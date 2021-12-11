TEWKSBURY – Back in the fall of 2008, Alli Luppi was about to enter high school as a freshman. Her plan was to run cross-country, but that quickly changed.
“(My sister) Meg decided that she was going to play volleyball so my mom said 'Alli, please play volleyball so I can see both of you play (the same sport)’ and I said 'OK fine, I guess I will'. I was dead set on running cross-country because I love to run. (I changed sports) and then I just loved (volleyball) and I had no intentions of playing it,” recalled Alli, who also has a brother Matt, an outstanding baseball pitcher at TMHS and UConn.
Nine years later in June of 2017, Luppi, 23 at the time and one year removed from a historic volleyball career at Eastern Connecticut University and almost six years removed from being an All-Scholastic player here at Tewksbury High, was named the new head coach at her alma mater. Immediately, Athletic Director Ron Drouin knew that the school and program had hit a home run.
“Allie brings tremendous energy and it is infectious. I love it,” said Drouin at the time of her hiring. “I like the whole package. She is a teacher, she has an excellent playing resume and I am supremely confident will work hard to help grow our program. I enjoy bringing people on who have had success – people who are used to a winning culture. I believe that is important. She has had that positive experience as both a player and a coach, I feel strongly that will translate well here in Tewksbury."
It certainly has.
This past fall, Luppi guided the Redmen to an 18-5 record, including making a trip to the Division 3 state semi-final game, losing an epic five-set contest to Old Rochester Regional. All of that came after winning just three games during the abbreviated COVID season of 2020. And that unbelievable turnaround makes Luppi an obvious choice as this year’s Tewksbury Town Crier's Coach of the Year.
“I think the world of Alli Luppi. She's another former athlete here, who was a great competitor and went on to have a great career at the collegiate level,” said Drouin. “She's a teacher in Bedford and she can take her ability to teach in the classroom and teach our kids on the volleyball court. She has a super demeanor about herself. I'm big into looking at the coach to see if you can tell if they are winning or losing, so if you look at Alli, you would never know the score (of the match). She's just very even keeled and her staff is even keeled. They do great things – not just on the court but in the community, they do great things on the court with their Dig Pink fundraiser. There's a lot of buy-in with that program and a lot of kids playing summer volleyball and a lot of kids playing club volleyball. There's a lot of clinics that we run here for volleyball and Alli has fostered all of those things.”
Back in high school, Luppi was absolutely phenomenal on the court. Defensively, she was a whiz and got to nearly everything and then at the net, she certainly could hit the ball. She led the team to its first MVC Division 2 title, was named the League's MVP, the Lowell Sun's Player of the Year and a Boston Globe All-Scholastic.
Luppi then took her talents to Eeastern Connecticut University where she was named to the All-Little East Team. She finished her career tied for sixth all-time in program history in sets with 451, tied for sixth all-time in digs with 1,727, was fourth all-time in service aces with 218 and during her senior season she was named the LEC Defensive Player of the Week three times as a libero.
After graduating with a degree in English/Secondary Education, she spent a year as a teacher and assistant coach at North Andover, before switching jobs to become a seventh grade teacher in Bedford, and also taking the volleyball position here at Tewksbury. She began her coaching career with a 9-10 record with a first round playoff loss to Hamilton-Wenham and then 17-4 and 14-5 seasons, losing both times in the quarterfinals to a much more powerful Lynnfield team, the second time in five sets.
Luppi replaced her former high school coach Jim Ray, who did an incredible job, winning 84 matches, including three in the playoffs and also captured two league titles. In her first five seasons, Luppi has taken to the program to even higher levels. She has a record of 61-31, which includes four straight state tournament appearances, five state tournament victories with three of those coming more than a month ago. The Redmen won as many state tournament games this year, as they won matches in 2020.
“Last year we came into the season really young and (had a lot of) fresh (faces). We had to do a lot to work together. We had quite the range of skill-set, volleyball knowledge and IQ and all of that. That was a grind and it everyone just worked really, really hard. I think that just really helped us into this season as everyone's skills were a little better, their confidence was a bit higher and we also did a lot of team building, especially dealing with 'how do you make everyone around you better'? It was 'what's going to make you not only have your best game, but what are you going to do so the player next to you has her best game'?
“I felt like last year we worked on that but it was tough because the skills were so far apart, and then this year things really started to click and girls realized they had to help each other out so everyone could get better together. That was a huge shift for us.”
Luppi said that now in her fifth year as coach, she is a tad bit more relaxed now, especially during practices and that has certainly helped with her relationship with her players.
“I definitely feel like my coaching style is consistent and similar (to the first few years) but also different. Now I might be a little bit more relaxed (than in years past). I'm not sure how much more, but slightly just because I'm a bit more comfortable. When I say relaxed, I mean I'm just a bit sillier in practice, just slightly,” she said. “When it comes to games, I just try to be more consistent. I know we're going to lose points and that's fine, but the one thing that will fire me up is if I feel that someone is not giving their all — I'll get fired up. Otherwise in games, points are going to happen, things are going to happen, so it's fine and you roll with it.
“I try not to be too high or too low. I find that being consistent is the best way – well it was for me when I played. I knew that I was going to do some great things and some bad things and it would be all fine, so I feel like that has transferred into my coaching.”
When she got the job, Luppi spoke highly about discipline and said that once the players got on the floor, there was no time for drama, instead it was time to play, to compete, to communicate, to play together and bring your best every opportunity that's given to you. Certainly, all of that has rubbed off every team she has coached thus far, especially this past one.
“We spend a lot of time on hitting, but I think part of that was it was our setter's second year, so her skills and confidence was a little better. Plus our hitters were more familiar hitting off of her,” she said. “Then as a team, we all got better in communicating and talking to one another on the floor. It is really difficult in the sport of volleyball to express your needs like 'hey I need this set higher' or the setter can talk to the passer about getting passes higher, so it's tricky to find that balance of trying to tell your players what you need to perform better and I feel like we got comfortable doing that this year and people didn't take those (requests) personal – it was 'hey I need that set higher'.
“In your first year, that can be really intimidating trying to get all of that feedback when it's a new skill and you are still learning, so I think those were huge reasons why our hitting was better and our passing was better because we were working together much better.”
That all seemed to transpire during the team’s practices.
“I'm really into the girls getting lots and lots of reps. I like to move quick, I don't like to spend a lot of time explaining things or sitting there and talking through things, so it's rather 'let's get your hands on the ball and let's keep moving'. That's definitely a huge part to my coaching style and things that I believe in. Serve-receive is also really big. We do a lot of serve-receive, passing, hitting lines and the basics and I think that just helps a team all-around.”
While her practices are prepared and concise which helps Luppi get the best out of her players, she said a lot of credit goes to her assistants, Kaitlyn Stokes, Erin Murphy and volunteer coach Alicia Ratcliffe. That four-member staff helped Tewksbury finish with a 15-4 regular season record over this past fall season before sweeping Apponequet Regional, Greater New Bedford Voc and Ashland in three sets each, before losing to a very athletic and a physically bigger Bulldogs' team.
"I'm so bummed, obviously, but that was a really, really great game," said Luppi after the loss. "I'm super proud of how we played. We gave everything we had. Obviously, I wish we were on the winning side of it."
Luppi has been on the winning side of it ever since she played and now as a fifth-year coach.
“She is one of the more highly thought of volleyball coaches in the area,” said Drouin. “I know that we have a gem there, respectfully anything she does with that program wouldn't surprise me. Her goals are super high and she does all of the right things to try to achieve those goals.”
“She is one of the more highly thought of volleyball coaches in the area,” said Drouin. “I know that we have a gem there, respectfully anything she does with that program wouldn't surprise me. Her goals are super high and she does all of the right things to try to achieve those goals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.