WORCESTER – Heading into last Wednesday's Division 4 Elite-8 state tournament game against Grafton, the Shawsheen Tech boys hockey team was on quite the roll. The Rams entered the game with a 10-1-1 mark over their last 12 games, had a five-game winning streak which included two earlier state tournament wins, and were getting strong play from the forwards, defensemen and goaltending. All of that were big reasons why Shawsheen had an incredible 18-3-1 record.
On the other side was No. 4 seed Grafton, who entered the game with a 21-2 record. The Gators were undefeated at their home rink with a 15-0 record, had not given up more than two goals in their previous 13 games and had an explosive first line which entered the game with a combined 66 goals and 73 assists for 139 points.
It was state tournament hockey, and more often than not, the team that comes out stronger and builds a lead, usually comes out on top. Grafton did just that, scoring the game's first three goals before the Rams made a terrific and exciting comeback, cutting it to a goal late in the third period, but a penalty and an empty-netter ended the thought of a dramatic come from behind win, and Grafton held on for the 4-2 victory played at the Buffone Arena.
“We came out real slow, to be honest for the first thirty minutes. We weren’t functioning fully (as a team) at that point,” said Rams head coach Chuck Baker. “There were guys who give me the full effort every game and those guys were out there, but once we finally focused in on the coaching staff’s game plan it was the third period and I was listening to the kids on the bench saying, ‘oh this actually works’.
“We had our chances, and we had a lot of quality shots in the third period. We put them on their heels at that point, and we were hoping we could tie it and send it into overtime because you never know what can happen at that point. Going down 3-0 is something you can’t do in the tournament. You can’t show up for a state tournament game, this deep into it, and think that you can only come to play in the third period at a full tilt. We kind of laid an egg there but we gave it (a great push) in the third period.”
Grafton's Brady Keeler, the leading goal scorer in all of Central Mass, became a huge thorn in the side of the Rams all night. He quick burst of speed enabled him to get to a loose puck inside the Rams defensive zone, and he poked the puck past goaltender Mike Cedrone coming at the 7:18 mark of the game.
Just 1:29 later, Grafton's Cam Michaud roofed a rebound to the top corner and quickly the Gators had taken a big bite out of the Rams with the 2-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the fifth minute of the second period as Grafton score a power play goal and after two periods then led 3-0 and had a 22-12 shot advantage.
In the third period, the Rams came alive. Just 3:33 into it, Tewksbury's Nick Calouro picked off a pass, moved in and from the left circle, he rifled a wrist shot to the top far corner to make it a 3-1 game.
Two minutes later, the Rams were called for a penalty but the PK unit killed if off, and ten seconds after that was over, Grafton was called for a penalty. Shawsheen made it count, as Kyle Gray skated down the right wing side and cut to the inside and making a move past a defender, before firing a wrist shot to the top corner for a great individual effort, and his tally made it 3-2 with 5:54 to go.
Throughout the first nine or ten minutes of the third, Shawsheen did a great job of neutralizing Grafton's potent first line.
“I had talked to some guys out here who said that (Keeler) is the best player in Division 4 that they have seen and he's a good player,” said Baker. “Like any kid at this level, if you play him they all level off at some point. He was good, their first line was good and they controlled the puck well, but I think once we took the heat off in our defensive zone and had some more offensive time, it wasn't as bad.
“(Early on) it was kind of like we were a deer in the headlights and were just following the puck around. I keep telling them that they're not Mite (youth hockey players) anymore so you don't all have to follow the puck. You all have jobs and you have to know where guys are and anticipation is huge. We weren't doing that. We then decided to do that and I was like 'OK this is the team (that got us here) and this is the team that we coached all year. They are kids and at the end of the day they are kids who are going to make mistakes. You just have to try not to make the huge ones.”
Shawsheen continued to mount the pressure and with 1:58 to go, Grafton was called for a penalty. Baker elected not to pull his goalie at that point, and waited until the team got control of the puck inside the Grafton end. With 1:39 to go, Cedrone was pulled, and quickly after that, Keeler pounced on a turnover and quickly skated into the Rams end and fired off a snap shot to the top right side to put the icing on the cake, his 35th goal of the season.
Grafton advanced to the Final-4 but was defeated by Norwell. As for Shawsheen, they finish the season with an 18-4-1 mark, which included being co-champions of the CAC.
“It was a great year and I’m happy with it. We’re only graduating five kids, so I’m bringing back a good core of kids,” said Baker. “My young kids are good and we have some young kids down on JV who will help us next year. We did well, we did really well. At the end of the day, we won 18 games, and I’d much rather that, then be a 6-14 team and be at home (and not competing in the tournament).”
