WAKEFIELD – Last year, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Wrestling team had a remarkable season, including finishing second at both the Division 3 North Sectionals and Division 3 State meet, both times losing out to Melrose.
Heading into this season, the Redmen had their thoughts on achieving both and surpassing the Red Raiders. Last week, part one was completed as Tewksbury captured its first sectional title since 1997. On Saturday, they fell just short of accomplishing that second goal, finishing runner-up for the second straight year at the state meet. Once again Melrose came away with the title.
The Red Raiders brought ten wrestlers to the competition and all ten placed within the top eight spots, while, Tewksbury brought eleven and seven placed. Melrose finished with 179 points compared to Tewksbury's 151.5.
“Obviously we didn’t come here saying ‘let’s take second place’. But you know what? Melrose wrestled like state champions and that’s why they are state champions. They outwrestled us a bit this weekend so my hats are off to them,” said Tewksbury head coach Steve Kasprzak. “I liked the way our kids finished. We dug ourselves into a hole today and we didn’t quit. We finished this tournament. We won the sectionals last week but we kind of lost a bunch of matches in a row at the end and today we won a bunch in a row. It’s a little bit of a different feeling and I’m actually much happier with how we finished today than I was last week.”
Of the 11 wrestlers who competed, two came away with state championship titles with Nick Desisto at 106 pounds and Jack Callahan for the second straight time coming in the 126-pound class. Five others placed in the top six and will be moving onto this weekend's All-State Meet, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Reading High School.
At 113 pounds, freshman Angelo Desisto finished fifth. He started the tournament out with an 8-0 win over Norton's Kate Connell. He was then defeated by the eventual state champion Abduli Gilmore from Mahar Regional, in a close 7-5 battle. From there, Desisto battled out of the consolation bracket, dominating Outtman Eddahbi of Excel Academy with a pin at the 4:23 mark before losing to Conor Lupiani of Mount Everett.
Desisto then went for fifth/sixth place and defeated Sara McLaughlin of Scituate by a 9-0 decision.
“Angelo had a fantastic tournament. He lost to the eventual state champion and if he had another two seconds, he beats him,” said Kasprzak. “Angelo had the kid on his back and all we needed was one more arm swipe and he gets two points and he wins the match by one point. He just ran out of time, but overall in this tournament, he wrestled great and I am very happy for him.”
At 138 pounds, Jack Donovan, fresh off his sectional championship title, finished fourth. He pinned Jaime Nunez of Excel Academy at the 2:21 mark to win his first match. He was then defeated by the eventual state champion William Burke of Pathfinder Regional by a 13-4 decision.
From there, Donovan defeated Wakefield's Aydin Lamb with an early pin, before losing an 11-5 decision to Duxbury's Anthony Innello, 11-5.
“Dunnie wrestled great and he lost to the eventual state champion in the semi-finals. He also wrestled a really tough Duxbury kid who came in as the number one seed. Dunnie wrestled him tough,” said Kasprzak. “The All-State Meet is next weekend and I know that's been on his mind. He got there last year and on the very first match he banged his knee up pretty good and had to withdraw so he's been anxious to get back there to see what he can do against the best that the state has to offer.”
At 145 pounds, Hunter Johnson finished third. He beat his first opponent Max Kupferman of Canton with a pin at the 3:23 mark before losing to Foxboro's James Calabrese by an 8-6 decision.
Johnson then had to battle out of the consolation bracket where he went on to win his next four matches over Phoenix Soares of Duxbury (pin at 1:47), Brody Fogerty of Norton (11-2), Julien Cella of Wilmington (pin at 1:03) and then he got revenge and defeated Calabrese with an 11-5 decision.
“Hunter finished third and he avenged his loss from Friday. We knew that he was capable of beating that kid. Those are the best wins, when you avenge a loss, so those feel great,” said Kasprzak. “I'm very happy for Hunter. He responded today after things didn't go his way (on Friday) night. He responded in a very positive way and wrestled really tough. Arguably this was the best that he has wrestled all year, especially in that third place match.”
At 195 pounds, junior Paxton Green advanced to the final, losing to Gloucester's Michael Toppan by pin at the 3:25 mark. Toppan entered the match with an 118-20 career mark, including 45-3 this season. He was a two-time sectional champ, who lost in last year's state final.
“Paxton is a state finalist for the rest of his life. He obviously didn't want to come in second place. He's faced that Gloucester kid a few times,” said Kasprzak. “Paxton's getting better every day. He's going to continue to get better. This is not nearly over for him. Thankfully he has another year with us.
“I am more impressed and more happy with the teammate that he has become as opposed to the wrestler that he's become. He's kind of woven himself into the fabric of our team and you can see our guys supporting him and he's over there laughing and supporting them when they are wrestling. I'm just very excited to see him grow in that way.”
Finally for place finishers, sophomore Manny Mengata was sixth at 220-pounds. He pinned Mount Graylock's Logan O'Connell in the first match at the 1:11 mark and then pinned Shane Daly of Rockland at the 1:37 mark. In the semi-finals, Mengata was pinned by Triton's Ashton Wonson at the 3:35 mark. Mengata then lost his next two to finish sixth.
“Manny is a student of the sport. He's gotten better every single day. If you take where he was last year to where he is right now, I don't know if there's anyone else who has made that kind of jump that he has in one year. His future is bright,” said Kasprzak. “He's going to get a low seed in the all-states so he's going wrestle some medal right out of the gate, but he's going to get that good experience as a sophomore to see what it's like (in the all-state meet). I think he's future is bright. I'm happy for him and he's just such a great kid.”
At 152 pounds, Ryan Fleming went 1-2 with a win over Ali Younes of Hampden Charter. At 160 pounds, Sam MacMillan was 0-2, as was Sean Hirtle at 170 pounds. At 182, Luke Shaw was 1-2 with a win coming against Franklin County's Collin Eddy.
While the team didn't finish first liked it had hopes, Coach Kas was happy with the team's big push which came on Saturday.
“There were a couple of things that happened (on Friday) that were some big point swings, weight-class wise and we were expecting some stuff, but credit to Melrose, but also a credit to our guys who didn't quit,” he said. “They didn't let a few (of those losses) ruin their tournament or put a damper on things. They kept fighting. I'm proud of them.”
Starting on Friday, the Desisto brothers, Callahan, Donovan, Johnson, Green and Mengata will all be competing in the All-State Meet. On the female side, Brooke Lightfoot will compete in the All-Girls Meet, wrestling out of the 118-pound division.
