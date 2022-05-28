DANVERS – After wrapping up their regular season with a pair of victories last week, the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls Track and Field teams resumed their post season schedule this past weekend, with several members of each team heading to Essex Tech for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship meet on Saturday morning.
Both squads got several outstanding individual performances on the day as they battled the extreme heat as well as the fierce competition from their CAC rivals. The boys earned a third place finish in the six team field, scoring 89 points on the day, while the shorthanded girls squad finished in sixth place with 37.33 points, despite many in their small contingent of athletes having strong finishes.
The third place finish by the boys, which saw them finish behind first place Greater Lawrence’s 156 points and runner up Greater Lowell’s 117 points, was a big step forward for this still young an improving team.
“That was not bad at all,” Shawsheen coach Joe Gore said. “Obviously we were battling the heat just like everyone else, and a lot of our kids were competing in their first league meet, so to get third place was pretty impressive. It was a rewarding feeling for a lot of the kids.”
Leading the way for the Rams on the day was junior Gianni Zompa, who picked up a pair of first place finishes in both the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.20 seconds, as well as in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.78. The big day at the league meet capped off a breakout season for Zompa, who had previously made his mark with the Rams Basketball team, but was new to the track team this season.
“Gianni is a first year track kid and he has been great,” Gore said. “We had high expectations for him because he is a natural athlete but we did not expect this. We probably shouldn’t be surprised with the way he bought in right away and he is one of our hardest workers as well. We are very proud of him.”
Sophomore Zach Rogers of Wilmington had a big day as well, taking second place in the 200- meter dash in a personal best state qualifying time of 24.16, while also grabbing the runner up spot in the shot put with a throw of 39-07.
“Zach is the ultimate competitor, and he is the ultimate perfectionist,’ Gore said. “He is one of the most versatile track athletes I have seen. We could put him in almost any event and he would be successful. And he earned that through his great work ethic. He had a great season and a great meet.”
Another one of the younger Rams, freshman Noah Brooks of Tewksbury earned a fifth place finish in the two mile, finishing in a personal best time of 11:25.18. Brooks has been improving with each race this season, and Saturday’s league meet was the perfect cap to his first year of high school track.
“Noah ran really well,” Gore said. “I know Coach Dan Dorazio is very high on him. He is just a great kid who shows up every single day and works hard. I can’t stress enough how much those distance runners push each other every single day. We are very proud of him and he has a very bright future ahead of him.”
The Rams also had several other strong efforts on the day, with freshman Sid Tildsley earning a fourth place finish in the long jump with a distance of 18-03.00 as well as a second place finish in the javelin with a throw of 126-10 and a second place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:04.32.
Sophomore Matthew Ramsey of Tewksbury, meanwhile took second place in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 17.94, while sophomore Maximus Boston of Wilmington was fourth in the high jump at 5-04.00 and freshman Ethan Melanson of Tewksbury was fifth in the mile in 5:08.47. Sophomore Gordon Noble earned a fifth place finish in the 800 in a time of 8:25.49.
The Rams also fared well in both relay events, with the foursome of Boston, Francois, junior Cam Camelio and Tildsley taking third in the 4 x 400 in a time of 3:52.97, while junior Christian Rainone of Tewksbury, junior Zach MacLaughlan, Melanson and sophomore Donald Alphonse of Wilmington were second in the 4x100 in a time of 46.74.
GIRLS FINISH SIXTH
While the Girls squad finished sixth and last in the meet, with 37.33 points, their point total did not tell the full story of how well the team performed. As was the case for much of the season, the Rams were done in by a limited roster, however, many of the athletes who did compete fared very well in their events.
“Obviously where we placed didn’t really show the talent we have,” Gore said. “Coming in sixth place was disappointing for the girls, but from a numbers standpoint, if you look where we finished, we did very well in the events we competed in. It is just a numbers game.”
Greater Lowell took home the team title for the girls with 126 points, while Essex Tech, whom the Rams put up quite a battle against just a couple of weeks ago in a dual meet, took second with 95 points.
Several Rams had great individual finishes on the day, starting with sophomore Arianna Farrell of Wilmington, who was first in the 100-meter hurdles in a personal best time of 17.85 seconds. Farrell was also part of the second place 4 x100 relay team along with Megan Steeves, Jade Kim and Jacqui Genetti, who finished in a time of 54.74.
“It was another personal record for Arianna and it seems like she does it every time out,” Gore said. “She is just a perfectionist and a hard worker who goes out and works at it every day in practice. She is becoming a master at the hurdles, and she still has two years left, so she will just continue to get better. We are very proud of what she has done this year.”
Freshman Amelia Matzke of Tewksbury also had a big day for the Rams, taking third place in the 800 meters in a personal best time of 2:54.80, capping off a spectacular first season with the Rams.
“Amelia was awesome. She is another one who just shows up every single day and just wants to push herself as hard as she can, and she just wants to improve,” Gore said. “She takes a lot of pride in running the 800 meters and she is really becoming a master at the event. It shows that hard work pays off. She has a very bright future ahead of her.”
Other Rams who performed well on the day included freshman Megan Steeves of Wilmington who was fifth in the 100-meters in a time of 13.70, while, along with her relay success, Genetti also earned a fourth place finish in the 200-meter dash in 29.23 and freshman Makayla Nolan of Tewksbury earned a fifth place finish in the high jump at 4-04.00 and a fourth place finish in the shot put with a personal best throw of 29-04.
“A lot of the girls did very well,” Gore said. “Depending on what the final qualifying standards end up being for Division 4, they could have five or six kids qualify for states, which would be very impressive considering their numbers. They are a very young team, and they were very shorthanded this year. If they get some more kids, they can do very well in the future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.