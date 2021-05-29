BILLERICA – It would be hard to imagine a more difficult scenario for the Shawsheen Tech Girls Track team than the one they faced last Thursday afternoon when they took on Whittier Tech at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
Already entering the meet with a limited roster of just 15 competitors, the Rams faced even longer odds when two of their best athletes couldn’t compete in their best events.
But despite the odds being stacked against them, the Rams were not going to be denied, as they battled their way to a 68-66 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season, clinching the meet with a dramatic victory in the final event of the day, the 4x400 relay.
“We had a couple of girls that were banged up during the meet, but everybody else really stepped up for us and we had some great efforts,” Shawsheen coach Jeff McGrath said.
The winning points in the 4x400 came from the foursome of Emily Pinto, Katie Amidon, Lillian Dulong and Eryn Ward, who finished in a time if 5:21.97, beating Whittier by ten seconds. The Rams had entered the event trailing by three points, but the five points for winning the relay gave the Rams the meet victory.
“We had some new kids to the event, but Eryn has been around it for a few years,” McGrath said. “I told them before they ran, that this would decide the meet and they all responded and ran very well. Katie did really well in the second leg and gave us a pretty sizable lead, and we still had a big lead when Eryn took over for the anchor leg. The girl from Whittier gave it a go, and it looked like she might close the gap, but Eryn knows how to run that race and she just kept at her pace. The other girl went out too fast and Eryn eventually just pulled away.”
Of course, the Rams never would have been in position to win the meet in the relay if not for a clutch performance in the prior event, when Sarah Simonds had won the 200-meters in a time of 32.57. If Simonds had finished anywhere but first in the 200, the Rams would have trailed by at least six points and had no chance to take the meet with a win in the relay.
“Sarah was our only runner in the 200, because Susanna Gillis, who is our best 200 runner, was injured,” McGrath said. “Even if Sarah had done very well and finished second, we still would not have had a chance to win the meet. So, she goes out and runs her best time of the season to get us within striking distance. That was a great performance.”
The Rams had several other fine performances on the day, led by Ward, who not only anchored the 400 relay, but also won the 400 as an individual with a time of 1:15.43. Jacqui Megna also had a big day for the Rams, winning the 800 meters in a time of 2:57.72, while also taking second in the mile in a time of 6:25.45.
Brielle Pigott had a big day as well, winning the two mile event in a time of 14:53.56, while also taking first the 400 hurdles in 1:23.44, and finishing second in the high jump at 4-02.
The Rams also did very well in the field events, with senior Shelby Bourdeau taking first in the high jump with a height of 4-02, while Gillis fought through her pain to win the long jump with a leap of 15-04.
BOYS
There were no such dramatics on the boys side for the Rams, as the boys rolled to a 91-37 win over the Wildcats to also improve to 2-0.
The Rams were led to the victory by an incredible all around performance from senior Tyler Archibald, who, including the 4x400 relay, finished first in four different events, accounting for 20 points on the day. Archibald also took first in the 400 meters in a time if 54.68, the long jump at 20-02 and the triple jump in 38-05.
“Tyler was actually burning a little bit of a groin issue, but he was outstanding,” McGrath said. “He was incredible in the 4x400. He made up something like a 30 or 40 meter deficit. He got the baton and he just took off and he passed the Whittier kid in the last 100 meters. You could just see the frustration on his face. He couldn’t believe Tyler caught him.
“Tyler is just unbelievably gifted talent wise. Now we just need to keep him healthy and he should have a great season.”
Freshman Zach Rogers of Wilmington also was outstanding for the Rams, taking first in the 200 meters at 24.92, while also winning the shot put with a throw of 34-05 and taking second in the javelin at 116.03.
“Zach is another kid, who as just a freshman has no idea how good he can be,” McGrath said. “For him to pick up shot put that quickly and do so well was tremendous. We are just scratching the surface of his athleticism.”
Senior captain Alex Smith also won a pair of events, taking first place in the 800 in a time of 2:24.83, as well as they mile in a time of 5:18.52, while taking second in the triple jump at 35-00.
Other winners for the Rams included sophomore Ben Hollenbeck in the two mile, who made a tremendous push over the final 100 yards to make up a large deficit and nip his opponent at the finish line with a time if 12:05.52, while his opponent finished in 12:05.56.
Senior Derek Costello of Wilmington took first place in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.37 while senior Randy Leavitt was first in the javelin with a throw of 124-10.
Both the Boys and Girls teams will be back in action on Thursday, when they host CAC rival Greater Lowell at Shawsheen at 4:00 pm.
