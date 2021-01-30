Over the last few weeks, the MIAA has met with a number of its individual sports committees with regards to upcoming seasons or safety protocols for the current season. Last Wednesday, the MIAA Tournament Management Committee met and voted unanimously to have no sponsored tournaments for the upcoming Fall-2 season.
For Wilmington that means no potential playoffs for the football, volleyball and possibly indoor track team should that season get underway. For Tewksbury, that means no potential playoffs for football, swimming (co-op with Methuen) and then indoor track. For Shawsheen Tech, that means no potential playoff games for football or volleyball. The MIAA doesn't sanction cheerleading, so there hasn't been anything to report on that sport yet.
While the Tournament Committee voted no on playoffs for the Fall-2 season, they left plenty of hope and optimism that perhaps there could be post-season play for the spring season, which would include baseball/softball, tennis, lacrosse, outdoor track and then potentially wrestling, if that season does indeed get underway.
“I think it’s time to talk to consider talking about having some sort of spring tournament,” Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart said to the Boston Herald. “Because of what was lost last spring, these kids deserve some sort of spring tournament.”
There was one other important topic on the agenda and that's the power rankings system, which will be put in place starting this fall season with the new state-wide playoff system. It was previously voted to have MaxPreps calculate the rankings, but the committee voted 17-1 in favor of having the Boston Globe's and former Boston Herald High School Sports Editor, Jim Clark, to compile it instead.
“MaxPreps was a starting point, but I’ve always hoped that we would have our own system within two years. This new power ratings system (created by Clark) came along a lot sooner,” said Hart to the Herald.
The only concern to this was score differential being a factor in the rankings system. Former Rockport athletic director Mary Ryan, “who cast the only no vote, said the Cape Ann League athletic directors liked the proposal, but wanted no part of a point differential”, according to the Herald's story.
The Herald went on to say that, “Hart suggested that each sport committee could determine the actual point-differential number for their respective sport, something which could very well happen in the upcoming months leading into September.”
In last week’s Town Crier, we had a story about the decision that was made in regards to high school football. In a closed-door meeting, the MIAA Football Committee meeting, voted to have just eight teams from the entire state qualify for each division come playoff time. There’s an average of 35 teams per division, and a rankings system will determine which eight teams get in, thus just eight of the 35 teams from the entire state in each division would advance to the playoffs.
This proposal still has to get approved by the Tournament Management Committee which will meet this week.
If it gets approved, there would be a nine-game regular season. Playoffs would start before Thanksgiving, then would be the Thanksgiving Day game, followed by additional playoff games, including the state championships to be scheduled for the first weekend in December. Teams that qualify for the playoffs would have up to as many as 13 games in a season, no less than 11.
For the teams that don’t qualify, they would have an option of playing one consolation game before Thanksgiving and would not be allowed to exceed 11 games in a season. Those schools who choose not to play a consolation game, could possibly go 20-to-25 days between games from the end of the season to the Thanksgiving Day game.
In last week’s Town Crier story, we quoted two tweets from TMHS AD Ron Drouin and TMHS Football coach Brian Aylward who are 100 percent against this new proposal.
“In my seven years as Athletic Director, this is the worst decision I have seen,” said Drouin, while, Aylward added, “With this vote, football is going from 70% qualifying for playoffs to 23% qualifying. If they went to 16 team playoff, it would be 44% qualifying. Good teams will be left out. We need 16.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.