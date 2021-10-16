TEWKSBURY – Two weeks ago, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Football team pulled out the dramatics, beating North Andover on the road in three overtimes.
This past Friday night, with the stakes bigger facing a previously undefeated Billerica team, and without leading rusher Alex Arbogast, who was out ill, the Redmen delivered another win in dramatic fashion.
Behind a sensational performance by the defensive eleven, who came up with four sacks and two interceptions — the last one with under a minute to go to seal the victory — and a gutsy and busy night carrying the ball by senior quarterback Danny Fleming, the Redmen hung out to beat the Indians in a low-scoring 12-10 defensive battle played before another large crowd at the new Doucette Field complex.
The win pushes Tewksbury to a 4-1 overall record and 2-0 against MVC opponents, ahead of both Billerica and Chelmsford, who both have one league loss in the standings. Tewksbury will travel to Chelmsford this Friday.
In this latest win – fourth in a row after losing to Danvers in the opener – the Redmen defense held Billerica to 151 total yards of offense, including just 38 through the first three quarters.
The defensive line of Davenche Sydney, Nick Wilson, Aaron Connelly, Blake Ryder and Luke Shaw, as well as linebackers Sean Hirtle and Cole Kimtis and then the defensive backfield of Michael Sullivan with his two interceptions, along with Fleming, Aiden Trulli and Colby Flahive were simply outstanding from the first to the last snap.
"Billerica can hurt you in a lot of different ways. Where we needed guys to do a little extra was from those guys up front and take away some of the stuff that they wanted to do," said Redmen head coach Brian Aylward. "They run the ball (so well) and what they do is they run downhill, then they will move off tackle, then they will run outside and do some good countering so if you leave gaps open inside, they are going to exploit that even if the splits are so tight. That was going to be a tough thing for us. For us to execute, stay disciplined and Davenche taking on double teams and still making plays, was all very good stuff.”
The teams played to a scoreless tie and Hirtle had a big sack on third down to negative a Billerica drive, and before that Hunter Johnson made a terrific tackle on a punt, stuffing the Indians deep in their territory.
Just two plays after Hirtle's big tackle, Tewksbury's offense gave the ball back to Billerica with a fumble. The Indians took over at the Tewksbury 30 and seven plays later, facing fourth-and-six, Billerica's Shaan Rana connected on a 23-yard field goal giving the Indians the 3-0 lead.
Tewksbury countered with an impressive 11-play, 79-yard drive, which took 7:25 off the clock. Fleming took the ball on first down 21 yards and followed it up with seven more carries, as well as two passes for a combined 12 yards. His seventh carry of that drive resulted in a 17-yard run to the left, before cutting inside to find the end zone. The kick was blocked and Tewksbury had a 6-3 lead with 1:02 left in the half.
"Fleming had another huge game. He's just a tremendous fighter. He gives it everything that's he got on every play and his stamina is incredible,” said Aylward. “We knew that we were going to have to lean on him more tonight because we were without Alex (Arbogast).
“I thought Hunter (Johnson) did a good job when he had his chances. He had a couple of big runs. Then Fleming was making more throws. He's getting more confident in that area and it gives us another thing to go to, but it still all boils down to the guys upfront on both sides of the ball. They did a heck of a job and they just outfought and outlasted (Billerica's two lines) especially inside.
“All of the big plays were really a testament of what they did inside and then staying with their blocks on the backside was really important against this team because they fly to the ball and their linebackers are good."
Billerica then moved the ball just shy of midfield, but the first of two interceptions by Sullivan ended the threat and the half.
The third quarter the Tewksbury defense simply dominated. Billerica ran just six plays for negative eight yards. Among the big plays during that time included Connolly with a QB sack, Ryder nailing a ball carrier at the line of scrimmage, and Sydney, first on hard tackle at the line of scrimmage and then on the next play, he sacked the QB for a seven yard loss, forcing the Indians to punt.
Tewksbury followed with one first down but eventually punted. Billerica did the same except on fourth-and-one from the Redmen 41, they went for it, but Hirtle made the big stop at the line forcing the Indians to turn the ball over on downs.
That gave Tewksbury the game winning drive – seven plays. Capped off by a 1-yard QB keeper by Fleming, and the rush failed making it a 12-3 game.
With 6:25 to go, Billerica had some work to do. Starting on its own 35, they moved the ball to the Tewksbury 42, but a Wilson sack pushed the ball back six yards.
On the next play, Fleming was called for defensive pass interference which the home town team, coaches and fans didn't agree with. Two plays later, Billerica got in the end zone on an impressive 31-yard flee-flicker. The kick was good to make it 12-10.
Tewksbury followed by moving the ball to the Billerica 35, but decided to quick kick it on fourth down. The Indians started on their own 14, moved to its own 40 before Sullivan picked off the game winning pass on a deep route down the right side.
"Defensively, it was all about getting eleven guys to the ball. We had to stay aggressive and our kids did a great job of doing that. I got a little heated on the pass interference call against Fleming," said Aylward. "(The ball was) thrown inside, Danny had great position the whole time and (their receiver) came over the top of him (so I didn't agree with that call). I almost lost my cool a couple of times and I had to dial it back in and practice what I preach with these guys that it's always about the next play. Plays are going to happen, calls are going to happen, so it's what are you going to do about it next? I thought the kids were great that way all night."
Fleming ended the night with 133 rushing yards and two scores, giving him eight TDs in five games.
"We're not surprised at all (that we are 4-1)," said Fleming. "We have come together as a team and it doesn't matter who we have for personnel, we figure it out. Tewksbury is blue collar and we're just a bunch of dogs. We're always going to fight. To win 12-10, that's a fight on all sides of the ball, including special teams.
“We got the job done on both sides, offense and defense. We came together as a team. We made a few mistakes with some penalties but that shows that we still have room to get better and we have room to improve and more great things to come."
