TEWKSBURY – Back in late December, the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys' basketball team played a terrific game in a loss to Burlington, one of the top Division 2 teams in the state.
Tewksbury fell short in that game but showed signs of a lot of promise for the rest of the season. Over time, the Redmen had some ups and downs, but started to figure it out, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That in itself helped led the team to a three-game winning streak, after starting the season out with an 1-8 record.
On Friday night, Tewksbury hosted Division 1 power Central Catholic. Although the final score doesn't indicate it, the Redmen hung in there once again against one of the state's top teams. The Raiders had a slim five-point lead going into the fourth quarter before opening the doors a bit to go on and win, 58-38.
“We competed and I thought we defended in the half-court really well. What hurt us was our offense efficiency – too many empty possessions and poor shot selection,” said head coach Steve Boudreau. “I was really encouraged with how hard we played and the way we competed. We didn't execute to the level that we needed to win a game against that type of opponent but we definitely competed at a level that's going to allow us to be in most games.”
Two days later, Tewksbury remained at home and hosted a winless Dracut team. After a sluggish start, the Redmen poured it on in the final three quarters to come away with a 72-62 victory.
“We didn't play our best basketball defensively. I was impressed with the way Dracut came out. They were up 10-3 early and then up five early in the second half,” said Boudreau. “To our credit we hung in there, made some impactful runs in the third and fourth quarters. Ryan Cuvier led us with 23 points and then Luke Montejo I think finished in the 16-to-19 point range. Those two guys shouldered the load in the second half, while getting some big contributions in the scoring department from Johnny Sullivan, Romyn Lorick and AJ Seney hit a big three-pointer. We scored a season high 72 points.”
Two days later, Tewksbury was defeated by Andover, 66-46.
Tewksbury is now 5-10 on the season and were within the top-32 teams of the latest MIAA Power Rankings. The team has showed that it can hang with some of the big teams, but now it's a matter of coming away with an upset victory to really get over that hump.
“We have come a long way since November 28th. It's an exciting step for our program to see the improvement. We now have won four-out-of-five games. We have proven that we can compete with some of the top teams in the state and now we just have to continue to get better at each practice and make the most out of each opportunity and game that we get to play,” said the coach.
Tewksbury will host Haverhill (6-7) on Friday night in its last regular season home game. After that comes four straight away games with stops at North Middlesex (2-8) on Wednesday, February 8th, and then trips to Waltham (9-3), Dracut (0-13) and Billerica (4-7).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.