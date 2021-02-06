BILLERICA — If it is indeed true that defense wins championships, then the Shawsheen Tech Girls Basketball team looks well set up to make a run at the CAC title this season. Thanks to another stellar defensive effort, the Rams improved to 5-0 on the season this past Thursday night with a 42-36 over Northeast Metro Tech at the Mark Donovan Gymnasium.
It was the second low scoring, close win in a row for the Rams over Northeast, as they had beaten the same team just two days earlier by a score of 43-37 in Wakefield. While first year coach Sam St. George would love to see her team provide some more offense, she can’t help but be happy with the lock down defense her team has shown all season on the way to their undefeated start.
“I probably sound like a broken record, but as I have told the team many times, defense wins games,” St. George said. “We couldn’t buy a basket at some times, but the defense was great and held us in there. We would not have come out with a win without it.”
It was also the second game in a row where the Rams stepped up with a strong performance in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. With Shawsheen holding a narrow 28-27 lead after a Northeast basket with 7:15 left in the game, the Rams went on a 6-0 run over the next two minutes to take a 34-27 lead with 5:20 left after a Lindsay McCarthy basket.
But Northeast fought with a 6-0 run of their own (including a four point play) to make it 34-33 with 4:30 left. Panic very well could have set in for the Rams, but instead they buckled down even more on defense, holding Northeast scoreless until less than a minute remained in the game, and at that point it was too late.
In addition to their great defense over the final four minutes, they also got a pair of clutch free throws from Lindsay McCarthy with three minutes left to give the Rams some breathing room at 36-33 before senior co-captains Susanna Gillis and Shelby Bourdeau each added a bucket to make it 40-33 with two minutes left and the Rams closed it out from there.
The two free throws from McCarthy were huge in shifting the momentum back to the Rams, an St. George was thrilled to see the sophomore respond in such a key situation.
“Those were very clutch.” St. George said. “She actually has one of the best shots on our team and she works very hard at it. She sometimes struggles with her confidence a little bit, but things like this will be a huge confidence boost for her. We were very happy for her and very happy that we have her for two more years.”
The big fourth quarter performances have become the norm for the Rams this season, and while St. George might like to see her team come up with easier wins in the coming weeks, the clutch fourth quarter efforts have certainly been appreciated.
“We haven’t always been the best in the fourth quarter in years past, but this year, there is just something there with this team,” St. George said. “They don’t give up, and I think their conditioning has a lot to do with that.”
The Rams led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter in this one, and 17-16 at the half after struggling to find the basket in the second quarter. The extended their lead to 28-23 at the end of the third, as they started to find their range a little bit more, with an Ella Malvone (Wilmington) three-pointer near the end of the quarter helping their cause.
One player who didn’t struggle offensively for the Rams was senior co-captain Susanna Gillis, who led all scorers with 21 points, continuing what has been a great first half of the season.
“She was great. She was hitting her shots and she was making steals that were leading to fast breaks for baskets,” St. George said. “I know we can count on her for ten to twelve points a night on fast breaks. In every game this season he has been a key player for us, and she really carried the offense in this one.”
The Rams will be back in action with a pair of games against Lowell Catholic this week, starting on Wednesday afternoon with a road contest. Results of that game were not available as of the Town Crier's press time, but they will return home to host Lowell Catholic on Friday night in Billerica with a 5:30 pm start.
GIRLS HOCKEY
The Shawsheen Tech/Bedford Girls Hockey team has found a variety of ways to win this season, but this past Saturday’s 5-3 victory over Latin Academy may have been their most impressive win of the season for a couple of reasons.
First of all, they were facing a Latin team bent on revenge after the Rams had beaten them just last weekend by the same 5-3 score. Second, and more importantly, this was a gutsy win for the Rams, who trailed early in the game and were locked in a 3-3 tie entering the third period before taking control in the final frame to come away with the win.
“That was a good game and good win for us,” Shawsheen coach Bob Roach said. “It’s always hard beat the same team twice and we played well. It was neck and neck all the way, but the girls stepped it up in the third.”
The Rams had four different goal scorers for their five goals, with sophomore Giana Missiti scoring a pair of goals, while senior Emily Sartori of Tewksbury had a goal and an assist and freshman Lainey Mead and Isabella King each added a goal.
Shawsheen jumped on top early in this one, with Sartori scoring from an impossible angle, almost behind the Latin net, firing the puck towards the net and seeing it bounce off the stick of a Latin defender past a bewildered goaltender just 3:39 into the game.
Latin would tie things up shortly thereafter, with 8:42 left in the period. Then Shawsheen tied it up with 3:53 left in the period on a great unassisted goal by Missiti, who split a pair of Latin defenders before snapping a wrist shot high to the glove side to make it 2-2 and that was how the first period would end.
Meade gave the Rams back the lead with 6:11 left in the second period on a wicked slap shot from the point. Once again Latin responded, this scoring with 1:31 left in the period to send the teams to the second intermission with the scored tied at 3-3.
The score would stay that way until midway through the third period, when King gave the Rams a 4-3 lead with 7:23 left on a nice wrist shot from the left faceoff circle, beating the Latin goaltender through the five hole.
With Latin looking to pull their goalie late in the game, they were unable to do so as the Rams kept up the pressure in the Latin end. They were finally rewarded for their hard work when Sartori made a sweet pass from behind the net to set up Missiti on the doorstep where the sophomore punched in her second of the game to make it 5-2 with 1:17 left in the game.
Getting a pair of goals from Missiti and getting goals from four different goal scorers was a little unusual for the Rams, who are led on many nights by Meade and Sartori, but for Roach it was great to see and he is hoping to see it continue.
“Gina scored a real nice goal for her first one, so that was great to see,” Roach said. “You like to have that balance, so get goals from four different goal scorers was great to see.”
Freshman Elianna Munroe and eighth grader Kaitlin Sacco split the duties in net to pick up the win.
In their previous game, the Rams had suffered a 6-1 loss to Division 1 power St. Mary’s. Shawsheen actually got on the board first in this one on a goal by King just 2:56 into the game, before St. Mary’s responded and eventually pulled away.
Even with the loss, Roach couldn’t be disappointed with his team’s effort against such a powerhouse team. Despite the lopsided score, the Rams actually competed very well against one of the best teams in the state, something that simply would not have occurred in years past.
“Even though we lost, that was a good game for us, because it was good for us to go up against a team like St. Mary’s,” Roach said. “The score ended up not being very close, but the play was not all in our end and I felt like we showed we could play with them, which can only help us going forward.”
Shawsheen will be back in action on Wednesday night when they take on Malden Catholic back at the Janas at 7:30 pm in a rematch of their season opener, with results of that game not available as of the Town Crier’s press time.
Following that tilt, they will hit the road to take on another powerful foe, Bishop Fenwick, on Sunday at 9:00 am at the McVann/O’Keefe Rink in Peabody, before staying on the road to take on Arlington Catholic at the Ed Burns Arena on Tuesday night at 8:00 pm.
CO-ED SWIMMING
After suffering a season opening loss to Mystic Valley two weeks ago, the Shawsheen Tech Co-ed swim team bounced back nicely this past week with a 66-58 victory over Greater Lowell in a virtual meet last Wednesday, with each team competing in their home pool.
The Rams got outstanding performances on the day from seniors Derek Costello of Wilmington and Damien Hadden of Tewksbury, while several other swimmers also had outstanding days in leading the team to victory.
Hadden, who leads all Rams swimmers in the early going with 23.5 points through the first two meets of the season, picked up wins in both the 200 individual medley in a time of 2:20.14, as well as being part of victories in both the mixed 400 relay as well as the mixed 200 relay.
He was also second in the mixed 100-butterfly in a time of 1:09.36. Costello, who has put up 19 points on the young season, earned a first place finish in the mixed 50-meter freestyle in a time of 25.71 seconds as well as a second place finish in the mixed 100-meter backstroke in a time of 1:12.29.
The senior leaders were not alone, however, in their great efforts for the Rams, who also saw junior Kevin Stevens of Wilmington pick up first place finishes in the mixed 100-meter breaststroke in a time of 1:20.94 as well as the mixed 100 freestyle in a time of 1:07.50, while also being part of the first place finishes for both the 200 and 400-meter relay teams. Stevens has put up 17.5 points on the season thus far.
Junior Kasey McFadden of Tewksbury earned a first place finish in the mixed 500 freestyle in a time of 7:47.18, as well as a third place finish in the mixed 100-meter butterfly, while senior Tyler Newhouse Wilmington was second in the mixed 100 freestyle, while also being part of the first place mixed 400-meter relay teams.
As they have been for the past several seasons, the Rams relay teams were once again dominant, with the foursome of Stevens, freshman Matt Stadtman, sophomore Joseph Conte and junior John Zembeck took first in the 200-medley relay in a time of 2:38.97. In the 200-freestyle relay, it was sophomore Anthony Bastianelli and sophomore Nathan Barnes, along with Stevens and Hadden taking a first place finish in 1:52.34.
Meanwhile in the 400-freestyle relay, it was junior Tyler Kopacz of Tewksbury and sophomore Daniel Penney, along with Newhouse and Hadden who took first in a time of 4:14.66.
Other top performers for the Rams included junior Aidan Singh, who was first in the mixed 100-meter butterfly in a time of 1:08.83 and second in the mixed 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:21.65, while senior Connor Maguire was first in the 100-meter backstroke in a time of 1:12.27, narrowly edging out teammate Costello for first place by just two tenths of a second.
One other swimmer, who did not make it into the scoresheet, but had a tremendous individual day, was senior Jorielle Arlock of Tewksbury, who has been with the Rams for four years, and has shown steady improvement throughout her career, including in the Greater Lowell meet where she competed in the breaststroke and finished in a personal best time of 1:59.09.
“Jorielle could barely swim as a freshman and had no idea how to dive but has been making huge strides towards personal goals,” Shawsheen coach Rick Menard said. “Her breaststroke this week was an example of one.”
The Rams will be back in action next Wednesday, February 10, when they take on Mystic Valley at 3:00 pm in a rematch of their season opener.
