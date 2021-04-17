DANVERS – Coming off a tough loss to Greater Lawrence the week before, the Shawsheen Tech Football team was in desperate need of a bounce back victory when they traveled to Danvers on Friday night to take on CAC rival Essex Tech. And while it wound up being much more of nail biter than it looked like it would be early on, when the final whistle sounded, the Rams had gotten exactly what they needed, holding for what turned out to be a thrilling 21-20 victory to improve to 3-2 on season.
The Rams had jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Hawks just one minute into the second quarter and appeared to be well on their way to a blowout victory, but Essex fought back, closing to within 21-7 at the half, and finally pulling to within 21-20 with 1:45 left in the game before Shawsheen stuffed them on a two-point conversion to hang on to the lead.
The drama wasn’t over at that point however, as Essex recovered the ensuing onside kick and appeared to be driving for the winning score until an interception by the Rams Diondre Turner of Tewksbury with just over a minute remaining sealed the victory and allowed the Rams to breathe a big sigh of relief.
“We’ll take the win,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “It was a tale of two halves. We played tremendous in the first half and hung on at the end. Things got really interesting, but we showed a lot of resilience, stopping them on that two-point conversion. That was huge.”
Shawsheen was led on offense by Turner as well, as the senior running back had 141 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while senior quarterback Chris Disciscio connected with senior wide receiver Nick Benson of Wilmington for the Rams other score.
Things could not have started out any better for the Rams in this one. After Essex received opening kickoff, a bad snap from center on the first play from scrimmage moved the ball all the way back to the Hawks five yard line.
Three plays and a short punt later, the Rams took over on the Hawks 33-yard line and needed only two plays before Turner scored his first touchdown of the game, a 22-yard scamper down the right sideline for a quick 7-0 lead after the first of three extra points on the night by senior kicker Randy Leavitt with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t take the Rams long to add to their lead. After stuffing the Hawks on their next possession behind the efforts of defensive end Tim Annino and defensive tackle Xavier Santiago, the Rams once again struck quickly, this time needing only three plays before Disciscio found a wide open Benson along the left sideline and hit him with a perfect pass for a 63-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 with 3:34 left in the opening quarter.
The Rams once again had great field position on their next possession, as the first of two interceptions on the night by sophomore Mavrick Bourdeau gave them the ball at the Hawks 37-yard line. There were a few more hiccups along the way on this drive for the Rams, as two penalties and a negative yardage play moved them back on a few occasions. But behind the running of Turner, who carried the ball on every play of the drive, the Rams eventually extended their lead, with Turner capping the drive with a 12-yard run up the middle with 11:04 left in the half.
Late in the half, however, Essex began to mount their comeback, getting on the board with a six play, 41-yard drive capped off by a one-yard run up the middle by sophomore quarterback Devin Lebron with 2:13 left in the half to pull within 21-7 after Ryan Galluci’s extra point. It was the first of three short touchdown runs on the night for Lebron.
After holding the Rams to a three and out on their first possession of the second half, Essex began to move the ball against the Rams defense, and looked to be in position to score, until a sack by senior linebacker Fitzgerald and senior defensive end Devin DeLuca, followed by Bourdeau’s second interception of the game thwarted the drive and returned the ball to the Rams at their own one-yard line.
Essex would however pull closer moments later, when a Rams fumble gave the Hawks the ball at the Shawsheen one-yard line. After a loss of yardage on first down, Lebron scored his second touchdown of the game one play later on a three-yard run, making the score 21-14 with 2:02 left in the third quarter.
“They had the ability to throw the ball pretty well in the second half, and we had a couple of turnovers that didn’t help,” Costabile said. “They never help, and we let them back in and made things interesting.”
After the Essex touchdown, the Rams looked to respond with a drive of their own, and were doing just that, driving from their 30-yard line to the Essex 35, but for the second possession in a row, a fumble ended the drive and Essex took over with a chance to tie or take the lead with 8:22 left in the game.
The Hawks immediately took advantage of their good fortune, going on an 11-play, 62-yard drive mostly through the air. The Hawks capped the drive on a one yard run up the middle on fourth and goal by Lebron for his third touchdown of the game, with 1:45 left, to pull the Hawks within 21-20. Essex never hesitated, and elected to go for two points and the win, but the Shawsheen defense was equal to the task, with the entire left side of the defensive line stepping up to stop the Hawks short and maintain the lead.
Essex, however, would recover the onside kick attempt after two Rams defenders collided with each other and took over at the Shawsheen 48-yard line with 1:42 left with a chance to win the game with just a field goal. A 12-yard run and a nine yard pass had the Hawk looking like they were going to do just that, but Turner stepped up to make the biggest play of the game, picking off a pass that tipped off the hands of the Hawks receiver with 1:10 left in the game.
With an illegal block penalty during Turner’s return, the result was still in doubt when the Rams took over on their own 19-yard line, needing a first down to clinch the win. But three Turner runs later, the Rams had gotten the first down the needed and were able to walk off the field as winners despite some anxious moments.
“We made some big plays to pull this out,” Costabile said. “After a little bit of a slide we were able to have those big plays we needed to pull it off. We did what we needed to do. They played their hearts out and so did we and we played right to the end and took some great plays right up to the very end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.