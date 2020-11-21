BILLERICA — Tom Severo was already a Hall of Fame coach when he arrived at Shawsheen Tech in the fall of 2014 to take over the Boys Soccer program from the retiring Dick Barriss. Severo had already built a legendary career as coach of the Billerica High Girls Soccer team where he had coached for 30 years, having won 342 career games and been inducted into the Massachusetts State Soccer Coaches Hall of Fame in 2011.
Since arriving at Shawsheen he has only added to his impressive resume, and last Tuesday night at Cassidy Field, he added a little bit of history to that resume, winning his 400th career game, as the Rams downed CAC rival Essex Tech by a score of 3-0. The game marked not only the 400th win of Severo's career, but more importantly to him, it clinched the CAC title for the Rams (8-1-1), who avenged their only loss of the season, which they suffered two weeks ago on the road at Essex.
“I’m humbled and honored tonight, but I don’t want to take away from the real accomplishment tonight — we are league champs,” Severo said when addressing the crowd at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex after the game as part of a ceremony where he was presented with a plaque commemorating his historic achievement.
In his 30-year career at Billerica High, his girls teams won seven Merrimack Valley Conference championships as he compiled a record of 342-128-75 during that span, which included back to back undefeated seasons in 1991 and 1992 as well as a 55-game unbeaten streak during the regular season during on particularly dominant stretch. The win over Essex gave Severo a 58-40-23 at Shawsheen.
But like any great coach, Severo knows that without the right players, even the best of coaches would not be successful, let alone win 400 games over the course of their career.
“I have been blessed to have an abundance of talented student athletes who all worked together, and dedicated themselves to have successful teams," Severo said. "That is the real story. I have just been blessed with an abundance of great kids.”
Severo actually began his career at Billerica High as the junior varsity boys coach in 1980, but in 1984, at his urging, the Indians fielded their first ever girls squad, with Severo at the helm. It didn’t take long for him to start making history with those girls teams, and by the time he retired in 2012 from both his 41-year career as an English teacher at Marshall Middle School and his 30-year career as coach of the Indians, he had established himself as a coaching legend.
His retirement didn’t last long however. When Barris, who had compiled 142 wins over a 16-year career as head coach of the Shawsheen Boys team, decided to retire prior to the 2014 season, Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile was only too happy to welcome Severo aboard to take his place.
“We were very fortunate to find him to take over for Dick at the time,” Costabile said. “Dick was a great coach in his own right and that was a tough void to fill, so to be able to fill it with an experienced, Hall of Fame coach was great for us. I just can’t say enough good things about him. He has been a great, great addition to our school community.”
Severo struggled in his first season at Shawsheen, as the Rams struggled to a 4-12-4 record, but they have qualified for the state tournament every year since then, finally culminating in a CAC title this season, with the Rams finishing with an 8-1-1 overall record in their abbreviated season. The Rams had gone 11-4-4 last season, so Severo knew he would have a good team on the field this season, but with just a ten game schedule on tap for the season, he figured he would have to wait a while longer before reaching the 400 win milestone.
“Looking at the schedule with only ten games, I said to my wife, I don’t know if this is going to happen this year,’ Severo joked after Tuesday’s game. “But I have a lot of seniors as you can see and they stepped up for us. Every year they have been here they have been better and better, and they really stepped up this season.”
In addition to winning the CAC title and of course his 400th game, what made last Tuesday even more special for Severo was having his family, including his wife Maureen, at the game to share the experience with him.
“It’s awesome to have my family here, Severo said. “One of my sons came from Connecticut. I didn’t think he was coming. My other son was working in Boston and I didn’t think at all that he would come, so it is great having them here.”
One person who was not there on Tuesday, but sincerely wishes he was, was Costabile. Costabile could not be at the game, because like all other administrators as Shawsheen, he is under quarantine during the school’s two week switch to remote learning after one administrator tested positive for COVID-19.
When Costabile hired Severo to take over the boys team in 2014, he knew only what Severo’s record was and a little but about the man himself, but in Severo’s time at Shawsheen Costabile has gotten to know that he is just as great of a man as he is a coach.
“It killed me not to be there, but I am so, so happy for him and so proud of him. He is not only a great coach, but he has become a great friend,” Costabile said. “I am so happy his family was there for him. I only wish I could have been there. That is a tremendous milestone that not many coaches have achieved. That is rarified air.
“Tom is a Hall of Famer in many ways. He is a great coach; he is a great guy and he is a great role model. He epitomizes many of the great qualities that coaches need to be successful. His players respect him and they play hard for him. He is a great asset to our school community.”
Just as Costabile has been thrilled to have Severo as a member of the Shawsheen community, Severo is equally appreciative of his time as a Ram.
“I have been blessed to be able to continue my career with some great people. I started the girls team at Billerica High and coached there for 30 years and had some great teams, and I loved every minute of it,” Severo said. “And then Al gave me the opportunity to come here and coach the boys and I have loved it just as much. It is absolutely fabulous. These kids have been awesome. I just can’t say enough about them.”
