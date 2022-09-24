The fall college sports seasons have begun over the past few weeks and Tewksbury has a handful of athletes who are making an impact, or who will be looking to get into some action.
We start with the Division 1 Stonehill women's soccer team who are off to a tough 1-6-1 record. Besides a 4-0 win over Adams College, the team has scored just two goals in the other seven games. Among the losses included a 5-0 defeat against UMass-Lowell. Goalie Leanne Durham made eight saves in the loss. The former Tewksbury High and Brewster Academy star, is a junior, who has played in four games thus far, allowing nine goals, while she was the keeper in both the win and the tie.
In the win, she recorded all four saves for the shut out and in the 1-1 tie with Sacred Heart University, Durham stopped six of the seven shots she faced.
Another former TMHS goalie Julia Cafferty has played in both games for Rivier College. In a 2-0 loss to Simmons, she made 14 saves and then in a 2-1 loss to Fisher, she stopped seven shots.
Junior Sophie Eskenas has returned to the University of New Haven (2-3-2) team. Last year, the 5-foot tall midfielder came off the bench in nine games. Thus far this season, she has appeared in six games and has registered two shots, one that went on net.
Over at Merrimack College, freshman Daniela Almeida has returned to the line-up after missing a few games with an injury. In all, she has appeared in three games, including logging 15 minutes in the team's 2-1 win over St. Francis of Brooklyn this past Thursday.
Despite two goals by Haley Mignon, the Worcester State women's team fell to Salve Regina, 3-2, on Thursday. She scored the game's first two goals before SR scored the next three to come away with the win. Mignon also led the team in shots on net with eight. Mignon currently leads the team in goals with those two.
This past Saturday, Mignon scored two more as the Lancers defeated Mass College of Liberal Arts, 3-0.
At Lasell College (2-3), junior defender Sarah Milne has appeared in three games.
MEN'S SOCCER
Graduate student Alex Papageorgiou notched his first goal of the season and his career for Worcester State in their 3-2 loss to Mitchell held recently. He has appeared in five games, starting three and has that one goal and also landed six shots on net. Last year, he recorded two assists.
At Lasell College, a pair of freshmen from Tewksbury have made the team including Will McFadden and Jeremy Perez. McFadden has started all four games and Perez has started one. Neither of them have registered a shot or a point yet.
FOOTBALL
The Endicott Football team opened the season with a 27-0 shut out win over St. Lawrence. Shane Aylward led he team with seven receptions and 55 yards. In the team's second game, a 24-0 win over WPI, Aylward had three catches for 122 yards, including two scored, a 15-yarder and then a 64-yarder, both from Clayton Marengi.
Last year as a rookie, Aylward had 65 receptions for 712 yards and five touchdowns. Teammate Justyn Lester, a senior lineman also appeared in the opening game, his 14th game of his career. Other members of the team include freshmen Danny Fleming and Davenche Sydney, who were both members of the TMHS team last year.
In the loss to Endicott, Tewksbury resident Michael Duggan appeared in the game for WPI, making one tackle. He has appeared in both of the team's games thus far.
Also, Stonehill is off to a flying 2-0 start which includes wins over Bloomsburg University (33-30) and then absolutely crushing Post University, 76-0. Fifth-year graduate student Masyn Lorick, a defensive back, currently leads the team in defensive tackles with 15.
Also, Springfield College is 1-1 with a 42-14 win over Western NE and a 38-35 loss to Rowan. In the win, Will McKay had two forced fumbles and three tackles and in the loss, he finished with five tackles.
Finally, Sophomore Ryne Rametta has appeared in two games for Husson College.
VOLLEYBALL
The Worcester State Volleyball recently were swept by both Roger Williams and Brandeis in a tri-meet including scores of (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) to RWU and then to Brandeis (25-17, 25-17, 25-15). Freshman Kaitlyn Cueva led the entire team with seven kills in the loss. An outside hitter, Cueva was a key player for the TMHS Redmen last year when the team advanced to the state semi-finals.
Elsewhere, Senior Kerry Shea is back with the Emmanuel College women's team. Thus far the team is 1-4, but she has been a steady force with 37 kills and 34 digs … And senior Amber Buttaro has returned to the Curry College team. Thus far in seven games, she has 10 digs and 2 assists.
GOLF
Sophomore Anthony Pecci returns to the Nichols College team, which opened the season at the Farmingdale State Invitational. Among his highlights from last year included a season-low 84 at the Bowdoin Invitational.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The UNC women's cross country team took home first-place finishes in a season-opening meet with Charlotte, Georgia and William & Mary at Frank Liske Park.
Racing on a 5K course in the Charlotte Opener, the Tar Heels placed six of the top seven finishers.
Carolina captured the women's win with 16 points, topping Charlotte (61), William & Mary (76) and Georgia (94).
Earlier in the week, the UNC women were ranked No. 14 in the preseason USTFCCCA national rankings.
In the women's race, UNC swept the top four finishers, six of the top seven and eight of the top 11, including Tewksbury's Makayla Paige, who was 11th in 18.23.3.
Elsewhere, Junior Caitlin Conneely is back with the Worcester State women's team. She participated in the Suffolk Short Course 5K recently, finishing 73rd overall with a time of 13:48.5 … Freshman Molly Cremin, a member of the Stonehill women's team, finished 84th with a time of 22:26.6. at the Nassaney Invitational held recently … Freshman Maci Chapman is a member of the Merrimack College women's cross-country team. She is currently dealing with an injury and didn't participate in the same Nassaney Invitational.
FIELD HOCKEY
Freshman Brianna Gagnon is a member of the Bridgewater Field Hockey team but has yet to appear in a game.
*If you are not included on this list, please let us know by sending an email to: jamiepote@hotmail.com
