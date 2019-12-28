TEWKSBURY – Athletically there's no denying his talents and skill-sets. On the football field, his talent and skills are off the charts and he certainly has done well in his other three varsity sports between one year of track, one year of lacrosse and three years in basketball. Come June when he graduates, Shane Aylward will have earned nine varsity letters in four sports, while in football, he's been named a two-time selection to the MIAA All-State Team, a two-time selection to both the Boston Globe and Boston Herald All-Scholastic teams, as well as a two-year Lowell Sun first team All-Star and two-time MVC All-Conference selection.
On top of all of that, last year he broke the all-time receptions record in the football program's proud tradition, he was a part of three teams that made it to either the state semi-final or state final, including last month's trip to the Final-4, losing to Duxbury.
Besides another stellar football season, Shane was also a starting guard on the basketball team and was a part of a 4x100 relay team in track, which placed third at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet, while, breaking a school record.
Not bad for a calendar year's work.
"Shane should no doubt be the Athlete of the Year," said Tommy Bradley, the head boys' basketball coach and one of the assistant football coaches. "He has all of the tangibles to be a great athlete — speed, strength, toughness and coach ability. Put that together and coming from two athletic families the Horgans and the Aylwards, and you get the Athlete of the Year."
While we can talk all day about his instincts and abilities on the football field, basketball court or on the track, another aspect about Shane Aylward is his incredible character, which certainly can't be denied either.
While confident in his abilities, it's hard to find a more well-rounded, dynamic kid like Shane, who has followed in his older siblings — Johnny and Amanda — with being an outstanding student-athlete, and more importantly mature young adult.
"One day, my son Frankie, who is absolutely enamored with TMHS Football, decided to google image search 'Tewksbury Football', because he wanted something to draw,” explained last year's spring track coach Peter Molloy. “Frankie made his choice and asked me, 'Is number three a good player'? I proceeded to tell Frankie that 'number 3 [Shane] was really, really good. I told Frankie that number three was probably one of the all time bests, but what I loved the most about him was that he is honest, cares about his friends and teammates, is kind to other kids who are less fortunate than him, listens to his coaches and competes with toughness and heart every opportunity he has.
“Like with Shane’s father, when faced with the question: 'Would I want my kids to be around him'? The answer is a definitive “YES!”
Frankie proceeded to draw a picture of Shane playing football for the Tewksbury Redmen and doing what he does best – beating a defender and making a catch.
GUARDING THE OPPOSITION
In terms of wins, the last few years has been tough for the TMHS Boys Basketball team. Two years ago, the team got off to a hot start but then struggled in the second half. That was Shane's sophomore year when he was a reserve player off the bench.
Last year as a junior, his role dramatically changed as he became a starter, playing guard. He would handle the ball quite a bit, try to get everyone involved, but his biggest task was being the team's top defender. He would always be matched up against the other team's top offensive player – because of his speed, his athleticism and his Basketball-IQ.
“We all saw what Shane accomplished and did on the football field,” said Bradley. “In basketball, he covers the best athletic player on the opposing team. But what makes Shane an Athlete of the Year, is being such a great teammate and person.
“In our game (this past Thursday night) against Methuen, my son Thomas made a huge defensive play to stop Methuen from getting a lay-up at the end of (regulation). (Methuen) called a timeout and Shane was the first one out their high-fiving Thomas and supporting him. That choked me up personally.”
Right now Aylward – the lone captain of the team – hasn't played a single minute in the first two basketball games. He is still coming off his two ankle injuries from the football season, so everyone is on board that Shane will wait to come back to the parquet floor until he is 100 percent healthy again.
Until then, Shane just wants to help out anyway he can, and hopefully witness a better season than last year's 4-16 record.
"It was a tough year fighting for wins," said Aylward. "We have gone through a rough patch after Nate Tenaglia's senior year and then losing Giovanni (Ciampa), Masyn (Lorick) and those guys. We really haven't had any legit, year round basketball players since then. We're all multi-sport athletes and having to transition between the seasons was tough with the Super Bowl (last year), three starting players (on the football team) and then Ryne (Rametta) and Kalu (Olu) came in and they are also football guys. It was a tough year – we started a week late because of the Super Bowl."
Throughout almost all of the 16 losses – with the exception of the elite teams like Central and Lowell – Tewksbury would be extremely competitive for three of the quarters, and one quarter would get the best of the team.
"We were a tough team – more defense heavy," said Shane.
There were a few times when Aylward ended up with 7-to-10 points usually, but mostly, he was there to take care of the ball when he had it, distribute it and then at the other end, play sound defense.
"I'm not the best offensive player in basketball," he said with a laugh. "I don't like to always to shoot and I'm trying to build that confidence. Tommy is trying to help build that confidence that I can shoot, but once game-time hits, I just always want to give everybody else a chance. Taking shots I feel selfish sometimes.
"I also cover usually (the other team's best player), whoever is the fastest or the better player and I do like that part. It gives you a lot of energy to go forward, to push yourself and you push yourself to your limits. It was tough at times and did my best."
SPRING FEVER
Growing up, Aylward played baseball and later on lacrosse. In baseball, he was a pitcher/catcher and shortstop mostly and played on a number of the Tewksbury Youth Baseball All-Star teams, which took some time away from lacrosse. As he got older, he decided to put the glove away and grab the stick out of the closet again. He made the TMHS Varsity Lacrosse team as a freshman, mostly playing on the defensive midfielder's spot.
"I just didn't love the sport (of lacrosse) like I used to," said Aylward. "I thought speed and footwork was my main concern (for the upcoming football season) so I joined the track team (for my junior year after not playing a spring sport during my sophomore year). I knew Coach (Peter) Molloy was a great coach and all of those guys, (Peter) Fortunato and (Fran) Cusick, all of those guys are fantastic coaches so I knew that they would help me in anyway that they could. They were very encouraging all year."
During the track season, Aylward competed in a number of events ranging from the 100-meters, to the long jump, triple jump and as part of the 4x100 relay team. At the MVC Championship meet, he placed 16th in the 100-meters and was part of the fourth place 4x100 relay team.
The following week, the team of Aylward, Ethan Exilhomme, Colton Rusch and Colby Wilson finished third at the Division 3 Eastern Mass Meet in the 4x100 relay race with a season best and school record time of 43.63 seconds.
"I was the third leg," recalled Aylward. "Ethan started us off and where I was, I really couldn't see Ethan at first and we were in lane two, so he started way behind the other guys. He came flying around the edge (and handed the baton to) Colton (Rusch) and he had a real good leg. He stayed with (the other runners) and kind of caught some guys. I got the baton, ran around the edge and created an opportunity for Colby (Wilson) and he's just real fast with anything that he does and he ended up finishing and we were third (overall) and we qualified for the all-states."
The following week the 4x100 team finished 12th at the All-State Meet, running their second best time of the season of 43.73.
“Fewer students or athletes are as enjoyable to be around as Shane. He is an outstanding competitor, talented athlete and wonderful student,” said Molloy. “His ability to communicate effectively with his coaches is an additional characteristic that sets him apart from his peers. And his easygoing personality allows him to handle the setbacks he’s faced phenomenally well.”
TIME FOR A WATER BREAK
For as long as Shane could remember, Shane wanted to strap on the helmet and play football. When he was in elementary school, he served as the high school team's water boy, following the footsteps of many others in his family, including his older brother Johnny.
"It means a lot (to have played football here)," said Shane. "My Dad came up as a player, plus my uncles Rob and Tommy came up and played. They all did such great things here and won the Super Bowl in 1985 and that was really good. I know my dad was a big part of that team, my grandfather coached it. (He left) and came back and coached in 1995 and 1996 taking two more teams to the Super Bowl.
"I remember when I was younger and in Redmen Camp. I knew all of the guys from that 2011 team. Derek Tarpey was my biggest role model and we have been like best friends ever since. He since has come back to coach and does a great job with those (freshmen players). I always looked up to him. He was one of those game changing players and I looked up and it was him, Kevin Saunders and Chris Bettano and I love all of those guys. I love being around them and they were all awesome players. I looked up to them and wanted to be a part of a team like that.
"I think we fulfilled that expectation especially with the way that their season had ended. No one expected them to go the Super Bowl (in 2011), just like last year no one expected us to go to the Super Bowl. We took the loss but it was an awesome experience to be out there."
Shane got a taste of what it was like to play on the same field as Tom Brady and Julian Edelman when he watched from the sidelines the 2011 team lose to Duxbury and the 2013 team defeat Plymouth South to capture the Division 3 State Championship title.
"That was my brother's season year, and they won the Super Bowl," said Shane. "That was such a great accomplishment. I was in sixth grade when that happened and I was on the sideline when that happened. In 2011, I was also on the sideline — me, Tommy Bradley and my cousin Jake were the waterboys. All of us just dreamed about being part of the team ever since we could remember. We all came through (youth football together) and we just went out on the field together and did everything that we could.
"I remember all of us waterboys going back to my house after games and we would play pick-up football games. We would all pick players from the Tewksbury team and say we were Bettano or someone else, and just reenact those games. This program is a big part of my family and it's just awesome to be a part of it and a part of this team and to be a part of the legacy of Tewksbury Football."
HITTING SOME TOUGH TIMES
As a sophomore, Shane played a role in the team's final handful of games, mostly on special teams. He ended that season with 319 combined offensive yards with three touchdowns, while he also had a defensive score as the team finished 10-2, losing in the D3 state semi-final game to North Attleboro.
As a junior, he took off – literally and just couldn't be stopped. His numbers were completely off the charts. He helped the team finish 11-2, advance to the D3 Super Bowl game losing to Springfield Central. As a running back, Aylward had 79 carries for 538 yards and five touchdowns. As a receiver, he had 53 catches, which broke Tommy Bradley's longtime record, for 1,053 yards and nine more touchdowns.
In addition, he had a conversion, and also completed 3-of-4 passes on trick plays for 87 yards and another TD. He scored 86 of the team's 331 total points, which is 26 percent.
This year as one of the team's captains, the expectations for him and the team were through the roof since day one. After starting out with a win over Needham, Tewksbury suffered a tough loss in week two to Methuen.
"That Methuen game earlier in the year, I think showed our inexperience," said Aylward. "Going into that game, coming off the win against Needham, I think we were a little bit too excited and too comfortable. Needham was a very good team and that was a good win for us, but Methuen is always a tough team and they always give us a run for our money. They know what to expect from us, but in that game, I think we just got a little bit too comfortable from the game before. But that loss helped us.
"After that game, we all came in Monday, we watched some film and picked apart what we didn't do right and the things that we needed to fix. We didn't want to have that losing feeling ever again. We went out the rest of the year, played really tough and had some real good wins after that."
Tewksbury rebounded after that loss with a huge 18-13 victory over Division 1 South power BC High. The next week, Tewksbury defeated North Andover 34-20 at home, to make it two wins in a row.
In that game, Aylward had a 90-yard kickoff return TD, a 5-yard TD run and a 79-yard TD run. He finished with 130 rushing yards and at that point of the season, just four games in, he had nine touchdowns and 502 combined rushing and receiving yards and was on pace for a 27-touchdown season and over 1,500 combined yards from scrimmage. But that pace came to a screeching halt when he injured his shoulder late in the game, and sat out the following two games against Billerica and Chelmsford.
"I think Shane had a little more size this year and was stronger, and the way he ran the ball, I can only imagine that we would have been more efficient running the ball than we were (in the games he missed) because he has a different style than what Kyle (Darrigo) brings, what Kalu (Olu) brings and what Danny (Fleming) and Tyler (Keough) bring," said head coach Brian Aylward. "Shane was off to a great start and really helped us get through the tougher part of our schedule.
"When you look back on it, I don't know if we can get through those stretch of games without the way that he played. That would impact (the playoff seeding) and we would have been grinding just to qualify for the tournament, let alone us ending up as the second seed. We had an idea that we could probably get through the middle of our schedule while he was out, prior to the playoffs. We thought we could handle those teams and we did."
With a 5-1 record and riding a four-game winning streak, Tewksbury's next challenge was a road game at Dracut, a team on paper that the Redmen were significantly better than. Coach Aylward was hoping to get Shane in for a few series, just to get his feet wet again, before the state tournament started the following week. Instead, what happened was an extremely unfortunate incident as Shane took what appeared to be a late and dirty hit after an incomplete pass. The hit came with Shane positioned on his knees. He went completely backwards after contact with his feet staying put, injuring both ankles pretty severely.
"It was pretty frustrating but I do think I handled (the injuries) well. I wasn't too bummed out after my shoulder but it was a longer recovery than I had thought. (The ankle injuries) just stinks," said Shane. "To be out of those three playoff games was real tough, especially being a part of a MVC Championship. I did what I could (in the Duxbury game) but those guys really stepped it up (in the games before that).
"It is frustrating to know that I missed the majority of my senior season with my shoulder and that came on a natural hit and that's part of the game. The ankles was a little bit more tough on me especially knowing that it should not happened in the first place. I know that I'm in harm's way whenever I step out on the football field. I know that teams will come flying at me, but also come flying at Kyle Darrigo, Tyler Keough, Ryne Rametta and all of those guys.
"We know what to expect when we go out there. Every kid from every team plays hard and nobody takes a play off. I knew what to expect but I didn't expect that to happen and it shouldn't have happened, but it is what it is and you just move on. I recovered quicker than anyone really expected."
Coach Aylward understandably was quite upset during and after that incident. His son was injured on a late hit, never mind his best player, all the while the following week would be the team's first game with their quest of getting back to Foxboro.
"You just couldn't have asked for a worse thing to have happened," said the Coach. "I've been sick to my stomach ever since then for the kid, and as much as being his dad, but I would feel the same way if it were a Chris Bettano, a Joel Altavesta or James Sullivan or one of those guys, I would still be sick to my stomach. When you've got a kid who is like that and has invested as much into this program as anyone we have got, to have that happen, it's just a bad break and just a tough one to swallow.
"We talked about this (after the loss to Duxbury) that everybody is a great guy when things are going good, but the true test of someone's character is when things are not going so great, but the way that Shane has conducted himself, being supportive and held on to his leadership role, really being like an extra coach out there for us and that just shows his character. As a dad and as a coach, that makes me proud the way he has handled himself. He's going to be able to overcome challenges in life and I have confidence that he's going to be able to do that."
THE AFTERMATH
Shane was able to work himself back and play in the team's state semi-final loss to Duxbury, before finishing it off with a win over Wilmington. He finished the season with 276 rushing yards and six touchdowns, 379 receiving yards and one TD as well as four special team touchdowns. He scored 11 touchdowns on the season in about seven games.
He finished his career with 30 touchdowns, 25 coming on offense, while he had 948 rushing yards and 1,665 receiving yards.
Defensively on the season, from the secondary position, he had 34 tackles and two interceptions. In his three-year career, he made 108 tackles, had 8 interceptions, had two fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.
While his numbers are indeed fantastic, the best part to him was being a part of such a special team.
"Everybody wants to go out and finish their career winning a Super Bowl and that's every senior's wish and anyone playing football," he said. "Your wish is to go out and win every game, including the Super Bowl. You can't win them all and you are always going to have your mishaps throughout the year.
"I was surprised how much everyone stepped up. We played some really good teams. I knew what all of these guys could do, especially after that Dracut game these guys just came out flying, but Billerica was a real good win. I knew they could beat Chelmsford and Dracut, but then those three state tournament wins (over Lynn English, Concord-Carlisle and Winchester) were unbelievable. Standing on the sidelines I was trying to do my part and coach those guys up and just tried to do anything I could to help out."
Shane said that he has narrowed his college choices down to two, between UNH and Western New England, most likely to major in Exercise Science. He hopes and wants to play football in college, but understands at UNH is a D1 program.
"Shane is going to help some (college) program get better," said Coach Aylward. "Wherever he ends up, that program is going to be better from a character standpoint from where it was before he gets there. He's one of those special players, talent wise, but also character wise.
"I have coached a lot of kids and he is as dependable of a guy than I have coached. There's never a question of his effort, his intensity and when it needs to happen whether on the field or off the field, in the classroom and in the community. He's been a good representative of our program the last four years."
PICK UP GAMES
It's no secret that the Aylward Family is pretty big into the game of football, starting from Bob Aylward, who played at an incredible high level at Wyoming, before becoming a Hall of Fame Coach, with Brian, Robbie and Tommy, who all excelled at the high school level, and Brian playing at Brown University and Robbie at UMass-Lowell. On the other side of the family is the Horgans, Tommy, the brother of Shane's mother Mary, was an outstanding running back at TMHS as well.
"I joke with Mary calling Shane the best Horgan athlete ever," said Bradley with a laugh.
Besides the older Aylward group, there's Brian's three boys, Johnny, who played QB and led the Redmen to a 13-0 season, went on to play at St. Anselm and is now on the coaching staff of the Houston Texans, Shane who is a four-time all-scholastic and two-time selection to the all-state team, and Braydon, who is in eighth grade and plays at the youth level.
"We were typical siblings, but I remember when Johnny was younger and we played a lot of football together," said Shane. "All of us are competitive and we really push each other. We all want to win but I think when we win, we do it in a respectful way and when we lose, it's kudos to the other team.
"Johnny pushed me a lot especially when he was in high school I looked up to him a lot. Seeing him in the Super Bowl and to win it, was just awesome. Then as I got older, he would always be out there playing catch with me – just a million passes in the yard."
When Shane broke Tommy Bradley's reception record a year ago, his coach – but more importantly his dad in this case — told the story of how many times he spent in the front yard throwing pass after pass after pass to Shane. It's memories and a connection that Shane fully appreciates and cherishes every single moment.
"Living with my dad is awesome," he said. "He's like every other dad and doesn't do anything different than anyone else but he will have higher expectations than most and I think that in general has pushed me a lot more. With those high expectations, I have worked hard not to try to let anyone down. I would always push everyday to exceed those expectations and have them higher and higher.
"I'm always wanting to learn from my mistakes. I have quite a few that I have made throughout my football career, but I have learned from those and I try to do the best I can all of the time but it's not always about me, it's about the team. Those guys went out there and did a fantastic job so if I messed up, they would finish the play, encourage me and no big deal, let's go on to the next play. This team is just fantastic. They are well rounded kids, not just football players."
And being a part of such a well-rounded group of football players, but in particular, young adults, is also a huge credit to the women in the Aylward household, Mom and older sister Amanda.
"My mom wants to go out and play catch sometimes too," said Shane. "She likes to go out and have a family football game in the snow and that's been a lot of fun. I remember being younger and I'd be out late at night with Johnny and Braydon and we would all be throwing the ball around and tackle each other. Amanda would come too. She was just an awesome athlete here at the high school especially with lacrosse and field hockey.
"The four of us are real close. We are close enough in age that we can all relate to one another and with Braydon coming up soon — he's going to be real good, too."
