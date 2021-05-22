BILLERICA – It had been far too long since the Shawsheen Tech Boys and Girls had been together competing in a meet. Heading into last Thursday’s season opening home meet Northeast at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex, it had been 726 days to be exact since the teams had competed.
The Rams simply could not wait any longer to compete. And more importantly, they couldn’t wait any longer to get back in the win column, which both teams did in impressive fashion, with the boys winning by a score of 79-56, while the girls doubled Northeast by a score of 82-41.
Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath was hoping his teams would get off to a fast start, and they certainly didn’t disappoint, with the results exceeding even his high expectations for his team.
“For an early season meet, after being apart for so long, we are very pleased with the results,” McGrath said. “We had a lot of pleasant surprises from a lot of newcomers, which of course this year means both freshmen and sophomores. The kids all did a good job. Our upperclassmen performed pretty much how we expected them too, but we weren’t sure what we were going to get from newcomers, but they did great.”
One of the newcomers that had one of the best days among all competitors, let alone newcomers, was sophomore Hanna Lyle. Lyle has been a standout with the Rams cross country team for the past two seasons, but this we her first time competing with the spring track team. Let’s just say she looked pretty comfortable with her new team, putting up 16 points on the day by winning the 400 meters in a time of 1:14.56 and the long jump with a personal best distance of 15-08.00, while taking second in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.
“Hannah just had a great day, especially for someone in their first meet,” McGrath said. “For her to have a distance like that in the long jump means that 16 feet is on the table for this season, which is great for someone who is just a sophomore.”
Sophomore Brielle Pigott also had a fine debut for the Rams, winning both the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1:23.75 and the two mile in a time of 15:03.25.
While the newcomers certainly made an impact for the Rams, the reliable veterans also stepped to pick up some big points, with co-captains Shelby Bourdeau and Susanna Gillis each having outstanding days. Gillis took first in the triple jump with a distance of 31.0” and second in the long jump at 15’4”, while also earning a second place finish in the 200-meter dash in a time of 29.49 and the 100 meters in 14.02.
Bourdeau, meanwhile, was first in the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 19.13, as well as in the high jump at 4’2”, while also being part of the first place 4 x 100 relay team. Senior Jacqui Megna took first place in the 800 meters in a time of 3:03.07 as well as in the mile in a time of 6:35.87.
“The three of them all did a great job,” McGrath said. “It is great to get points from them, and the great thing is, they all do different events, so they are all scoring in different events for us. We can spread them out into several different events, and we know that we are almost assured of a first or second place finish. So, even with a small roster (15 girls), we know we can put up some big points.”
On the boys side, the Rams also had several newcomers step up, including senior Randy Leavitt, who took first place in the javelin with a throw of 128-00, while also taking second in the 400 meters in a time of 57.91. Leavitt’s quick progression in the javelin has been nothing short of amazing.
“To do as well as he did this early in the season is very impressive. He started off in practice throwing 95, and then he got it up to 105 and 115 and then he throws it 128 in his first meet. That is quite a jump in distance,” McGrath said. “And a 57 in the 400 is very good at this point in the season as well. Randy is still kind of trying to figure this sport out. I wish we had him sooner, but we will enjoy him for the rest of this season. It’s not often that a senior comes in for their first season and does as well as Randy has.”
The mainstays did very well on the boys side as well, with senior tri captains Derek Costello of Wilmington, along with Tyler Archibald and Alex Smith all performing very well.
Smith led the way with ten points on the day, earning second place finishes in the mile (5:39.62), the 800 meters (2:19.84) and the triple jump (31-10.50) and a third place finish in the long jump (16-07.00).
“We expect Alex to just keep getting better and better,” McGrath said. “It is tough to do both the mile and the 800, but Alex is able to do it. He is a great competitor and I know we will see a lot of firsts from him.”
Archibald meanwhile blazed his way to a first place finish in the 400 meters in a time of 53.52, while also coming from 20 meters back in the anchor leg of the 400-meter relay to give the Rams the win.
“That is a crazy time in the 400 for this early in the season.” McGrath said. “He was having a little soreness, so he didn’t do the long jump or triple jump, but he overcame that to have a great time in the 400. And then he did a great job making up that distance in the relay. He is a special talent.”
Costello meanwhile put up six points of his own for the Rams, taking first place in the 400-meter hurdles in a time of 1:06.87 and third place in the 200 meters in a time of 25.18. The Rams swept the top three spots in the 200 meters with freshman Zachary Rogers of Wilmington taking first place in a time of 24:68, while freshman Christian Rainone of Tewksbury was second in 25.05. Rainone also earned a first place finish in the 100-meter dash in a time of 11.77.
The Rams will be back in action on Thursday when they host CAC rival Whittier at 4:00 pm.
