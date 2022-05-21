BILLERICA – Heading into last Wednesday's meet, Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Outdoor Track-and-Field coach Fran Cusick knew that even if his team had its best day all season, it would still be such a tough challenge to take down Billerica and ultimately win the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 title.
The Indians were indeed too strong, and sweeping the mile, 400-hurdles, the 800 and both relay races, which combined for a 37-0 swing, was the biggest difference in the host Billerica squad coming away with an 89.66-55.33 victory. Tewksbury closed out the dual season with a 2-2 record and Billerica improved to 4-0, and took home the league title.
“Despite the loss, there were many good efforts and PR’s from the team and we walked out feeling good about the next few weeks,” said Cusick. “Of course we are disappointed to lose this meet but Billerica really performed well and even on our best day today we were going to struggle to beat them. Going forward, we have about four to five meets left. I think we can do really well at all of these meets and am excited about seeing our kids shine as we head into these crucial weeks.”
The lone athlete on the Redmen roster to place in three different individual events was senior Ava Piccolo. She won the shot put at 28-1 and was second in both the discus (74-4) and javelin (78-1).
“Ava (accomplished all of) this while overcoming an unusual situation for a high school varsity athlete: jury duty. Ava did her civic duty in the morning and we were all praying that she was not chosen for the case. Thankfully, she wasn’t and was able to make it to the meet in time,” said Cusick.
Three other members of the team placed in two events each with Jayani Santos, Amanda Ogden and Emma Jensen combining for 20 of the team's points. Santos was second in the 200 (26.6) and third in the high jump (4-6) and Ogden was first in the long jump (16-1) and third in the 100 (12.8). Jensen continued her surge of late as she was first in both the 100-meter hurdles (16.6) and the 400 (63.8).
“Emma Jensen once again won her race in the hurdles in dominating fashion. Emma clocked a 16.60 hand timed 100 hurdles and beat her opponent from Billerica by over a second,” said Cusick. “She also won the 400 in a time of 63.8. Emma is really rounding into form at the right time and I’m looking forward to seeing how she does over the next several weeks.”
The other two first places came from Jaden Kasule in the pole vault (8-0) and Kristina Smith in the javelin (81-1).
“Jaden won pole vault yet again. This was a very impressive performance because going into the meet Jaden was not feeling her best. Despite this, she tied her personal record with a jump of 8’0,” said Cusick. “Kristina Smith won the javelin and for a first year javelin thrower, she has been incredibly reliable.”
Rounding out the place finishes included second places from Carrina Barron in the long jump (15-10.50), Noelia Cura in the triple jump (32-1), Victoria Allen in the shot put (27-11.50) and Kimsan Nguyen in the 400 (65-3). The third places came from Cassidy Paige in the triple jump (30-1) and Elyse O'Leary in the two-mile at 15:05.06.
This Saturday morning, Tewksbury will compete at the MVC Championship Meet to be held at the Chelmsford Middle School with pole vault and two-mile starting at 9, followed by field events at 10 and the other running events at 11.
ANDOVER BOOSTER'S MEET
On Saturday, a handful of members of the Redmen team participated in the annual Andover Booster's Meet. Santos and Jensen cracked the top ten in the individual events and then the 4x100 relay team was eighth. Santos was sixth in the 200 at 26.68 and Jensen was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.80 seconds.
“Good day for us here,” said Cusick. “This meet is always highly competitive, so it was good for some of our varsity level kids to get a high level meet experience under their belts. The highlights on the day were Emma Jensen taking 8th in the 100 meter hurdles and Jayani Santos taking sixth in the 200. Both of them qualified for states with their performances.”
The 4x100 relay team consisted of Ogden, Maisan Nguyen, Cura and Santos and they were 8th at 52.06. The 800-meter sprint relay team of Emma Giordano, Raia Price, Nguyen and Madison Forgione finished 11th at 2:05.25. Nguyen was also 12th in the 200 at 27.59, Jensen was also 18th in the 200 at 28.41 and Forgione was also 33rd in the 200 at 29.8.
In the field events, Smith and Piccolo were 19th and 21st in the javelin at 82-09 and 81-07, respectively. It was Piccolo and Allen taking 19th and 39th in the discus at 81-09 and 64-06 and then 25th and 32nd in the shot put at 29-03 and 28-06.50.
A TRAGIC LOSS
Last Wednesday, former TMHS Track star Sarah Kenney, who was living in Texas, passed away. Back in 1996, she broke the program record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.4, which still stands today, although Jessica Amedee finished with a F.A.T time of 15.24 seconds. Kenney was the Class C Champion in the hurdles back in '96.
After TMHS, she went on and competed at Dartmouth College. She graduated there in 2000 and then earned a Doctor of Law at American University, Washington College of Law in 2005. She was employed by JC Penney for the past five-plus years as an Assistant General Counsel – with concentration on Litigation, Intellectual Property & Marketing.
In 2000, she was highlighted in the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine.
"Athletics don't make up who you are. I've learned you just have to have confidence in yourself. You're at Dartmouth because you should be," says varsity track captain Kenney, balancing herself on crutches due to a fractured foot.
Three years ago, Kenney had doubts about Dartmouth. A graduate of a small public high school in her hometown of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Kenney had always felt pressured to cover up her intelligence in order to fit in. By the time she was recruited by Dartmouth's track team, she had almost tricked herself into believing the act.
"Everyone was telling me that I'd been a big fish in a small pond for so long and now I was coming to a big pond — Dartmouth," she says. "I convinced myself that everyone here was better than me and that I was just a dumb jock. I had a lot of trouble adjusting freshman fall (season)."
Despite her worries, Kenney developed a group of close friends who eased the transition. Recent injuries (a fractured vertebra to go with her broken foot) have kept her from competing for 13 months, but the down time has helped Kenney separate athletics from her college identity. She has realized that her intellectual pursuits (she's a government major with a psychology minor) prove her Dartmouth worthy, yet she retains her pride as a hurdler and sprinter.
Kenney is unsure of her immediate post-graduation plans, but Dartmouth's intellectualism has rubbed off. She plans on attending law school.
