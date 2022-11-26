WORCESTER – When the game had ended and the Redmen were celebrating as state champions, senior setter Kiley Kennedy had a real hard time keeping her emotions in check. She cried a lot, then gathered herself, only to cry more when more of her family and friends were congratulating her. When she was approached by the Town Crier, the obvious question was about her emotional state.
“This is just such a big accomplishment and we worked so hard for this over the season,” she said, still crying in complete joy. “Last year and just over the past four years. We just all deserve this.”
Like any championship team, no matter the level, you need the elite players, you need the strong players and you need the role players. You all need all three to play together as a team and to come through in the clutch.
Tewksbury has the elite player in two-time All-State selection Carrina Barron, but they also have a handful of very strong players such as Kennedy, who on this night played like an all-state player. She ended the game with 35 assists, 11 digs and two service aces. She gave Barron sweet passes all night, she was a defensive whiz and she put every ounce of energy into these four sets as she possibly could have. She was immense out there, and all came against a tremendously talented Dennis-Yarmouth team.
“We were used (to that kind of competitive game) and we knew what we were facing (with Dennis-Yarmouth),” she said. “It took a lot and this was the hardest team that we played all season. It really took everything from us but we did it.”
Kennedy was asked about head coach Alli Luppi and the response was, “she's been here the whole time and she gets us through everything. We wouldn't be here without her.”
It was Luppi, who after watching Kennedy be a powerful hitter at the subvarsity level, moved her to setter last year as a junior. Certainly a wise move to say the least.
"I can't say enough about her commitment level, her drive, her ability to push through those difficult moments when she battles with her confidence level," said Luppi about No. 10 before this season begun. "She's a phenomenal kid with great spirit and hustle, all that good stuff. That's why I put her at setter, because I want someone who is even-keeled to be on the court all the time, running the offense."
The even-keeled phenomenal kid, ran the offense right into program history.
And that's certainly worth a thousand joyful tears.
