once again in relief for the Rams, this time picking up the save with a perfect seventh inning. Offensive stars for the Rams on the day included freshman Nate Galanis of Tewksbury, who had three hits, two RBI and a run scored, as well as sophomore Evan Galanis, who had two triples, two RBI and a run scored.
All of which sets up Thursday’s big matchup on the road at Whittier where a win would put the Rams firmly in the driver’s seat in their quest for the CAC title.
“Whittier also has only one loss in the league, so it has big CAC implications on the line,” McCarthy said. “But that’s what you like at this time of year – big games that matter. It should be fun to see how our guys handle it. I’m proud of the way this team has handled itself all year, and excited to see where we can take it.”
