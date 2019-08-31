WILMINGTON — Pop Warner has been in existence in the town of Wilmington for over 60 years.
As part of the Eastern Mass League, Pop Warner has always been inclusive in allowing players of all ages, boy or girl, to play.
Enrollment for Wilmington Pop Warner has been the same the past couple years, as 66 football players make up three teams in the league this year, a U8, U10, and U12 team.
One of those players is a seven-year-old girl by the name of Teagan Landry. Teagan, along with her mother Keighla Dalton, moved to Wilmington four years ago.
Teagan will be entering the second grade and will be turning eight in two weeks. She is excited to meet her teachers and classmates for the upcoming year, but more importantly, is excited to play her first year of football.
At a young age, she used to go her uncle’s, Keighla’s little brother’s, football games and cheer him on.
Teagan likes watching football players tackle each other on the field. “I want to tackle my uncle [and aunt],” she said.
It was a pretty simple conversation for mom to have with Teagan.
“[She likes running around outside, she has a lot of energy] so she insisted she wanted try [football], so we [signed her up for it],” said Dalton.
Teagan has friends who are boys that play football, but says she is not afraid of them.
“Everyone used to tell me to be scared because of the boys, but I think I’m more afraid for the boys because she is pretty tough,” Keighla Dalton said.
Dalton, who was a cheerleader for 14 years, is very appreciative of how the Pop Warner community in Wilmington has treated her daughter.
“They were very welcoming, and they’ve been helpful so far,” she said.
Joe McCauley, who has been a part of Pop Warner for nine years, seven years as football director, and his first year as League President, loves seeing girls like Teagan play football.
“It’s great to see Teagan out there, she’s running around out there with the boys, they treat her like a sister,” he said.
Teagan also has played lacrosse and did gymnastics before getting into football, but her mom hope that she finds something she likes.
“I hope it gives her more confidence, and gives her more structure,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.