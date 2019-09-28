LAWRENCE — Numbers can certainly be deceiving and that certainly is the case with the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op/Co-Ed Swim Team.
This past week, the Red Rangers fell to 1-3 on the young season, losing both of its meets to Andover 95-83 and then Central Catholic, 96-88. Certainly the one win doesn't represent what this team is all about, considering a week earlier they knocked off North Andover on the final event of the meet, before losing two meets against league and state contenders by a combined 20 points.
Not bad for a 1-3 team.
"Despite the 1-3 start, the team has fought hard each meet, shown a lot of improvement, and continue to show great team chemistry," said head coach Jason Smith. "The three losses have come at the hands of three of the best in the state, including Tuesday’s loss to defending state champion Andover."
Starting with the meet against Andover, the Red Rangers had three individuals come away with first places including Kyra Donahue in the 200-Freestyle (2:09.14), Ava Facella in the 50-free (28:24) and Caleb Canavan in the 1-meter diving (188.1 points).
Jan Polanco earned the lone second place finish coming in the diving (106.20). Donahue also finished in third in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:22.50), while Tewksbury's Callie Legvold was also third in the 100-meter backstroke coming in at 1:14.67.
The Red Rangers had many fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes. In the 200-freestyle, Callie DeLano (2:14.13) and Kristen LeBlanc (2:33.44) were fifth and sixth. In the 200-IM, Katie Lefebvre was fourth at 2:38.79, followed by Samantha DeNaro (2:47.95) and Paulina Encarncion (3:02.34). In the 50-free, Joseph Lehman was fourth at 29.13 and Julia Galuska was fifth at 29.25.
After Canavan and Polanco in the diving, Anna Bolduc picked up a fifth with 153.95 points. In the 100-meter butterfly, Legvold was fourth at 1:13.49, followed by Nari Coplin at 1:15.27 and Ava Facella at 1:19.26.
In the 100-meter freestyle, DeLano was fourth at 1:03.57, DeNaro was fifth at 1:05.96 and Caitlyn Nims was sixth at 1:11.96. In the 500-Freestyle, Lefebvre was fourth at 6:15.40, followed by Jenny Nguyen at 6:49.06 and LeBlanc at 6:58.94.
In the 100-backstroke, Lily Forsythe was fourth at 1:17.13 and Jacquelyn Gaigals was sixth at 1:22.00 and then in the 100-breaststroke, Galuska was fourth at 1:28.08 and Tewksbury's Ada Nicodemus was sixth at 1:33.93.
In the three relay events, the Red Rangers came out with one second, one third, two fourths, three fifths and two sixth places. In the 200-free medley, the group of Galuska, Lefebvre, Legvold and DeLano were fourth at 2:16.40, followed by Forsythe, Coplin, Tewksbury's Lauren Countie and Nims who were fifth at 2:18.74, and then Gaigals, Nicodemus, Nguyen and Jonnie Charest finished sixth at 2:27.36.
In the 200-free relay, Facella, DeNaro, DeLano and Donahue were second at 1:53.17, with the group of Galaska, Coplin, Countie and Legvold fourth at 1:59.19 and then Encarncion, Charest, Marissa Connolly and Lehman, who were fifth at 2:08.14.
Finally, in the 400-meter freestyle relay, the team of LeFebvre, Facella, DeLano and Donahue were third at 4:11.94, followed by LeBlanc, Nguyen, Nims and Lehman, who were fifth at 4:40.96 and Encarncion, Charest, Tewksbury's Madeline Anderson and Forsythe, who were sixth at 5:10.22.
In the loss to Central Catholic, the Red Rangers earned just two first places as Facella won the 100-meter backstroke at 1:08.85 and Lex Flores won the diving competition with 185.90 points.
Coming away with second places included Lefebvre in the 200-freestyle (2:18.00), Donahue in the 50-free (27.41) and 500-free (5:55.03) and Katelyn Montgomery in the 200-IM at 2:54.44.
Third places came from Galuska in the 200-free (22.81), Samuel Camacho in the 50-free (27.41), Coplin in the 100-butterfly (1:15.16), Facella in the 100-free (1:02.22), DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:19.87) and Canavan in the diving (170.20).
Fourth places were earned by DeNaro in the 200-free (2:25.06), Nguyen in the 100-butterfly (1:15.50), Lefebvre in the 100-free (1:03.19), DeLano in the 200-IM (2:31.94) and Emily Loan in the diving (157.50).
Rounding out the scoring with fifth places included Legvold in the 50-free (30.10), DeNaro in the 100-free (1:04.75), Camacho in the 100-breaststroke (1:29.28) and Montgomery in the 100-backstroke (1:17.50) and then sixth places from Forsythe in the 100-butterfly (1:23.88), Phil Nguyen in the 100-breaststroke (1:35.59), Coplin in the 100-backstroke (1:18.00), Gaigals in the 500-free (7:12.25) and LeBlanc in the 200 IM (3:04.25).
Finally in the three relay races, the Red Rangers finished first, fifth and sixth in the 200-medley. The foursome of Facella, DeLano, Legvold and Donahue were first at 2:06.44. Then Montgomery, Jenny Nguyen, Coplin and Nims were fifth at 2:23.18, and finally, Gaigals, Phil Nguyen, Forsythe and Connolly were sixth at 2:24.02.
In the 200-free relay, the team of Camacho, LeBlanc, Countie and Lehman were second at 1:54.38, the team of DeLano, DeNaro, Legvold and Lefebvre were third at 1:57.28 and then Brady Lyons joined Charest, Hanna Youssef and Cory Boisselle to take fifth at 2:11.28.
Finally, in the 400-relay, Donahue, DeNaro, Facella and Lefebvre were first at 4:18.97 and were followed by a second place form Lehman, LeBlanc, Legvold and Galuska who came in at 4:22.35 and then Encarncion, Anderson, Nicodemus and Nims, who were sixth at 5:17.37.
Tewksbury will host the Academy of Notre Dame on Friday beginning at 3:30 pm back at the Greater Lawrence Tech High School Pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.