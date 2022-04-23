DRACUT — It was a near-flawless example of a hasty retreat. No post-game meeting in some distant corner of the playing field. No long speeches; what was done right, what was done wrong. Just a rapid clean-up, gather personal belongings, board the waiting bus, and quickly put Dracut High School in the rearview mirror.
The Tewksbury Lacrosse team suffered a setback on Monday night, handily defeated by the Dracut Hillies, 18-3. It could have been a more disparate final score if not for the Merrimack Valley Conference mercy rule, which calls for the officials to run the clock unabated in the second half if there are at least 10-goals separating the teams. In this instance, Dracut led 15-2 at the break.
Last year, Dracut was equally dominant in the two meetings between these clubs, winning the first 11-1, followed with a 17-5 defeat in the season rematch.
Tewksbury fell to sub-.500 with the loss and currently has a 2-3 overall record. Dracut, meanwhile, has won five straight to improve to 5-1 and leads the MVC with a 2-0 league mark.
Tewksbury Coach Anthony Pontes, who quickly ushered his players out of the Dracut facility following the game, realized that his opponent belongs to the upper echelon of high school lacrosse but had hoped his team would fare better.
“The situation here was similar to the game in Woburn,” Pontes said. “We let in a few goals and things went downhill from there. We struggled with the face-offs tonight. Their guy, No. 2 (Brock Desmarais) is heading to Rutgers for lacrosse and face-offs. He won most of the face-offs and kept the possession with Dracut for most of the game and they hurt us on the fast break.”
Once the Hillies gained possession, they made the most of it offensively. Sniper Josh Gagnon scored half of his team’s goals. Once he penetrated the zone, Gagnon was seldom denied.
Tewksbury goalie Skyler Schieding made three outstanding saves at the outset, keeping it scoreless until 4:45 of the first quarter. But later in the frame, the Hillies were unstoppable, scoring five in a 1:02 span. Pontes signaled for a timeout to settle the troops but it had little effect.
Trailing 8-0 with 8:44 left in the first half, Tewksbury attacker Braydon Aylward, who leads the Redmen with 9-goals, snapped the shutout off the fast break. Midfielder Caden Connors added his sixth of the season several minutes later but Dracut answered by reeling off five more before the intermission.
When play resumed, Jason Cooke gave his teammates a lift with his fifth goal of the season. The Redmen did have a number of chances to further close the gap but many of their shots were off the mark.
The officiating was suspect, particularly in the later stages of the contest. Pontes was hesitant to criticize what were clearly questionable infractions. Emotions got the better of some of the Redmen. The Tewksbury bench was penalized for unsportsmanlike and later, with four minutes left, Schieding was ejected. Pontes had a choice to make but senior midfielder Sean Lane came to his aid by volunteering to man the empty net.
“It has happened in previous games,” said Pontes, when asked if he had dealt with finishing without a goalie. “I know, for a fact, that you’re allowed to send in an extra player and leave the goal open but we were denied that option. It happened to us when we played Andover. But in that case, with the net empty, we won the face-off and possessed. Tonight, Sean Lane stepped up, wanted to get in there, and did a pretty good job.”
Lane made three stops, shutting out the Hillies in the final minutes.
“During my freshman year, I played a little bit in goal,” said Lane, who is tied at fourth on the team with 3-goals. “Down by fifteen in the last few minutes, I thought I’d have some fun with it and get in the net.”
In a short turnaround, Tewksbury was back on the turf Wednesday morning with the 1-4 Bedford Buccaneers (results in after press time), and will visit the 5-0 Billerica Indians at 6 p.m. next Tuesday evening.
“There are number of things we need to iron out in practice,” said Pontes. “There are things we need to work on to get this program where we want it to be.”
