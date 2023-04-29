TEWKSBURY/BEDFORD– As the Tewksbury High School boys lacrosse team headed into this spring season, they put a heavy emphasis on capitalizing on non-league games. In a conference as competitive as the MVC, picking up wins against non-conference opponents is vital in order to secure a postseason berth.
Last week, the 2-6 Redmen split their non-MVC matchups 1-1, while also falling to powerhouse Billerica.
To begin the three-game stretch, Tewksbury earned a hard fought 7-4 win over Stoneham last Wednesday.
Braydon Aylward led the offensive push, netting three goals as well as an assist in the effort.
“Braydo played really well (and) Cremin played well, he had a few good looks. We mainly pushed through Braydo and that’s who we ran our whole offense through,” said Redmen head coach Anthony Pontes.
Rounding out the Redmen scoring was Conor Cremin (two goals), Tyler Barnes (one goal), and Cam Guendner (one goal).
“Offensively we got a lot of good looks, we really could have had more,” admitted Pontes. “We just shot it right at the goalie’s stick but there was a few good looks that should have been more goals.”
Skylar Schieding anchored the Tewksbury defense, stopping eleven Stoneham shots. In front of the netminder, defenseman Jaden Mercer, Ryan Fleming, and Justin Darrigo had solid performances.
“Our entire defense played well,” said Pontes. “Darrigo, Fleming, they all played great. We were able to shut (their best player) down early, Darrigo really shut (him) down and (he) got frustrated. The few goals they did have were fast breaks and there was one we got caught ball watching.”
On Friday, Tewksbury looked to knock off another non-league opponent. However, with the absence of Darrigo and Barnes, a strong Bedford team posed a challenge for the Redmen, ultimately falling by a score of 15-3.
“We started off slow,” said Pontes. “Defensively we didn’t really follow the game plan. We just didn’t come ready today.”
Tewksbury kept it close in the opening quarter, as Aylward’s two goals had them trailing 4-2 with just under four minutes remaining. However, Bedford responded with an 11-0 run that the Redmen didn’t have an answer for.
Conor Cremin added a goal, while Schieding made seven saves in net. Given the loss, Pontes was still able to take some positives away from the performance.
“Our man up today, we got a few good looks,” he said. “When we’re in our set man up we really struggle. The play I recently put in worked today, we got a few good looks off of it, so our man up looks better.
“We’ve been better not ball watching, the first few games we got caught ball watching sometimes,” he added. “On offense we’re good with possessing a little more rather than thinking we have the ball, we need to score right now.”
In the end, Pontes admits it’s hard to execute a winning strategy when the offense is limited to few possessions.
“In all of our losses so far we haven’t really been able to possess, besides Haverhill. We did a lot better of not throwing the ball away today, we didn’t make too many turnovers. It’s hard to win when you don’t have the ball or playing defense for seventy percent of the time,” said Pontes.
The Redmen then hosted Billerica on Tuesday, falling by a score of 20-3. After losing to Reading by a goal the day prior, the Indians were hungry to avenge that loss.
“They were really feeding crease,” said Pontes. “They were feeding through the crease to the opposite side and that guy was left wide open a good amount because we didn’t have our top middie sticking down. That was our main downfall, leaving that backside open.”
The Redmen saw goals from Barnes, Guendner, and Mikey Connors, notching his first career varsity tally.
“I’m pumped for him,” Pontes said of Connors. “It was a catch and shoot right off the goalie’s hip and in, so I’m proud of Mikey. He definitely deserves his first career varsity goal, he’s been working for years for it.
Besides finding his way on the scoresheet, Pontes has seen a vast improvement in his all around lacrosse game.
“You can definitely see a big jump in Mikey’s game,” the coach said. “When he has the ball, he knows what to do with it more and he’s making the right decision. His stick skills are better, catching and throwing, ground balls. I’m hoping now that he stuck his first one in that confidence level is building up and he’s ready to put more in.”
As the Redmen turn their focus to the second half of the schedule, Pontes is confident his team can turn it around.
“I’m fairly optimistic,” said Pontes. “The second half of our schedule is a little more favorable than the first half. I’m really hoping we can kick it into gear and we get rolling a little bit because we have a few good matchups coming up for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.