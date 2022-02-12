TEWKSBURY – It was a busy and productive week of play for the No. 7 ranked Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Hockey team. Playing three games in six days, the Redmen took four of six points, blanking Lowell and Boston Latin, and between those two games came the team's first loss of the season, a thrilling 3-2 game in the hands of No. 10 Marshfield in the semi-final round of the Ed Burns Cup.
The 2-1 week puts Tewksbury at 13-1 overall. After beating Latin before a big home crowd on Tuesday night, the Redmen will have four days off before taking on Wellesley in the consolation round of the Burns Tournament, this Sunday afternoon at the O'Brien Rink in Woburn starting at 2 pm.
“It's been awesome, just so awesome (playing in the tournament). We played great in the (first game against) Waltham – we dominated that game. And Marshfield, the first period was rough but then we played much better. They are ranked as one of the top 10 or so teams in the entire state, so we're playing against some real good teams. Wellesley will be another real good test for us so we'll see what happens there.”
The week of play started with a 6-0 win over Lowell. Then three days later, Tewksbury took a trip to the Canton Ice House to take on Marshfield. The Redmen trailed 1-0 after the first and 2-0 after the second, before coming alive playing their best 15 minutes of hockey in the third.
“It was a great game but we didn't come to play in the first period. It was like we were in snow shoes,” said Doherty. “I thought we played a good second period, even though they scored at the beginning of the second to go up 2-0. We played a great, great third period. We were all over them. We outshot them 16-5 and we had tons of scoring opportunities, it was just a shame (that we lost).”
Trailing 2-0 in the third, Tewksbury's second line – which really has been so dynamic all season – got the team back into the game. With 12:05 left in the game, Matt Cooke found the back of the net and then with 6:45, it was his linemate Tyler Barnes, who tied the game up at 2-2. Barnes assisted on the first one and then Cooke and Cooper Robillard on the second.
The score remained 2-2 for the next four minutes or so until sophomore Will Doherty scored the game winner for Marshfield, coming with 2:11 left in the game.
“We're just playing pretty good hockey. Arlington's a great club, and Tewksbury is just as good,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly, who while playing at Bentley College, was a roommate and teammate of current TMHS senior player Cody Mercuri's Uncle Ray, who is a member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame. “They're very good over there. They've got talent from the back end, all the way out. They've got good goaltending, they've got great defensemen that are involved with the offense. I think we were able to keep them at bay the first two periods. But in the third, those kids played really well.”
Two days later, Tewksbury didn't play so great in the home game against Boston Latin. The game was scoreless until under seven minutes to go when Matt Cooke crashed the net hard and buried home a loose puck and then a little over a minute later, he helped set up the second goal as Caden Connors pounced on a loose puck to make it 2-0. Sean Lane and Connors assisted on the first goal and then Lane and Cooke were the helpers on the second.
“We grinded this one out. It was not our best effort at all. I just told them that thankfully good teams find ways to win,” said Doherty. “We've got some explosive players and that second line with Matty Cooke, Barnes and Lane, they just make it happen. They've been doing that, stepping up and playing great for a while now. They have just been that big spark of energy for us lately, which is good because we've been on a bit of a rollercoaster lately. I know we're 13-1, but they have been scoring goals for us, have been playing great in the defensive end for us, they play tough. Barnes just goes and Cooke just goes. And Lane is just so smart. He has grown up a lot. He's having fun out there and he feels like he's a leader out there, playing along with two younger guys. It's just been a great combination.”
Tewksbury was called for two penalties in the final 4:45, and BL also pulled its goalie, giving them a 6-on-3 advantage for 17 seconds, but the Redmen were able to hold off any kind of barrage of shots, although Redmen netminder Ben O'Keefe made a terrific glove save, part of his 17-save, shut out performance, his fourth of the season.
Last Thursday, Tewksbury easily skated past Lowell to a 6-0 win. Scoring the goals were Cole Stone, Matt Cooke, Nick Diciccio, Caden Connors, Sean Lane and Ryan Flynn. Aaron Connelly, Jason Cooke, Tyler Barnes, Lane, Flynn and Connors had one assist each.
O'Keefe played the first two periods before David Karlberg made one stop in the third period as they duo combined for the shut out.
After the Wellesley game on Super Bowl Sunday, Tewksbury will face Boston Latin at their place on Tuesday night, before rounding out the schedule with games against Billerica, Wilmington, Concord-Carlisle and then Acton-Boxboro, but that make-up date hasn't been announced yet.
