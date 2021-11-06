TEWKSBURY — For 48 minutes on Friday, the Tewksbury High and Andover High football teams traded scores and stops.
At the end of it all, the Golden Warriors scored one more time and made one more stop than the Redmen did to prevail, 20-13 at AHS’ Lovely Field.
Tewksbury suffered its first loss since the season opener against Danvers and takes a 6-2 record into this weekend’s MIAA Division 4 state playoffs. Andover finished its regular season at 6-3.
“It was a good game and I’m happy with the way we fought,” said Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward. “A loss is tough, but it’s only bad if you don’t learn from it. We’ll keep grinding. We’ll go on to the Division 4 playoffs and Andover will go on to the Division 1 playoffs.”
Andover scored twice in the fourth quarter to go up 20-13 with 2:20 left in the fourth quarter. The Warriors took the lead with 11:40 left in the fourth after quarterback Scotty Brown went into the end zone on a 4-yard plunge to tie the score at 13. Luis Grunara’s kick put Andover up by a point.
After the ensuing kickoff, Tewksbury drove down to the Andover 19 before a delay of game penalty pushed the Redmen back to the 25. On the next three plays, the Andover defense forced incompletions and the Warriors got the ball on downs for the second time in the half.
On the second play of the next series, Andover’s Lincoln Beal broke loose for a 70-yard touchdown run. His pass on the conversion was incomplete to keep it a seven-point game.
Tewksbury’s offense went to work on its own 29. Quarterback Danny Fleming (10 for 20, 183 yards) completed passes of 14, 22 and 13 yards to Justin Darrigo, Hunter Johnson and Michael Sullivan to move the ball to the Andover 27. An offside call against the Warriors on fourth-and-1 at the 26 gave the Redmen a first down at the 21. With ten seconds left, on third-and-9, Fleming rolled out to the right and connected with Blake Ryder in the middle of the field at the six-yard line.
There was no time on the scoreboard clock, but the officials had enough time on their watches for one more play. Fleming threw to Sullivan in the middle of the end zone, but Andover broke it and up and held on for the victory.
After a scoreless first quarter, Andover took the lead on a 20-yard pass from Brown to Beal.
On its next possession, Tewksbury overcame an illegal block in the back penalty and a sack to have Fleming on third and 23 find Johnson on the left sideline for a 68-yard catch-and-run. Kodie LeGrand’s kick tied the score at 7.
Sullivan came up with an interception at the Andover 43 to set up Tewksbury’s next touchdown. On the eighth play of the drive, Fleming scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The conversion was unsuccessful and the Redmen held a 13-7 lead with 2:09 left in the half.
Tewksbury threatened again on the series prior to Andover’s second touchdown. After the Warriors turned it over on downs with 8:08 left in the third quarter, the Redmen drove to the Andover 6 on eight plays. Fleming had a 30-yard keeper on the second play, putting the ball on the Warriors’ 26. On second down, Alex Arbogast gained 10 yards up the middle to the 13. After a 4-yard loss on the next play, Fleming connected with Darrigo and Sullivan for gains of two and nine yards for a fourth-and-3 at the six-yard line. Fleming’s fourth-down pass was incomplete, however, leading to the drive that led to Andover’s second touchdown. On third-and-11, Brown connected with Beal for a 63-yard gain, moving the ball to the eight-yard line which led to Brown’s rushing touchdown.
