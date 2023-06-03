After a 5-15 season, the Tewksbury High School baseball squad came up just short of a playoff berth.
However, the Redmen were able to cap off their spring campaign on a high note, beating Lawrence by a score of 10-3 in the consolation game of the Haverhill Holiday Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Although Redmen coach Kirk Monbleau and his team entered the weekend with a minimal chance at the playoffs, he reminded his team what they really should be playing for.
“We told the boys before the tournament that we’re still playing for the name across the chest and to think about how good it feels when you get that W verses when you come on the wrong side,” said the coach. “We wanted to send the seniors off the right way.”
Tewksbury did just that on Saturday, exploding for 10 runs off seven hits to conclude its season on the right foot.
“It was definitely fun,” said Monbleau of the season finale. “It’s a balance sometimes, when guys are too serious and they press they can underperform, and sometimes when you’re too loose you can underperform as well. We had a good balance of the two today.”
The Redmen didn’t hesitate to get on the board, plating six runs in the first after Lawrence put up two quick runs in the top half of the inning.
Tewksbury loaded the bases off three straight walks, and the floodgates opened from there. Michael Sullivan, Ryan Flynn, and Ben O’Keefe all collected RBI’s in the inning.
The Redmen also received offense from Kodie Legrand (2-for-3), Dylan Paulding (1-for-4), and Blake Ryder (1-for-3, RBI).
On the mound, Aidan MacDonald put forth a solid performance, throwing five innings where he struck out three and allowed four hits. Zach Russo came in relief, throwing the final two innings where he struck out two.
“We’re in good hands in terms of pitching next year, with Billy (Burris) coming back, Zach (Russo), Matt (Cooke), and Aidan (MacDonald),” said Monbleau. “We got some other guys too that are chomping at the bit waiting for their turn and they’ll step up.”
In the first game of the tournament, Tewksbury fell to Methuen by a score of 6-2 that ultimately put a dagger in the team’s postseason hopes.
Methuen’s Daremin Escano Vargas was throwing a no-hitter into the sixth, providing Tewksbury with an offensive struggle throughout the game.
Tewksbury was able to plate two runners in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough.
“It’s tough because we underachieved a little bit,” said Monbleau of the season. “When we had the season we had last year and didn’t lose too many guys, we expected to be a little bit more competitive.
“The losses hurt, but it’s more I wanted to see the boys who put so much hard work in have that work show that it paid off,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s lost in anything, but I wish we could see more of a direct correlation between their hard work and the wins and losses.”
The Tewksbury seniors played a large role in that hard work, which included Sullivan, Ryder, Paulding, Legrand, Drew Nestor, O’Keefe, Tristan Leslie, Michael Hill, and Flynn.
“They set a great standard,” said Monbleau. “They did the right things in the building and out of the building. They’re guys that you’re proud to be associated with and good role models for the guys that are the underclassmen. We’re going to miss them, but they’re leaving the program in a good place and they can be proud of that.”
