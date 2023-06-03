TEWKSBURY – Despite a 7-13 record in the strong Merrimack Valley Conference, the girls lacrosse team has come up just short of a postseason berth as the Redmen currently sit in the 38th spot in the Div. 2 rankings.
On Thursday night, the Redmen hosted Wakefield for their season finale, falling by a score of 13-8.
“We were a bit sloppy on our passes which I think was the difference maker,” said Redmen coach Erin Murphy. “It made our defense-to-offense transition fairly difficult, allowing Wakefield more chances than they should have had.”
Lydia Barnes kept Tewksbury in it at the half, making eight saves as her team was down 5-4. However, the Redmen were never able to catch up.
“We were able to start slowly picking it off when we found our rhythm a bit more, but unfortunately we didn’t play a clean enough game to close that gap enough,” said Murphy.
The offensive effort was led by Jamie Constantino (three goals) and Kat Schille (two goals), while Emily Picher, Riley Sheehan, and Ava Nordbruch potted one each.
The previous Tuesday, Tewksbury was able to find the win column in a 12-11 win over Dracut. The team’s seventh win was able to improve on last season’s total of six.
“It was a great game,” said Murphy. “The girls were fired up with it being senior night. We were able to move the ball good in transition.”
Picher and Constantino erupted for four goals each, while Paige Crowley (two), Schille (one), and Nordbruch (one) contributed as well.
Like they did all season long, both Barnes (five saves) and Nikole Gosse (four saves) split time in between the pipes, which proved to be valuable for Tewksbury this spring.
“Nikole did awesome,” said Murphy. “I really can’t thank her enough for stepping up and being our primary goalie this year. She was our backup goalie last year but didn’t see a lot of minutes, but you really would have never known with the way she played this season.
“Nikole has been a great mentor for Lydia,” she continued. “It helps that they play hockey together, so they already have that relationship. They both enjoyed working together. We’ve hopefully set Lydia up to have a successful career getting those varsity minutes.”
Despite not making the postseason, Murphy is beginning to notice the program shifting in the right direction.
“We’re coming away from the season a bit more positive than we have in the past,” said the coach. “My seniors really created a positive culture that made everybody want to be there and everybody supported each other. The more the girls enjoy playing the sport, the more they’ll play in the offseason and the better our program will continue to be.”
Heading into the offseason, Murphy already has her eyes set on who will make a difference come next spring.
“Emily Picher has been great with full field play. I see her sliding into Jamie’s roll as the primary draw taker, she has the endurance and the ability and I look forward to that,” said Murphy. “Ava Nordbruch had a really great season. She was one of our players who did offseason work, and her stick skills really improved.
“Sarah Doherty had a fantastic season,” she added. “She really came into her own and had a lot of confidence and was one of the primary communicators on defense. As a sophomore alone, she’ll be our anchor for our defense going forward.”
Boys Lacrosse
The Tewksbury High boys lacrosse team came up short of a playoff bid this season, as its 4-14 record is a parallel to its prior season’s win total.
However, Tewksbury was able to come away with an 18-1 win over Watertown in their season finale on Friday.
“We just really stepped up on senior night and played our game,” said Redmen coach Anthony Pontes. “We got the win, so that’s definitely nice. We had the ball for a lot of the game, which we aren’t really used to this season. It was nice to have that flipped a little bit.”
In the offensive explosion, Tyler Barnes (three goals, four assists) and Cam Guendner (five goals) were the spark in the Redmen offense.
The widespread scoring was rounded out by Robby Beggan (one goal), Justin Darrigo (one goal), Mario Simeone (two goals, two assists), Sean Callahan (two goals, two assists), Mikey Conners (one goal, two assists), Lincoln Crane (two goals), Aidan Kelly (one goal), and Luke Stewart (one assist).
Skylar Schieding stopped nine shots while also picking up an assist.
Even though Pontes and his team weren’t able to get over the playoff hump, he isn’t ready to call the season a failure. With a complete shift in personnel change throughout the season, the Redmen were able to get back to last season’s win total while developing a whole new class of players.
“For us to be able to get back to the same record we had last year is a landmark in itself,” said the coach. “I consider that some sort of success (and) it leaves more room for success next year. I’m a lot more confident heading into this offseason and where the program is headed.”
In an offense that isn’t graduating one player, Pontes looks to be able to hit the ground running. However, with Darrigo, Jaden Mercer, and Ryan Fleming all graduating, there will be a primary focus on reloading the defensive end of the field.
“On offense we’re not losing anyone, but on defense we’re losing all three guys, so that’s where we really have to fill in and hammer home,” said Pontes.
Pontes is confident he has the group to be able to turn that goal into a reality next spring.
“That’s the next step in the program, is to get a playoff bid,” he said. “We’re closer than we were last year with the same record, and that’s something to take out of the season because we kept some of those losses tighter. If we want to make playoffs, we got to keep games within ten goals and win some of those games like that overtime in Haverhill. We showed signs this year, and next year is really where we got to turn that corner and finish it.”
