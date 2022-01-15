BOSTON – Just like the girls' team, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Indoor Track-and-Field team competed for the first time in 15 days, and they finished 2-2 against Merrimack Valley Conference Small School foes, including wins over Lawrence (44-38) and Dracut (46-24), while falling to Chelmsford (52-39) and Billerica (56-39).
Tewksbury is now 4-4 on the season.
“For everyone that competed, the meet went pretty well,” said head coach Lauren Polimeno. “I am very grateful to all the members that are contributing to the team and keeping good communication during this time.”
In this format, all of the athletes from the entire league compete against each other, but team scores are kept, but in this case just small schools against small schools.
The Redmen had a handful of strong performances led by junior Alex Arbogast, who was first overall in the 55-meter dash at 6.65 seconds and second in the long jump at 18-10.50.
Willow Trodden also competed in two events, finishing among the top ten in both, including 8th in the long jump at 18-00 and then 10th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.25. He was also a part of the 9th place 4x200 relay team along with Arbogast, Trevor Trodden and Alex Naghibi, with a combined time of 1:46.84.
“Ending the meet on a high note was Willow Trodden who had an awesome leg of the 4x200m relay splitting 24.84,” said Polimeno. “Earlier Willow had competed in the hurdles, and I am very excited to see future performances.”
Nick Alvarado was 8th in the 1,000 at 2:50.69, Will Eskenas was 9th in the mile at 5:01.76, Alek Cranston was 10th in the 600 at 1:35.88 as was Kyle Adams in the shot put, throwing 39-08 as those four athletes were the last of the individuals to crack the top ten.
“Nick Alvarado ran a time of 2:50.69 in the 1,000 meters followed by Will Eskenas in the mile running 5:01.76, very close to breaking five minutes. Will was also a huge team player taking an empty spot on the 4x400m relay team that needed to be filled,” said Polimeno, noting that he was joined by Will Humphrey, Alvarado and Cranston to take 9th at 4:02.05. “Alek was very consistent in the 600. A coach is always so grateful to have an athlete like Alek on their team, who is very dependable in regards to performance and being able to come back for a relay without complaint. Not to mention, he is also a very good leader. Also, Kyle Adams had the furthest throw in the shot put.”
Humphrey was also 14th in the 300 at 40.88, Adams was 27th in the 300 at 42.55 and in the same event Naghibi was 35th at 43.40.
“Will Humphrey also ran well in the 300 and I am very confident that he can break 40 seconds by the end of the season, given that he stays healthy and keeps working,” said Polimeno.
Tyler Trodden also competed in two events taking 26th in the 55-meter dash at 7.42 and was 19th in the long jump at 15-11. Following him in the dash included Nathan Laboy, who was 47th at 8.06, Brady McDermott, who was 48th at 8.19 and Ian Sphritzer, who was 49th at 8.32.
Drew Rennell crossed the finish line at 42.88 to take 30th in the 300. In the 600, Evan Festa was 31st at 1:44.17, followed by Njila Lantum, who was 36th at 1:47.44 and Austin Manetta, who was 37th at 1:47.88.
Finally in the shot put, Kodie LeGrand was 16th throwing 36-01, followed by Anthony Naghini, who was 21st at 34-01 and Eric Impink was 33rd at 28-10.
“I am very excited for the coming meet and very proud of all the athletes for working through this tough time,” said Polimeno.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.