TEWKSBURY — It was a marathon to the last out at Poulin Field on Monday.
After the 11U Tewksbury Redmen District baseball team overcame an early 3-0 deficit, it was unable to collect a hit in the final five innings of play as Norfolk broke through in the 11th inning to clinch a 9-4 win on Day 2 of the Eastern Massachusetts Cal Ripken State Tournament.
“Norfolk played a great game,” said Redmen coach Brian Schofield following the loss. “We had our chances. We battled back from an early deficit and made some really key plays with bases loaded and infield in. When it came down to it, they made more plays than we did. They played a great game with very good coaches and very sportsmanlike players.”
Due to a passed ball and error in the first two innings, Norfolk was able to get on the board early to plate the contest’s first two runs. After scoring another in the third, it was time for the Redmen bats to come to life.
Ryan Wooley reached first on a bunt to lead off the inning, where the Redmen sent seven other batters to the plate to knot the game at three. Jason Malone, Billy Sullivan, and Genarro Parziale all collected RBI’s in the offensive flurry.
Tewksbury found itself trailing once again in the sixth before Sullivan blasted his second hit of the day to plate Parziale.
The Redmen offense was rounded out by Aiden Maurier (1-for-4), Paziele (1-for-3), and Ryan Wooley (2-for-2). However, Tewksbury proceeded to go cold. The following 15 Redmen batters failed to collect a hit, forcing the game to extra innings.
“This whole district tournament we’ve been struggling to put the bat on the ball with key hits,” said Schofield. “It’s been a grind. They’re gutting it out and this is a great team.”
However, the Tewksbury arms kept the Redmen alive. Jackson Schofield threw four scoreless innings into the 10th, providing his team with a chance to walk it off. Parziale (3 IP, 6 K), Sullivan (2 IP, 4 K), and Alex Solemina (1 IP, 1 K) all contributed on the bump.
“The pitchers gutted it out,” said Schofield. “They didn’t seem to have their best stuff today, but they gutted it out and gave us the best chance to win that game.”
Norfolk found its groove in the 11th, plating five runs and ultimately shutting the door on Tewksbury. After opening the district tournament 0-2, Schofield isn’t ready to count his team out following Monday’s loss and Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Duxbury. For his group, it’s all about staying together.
“It’s controlling our emotions,” he said. “Somebody makes an out, and we lose them for an inning. They got to learn how to start getting ready for high school baseball, they’re only a few years away from that. (We need) to pick each other up and have that type of mentality of ‘It’s a team of twelve’. It’s not one person that makes or breaks this team.”
If the Redmen look to get back into the mix, they will look to rely on players like Wooley to lead the pack, who was named Tewksbury’s Player of the Game.
“He was off to a slow start in this whole tournament, but he put down a nice bunt, had a nice base hit to left (field), and he’s played a solid left field for us,” said Schofield. “Overall, he’s a great kid and he stuck out the most (today).”
Tewksbury played Dracut on Wednesday night with its tournament lives on the line, but the results were not known as of press time.
“We have a chance to get back into this with a big win on Wednesday, and if we do that we are the type of team that can get rolling and get hot,” concluded the coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.