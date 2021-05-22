TEWKSBURY – After winning the team's season opener against the Academy of Notre Dame back on Monday, May 10th, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls tennis team was extremely busy after that with three matches in four days including a rematch with the same Lancers club the next day. This time the Redmen were defeated, 3-2.
In that match, the team's three singles players were all defeated in straight sets, including No. 2 player Ronni Trull, who lost 6-1 and 6-1.
“Ronni played a sixth grader named Ainsley Flood, who I believe will be a dominant player when she gets to high school,” said Tewksbury coach Mary MacDonald. “She is as big as a minute and hits a big ball even at her young age.”
The first doubles team of Ehyvong Phalla and Cindy Lai won their match in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4, and the second doubles team of Cecilia Ho and Ada Nicodemus, also won with scores of 6-1 and 6-2.
On Thursday and Friday, Tewksbury played consecutive matches with Haverhill, first going to their place to win, 4-1 and then hosting the Hillies and coming away with another 3-2 win to improve the team's overall record to 3-1.
In the match on Thursday, Trull defeated Nadia Sosa, 6-2 and 6-3 and Renuka Late won at third singles over Isabel Ingersoll, 6-1 and 6-0. The tandem of Ho and Nicodemus won their match over Izzy Ward and Yaslee Dube by scores of 6-1 and 6-0 and the other win came from Phalla and Lai, who defeated Meredith Amirian and Kendall Kelley, 6-0 and 6-4.
Jaime Burns was defeated at No. 1 singles by Elena Albano, 6-0 and 6-0.
“Jaime Burns played a good match, the opponent was just too consistent, with very few unforced errors,” said MacDonald. “Ronni Trull and Renuka Late both played well and overmatched their opponents with good depth on their shots, and very sold serving.
“Both doubles pairs played well, and were stronger than their opponents. Both pairs are putting together good doubles tactics and I see improvement each match. They are very hard workers and are getting strong results due to their hard work.”
In the rematch, Burns played the same opponent, Albano and this time was defeated 6-2 and 6-2.
“Jaime played the same girl two days in a row, and played better in the match today, although I felt she played well yesterday as well. There were many long rallies and the level of tennis was high,” said MacDonald.
Trull didn't feel well and retired after the first set. Then for the wins, those came from Late at third singles over Ingersoll, 6-0 and 6-0, and then at doubles with Lai and Phalla winning 6-0 and 6-4 over Libby Powell and Maeve Bourdan, and then Ho and Nicodemus defeated Bethany Welch and Kendall Kelly, 6-1 and 6-0.
“Renuka Late is playing well, and defeated a different opponent,” said MacDonald. “She has a pretty consistent game and is gaining in match experience. The doubles pairs are both playing well, the two seniors in first doubles are improving especially at the net The second doubles tandem are both very consistent, and do a good job keeping the ball in play during rallies.”
Tewksbury faced Andover on Monday with results not known as of presstime and will be back in action on Thursday on the road to face Chelmsford and then will this Central Catholic on Monday.
“The girls all work hard at practice and I hope to keep working on new skills with them next week, we only have two matches This is a wonderful group of players, and I am very pleased with the improvement everyone is showing,” said the coach.
