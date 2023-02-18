METHUEN – When your offensive is limited and struggling throughout most of the season, giving up short-handed goals will really put you behind the 8-ball.
On Monday night, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op girls hockey team gave up two short-handed goals in the first period. Although they came back to tie it, Westford Academy got the game winner midway through the third to come away with the 3-2 win.
That coupled with a 2-2 tie against HPNA last Friday, puts the Red Rangers at 8-5-3 on the season.
The WA (6-10-1) loss was tough for several reasons – obviously the two short-handed goals, missing out on an opportunity to move up in the power rankings (currently No. 14 in Division 1) and just not playing a consistent game from start to finish.
“(Westford has) been playing people tough. That was the message to the girls that (Westford Academy) has been playing everyone tough. They have lost games by a goal just about to every team (in the league) and they've been in every game,” said interim head coach Dave O'Hearn. “Boy, we came out flat. We gave up two short-handed goals and made some mistakes that we don't normally make. We weren't ready to compete coming out of the gate and we found ourselves in a 2-0 hole.”
While the team has been working on its power play all season, twice in the first period, O'Hearn said the simple things were just not executed, which led to the 1-0 and 2-0 deficits.
“We fumbled the puck and made some mistakes. When we stop doing the small things that we need to do be successful, that what happens. Not everyone can make moves (and get around other players),” he said. “Instead we need to make the smart play and the smart play is getting the puck off of your stick and getting it deep (in the opponents' end), instead of trying to do something when nothing is there. “(When you do that the other team) is off to the races and we're not doing anything about it. That's what happened on both of those goals.”
While the Red Rangers could have easily crawled in a hole, they elected to fight back.
“We battled back in the second period. Lyla Chapman started us off (with the first goal). She had an outstanding game, just all-around making all kinds of solid plays. She started the scoring for us with a nice rush (from our own end) and that's all it took,” said O'Hearn. “Then our line of Kat Schille, Riley Sheehan and Nikole Gosse were really effective tonight. They did an excellent job and scored that second goal. They were buzzing around. They did the little things that we preach all of the time in practice and they did it to a 'T' and that really showed there.”
Chapman scored that first goal with an assist from Bree Lawrence coming with 6:30 left in the second. Then exactly two minutes later, Sheehan scored with helpers going to Schille and Gosse.
The score remained the same until Westford scored around the mid-point of the third period on a shot that deflected off a Red Rangers' player.
“We pulled the goalie late in the game and we were ferocious. If we played like that the entire game (we would have won). I said ladies, we have to play like this every single shift. Hopefully it's a lesson so we'll find that out on Wednesday,” said O'Hearn.
In the tie, things were kind of the opposite.
“We came out flying in the first period and scored two goals. Then we do nothing the rest of the way and let them back in it. We were up 2-0, buzzing around and we took our foot off the pedal and let them back into the game. We didn't really come back to play (the way we are capable of) until the overtime period,” said O'Hearn.
The Red Rangers' goals were scored by Gosse and Schille, while Schille and Emma Ryan assisted on the first one, and Gosse and Sheehan on the second.
HPNA cut the lead in half and then tied it with 25.6 seconds left when a puck deflected off the stick of Gabi Locke and went to Casey Doherty who drove it home.
Tewksbury netmidner Taylor Bruno was terrific in net, including making 20 saves just in the second period.
The Red Rangers faced L-S (14-3-0) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. On Saturday, they will travel to face Beverly/Danvers (10-5-1) before coming home on Monday and Wednesday of next week to compete in the Brianna McCarthy Memorial Tournament. In the first round Monday at 5, the Red Rangers will play Matignon (3-12-1) and regardless if they win or lose that game, they'll play at 4 pm on Wednesday against either Longmeadow (10-5-2) or Masconomet (4-12-0).
“We have some things to work out for sure. This is not where we want to be right now as we get ready for the state tournament. At the end of the day, it's still (tough) because of our league,” said O'Hearn. “This is what we're going to get every night. We try to prepare the girls. We have just four regular season games left before the state tournament. We have Lincoln-Sudbury on Wednesday and they are a good club.”
