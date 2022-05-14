BILLERICA – With two more wins this past week, the Shawsheen Tech Softball team continued on their march to what they hope is a post season berth. After going 2-1 this past week, with CAC wins over Notre Dame Academy last Thursday and Greater Lowell on Tuesday, surrounding a loss to non-league rival Malden Catholic on Monday, the Rams record now stands at 8-5 on the season, including a 6-2 mark in the CAC.
Most recently, the Rams bounced back from a tough 8-1 loss to Malden Catholic on Monday with a 13-1 rout of Greater Lowell in a road game on Tuesday. The Rams jumped out to a 2-0 lead in their first at bat and never looked back. Senior left fielder Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury helped power the Rams offense with two hits and three runs scored, while junior second baseman Mia Bisso was 3-for-4 on the day with a pair of RBI and senior third baseman Emily Freitas of Wilmington was 1-for-4 with two RBI.
It was a well-balanced offensive attack for the Rams, who saw every starter get a least one hit on the day. Shawsheen had jumped on top early in this one, scoring twice in the top of the first before adding four more runs in the third, never looking back from there.
Senior pitcher and captain Sandra Watne of Wilmington meanwhile threw a complete game four-hitter, and struck out 12 batters to get the win, while senior first baseman and captain Ella Malvone of Wilmington made an incredible over the shoulder catch in the fourth inning to take away extra bases.
“We rebounded in a big way today. We hit the ball hard again, and this time a lot of our hits fell,” Shawsheen coach Scott Ialuna said. “We had production from top to bottom in the lineup. Ten players had hits, and eight scored runs. I’m very proud of the way they played today. It is a nice thing to see everyone contribute.”
Prior to their 8-1 loss to Malden Catholic, a game where the Rams actually hit the ball pretty well, but couldn’t get many of their hits to drop, Shawsheen had picked up an important win at home over Notre Dame Academy last Thursday, rolling to an 11-3 victory.
It was another well-balanced offensive attack which led the Rams in this one, with seven players recording at least one hit to help the Rams defeat an NDA team which brought a 7-3 record into the game. Watne was once again outstanding in the circle, striking out nine and walking nobody in a complete game five-hitter.
“Everyone contributed in some way,” Ialuna said. “The defense was great, and Sandra pitched a gem. This was a big team win, against a great opponent. I couldn't be happier for my team.”
While the final score was a blowout, this game was close at the halfway point, as the score stood tied at 2-2 after four innings, until Shawsheen scored four runs in the fifth on hits by Mirisola, sophomore catcher Reagan Bowden and Watne.
The fifth inning rally broke the game open, and then Bisso’s two-out, bases loaded single ignited a five-run sixth inning to turn the game into a rout. After Bisso's hit in the sixth, the Rams also got a pair of RBI’s from freshman first baseman Gianna Caruso, as well as one RBI from sophomore right fielder Paige Fuller for the insurance runs. Fuller had a fantastic day going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. The Rams recorded 12 hits on the day.
Malvone once again led the defense with four catches including another over the shoulder catch that took away extra bases.
