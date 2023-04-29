TEWKSBURY – On Monday afternoon, there was a tensity in the air at Strong Field. With Tewksbury and Billerica scoreless headed into the sixth inning, both teams were ready to open the floodgates with one crack of the bat.
Unfortunately for the Redmen, that feeling of excitement never transpired. In the top-half of the sixth, Ryan Nelson’s single plated two en route to an inning that scored four runs, erupting Billerica’s dugout.
Billerica’s Nolan Dawson tossed a complete game in the 4-0 blanking, allowing just four hits to a Redmen offense who stranded two runners in scoring position. Kodie Legrand was 2-4 with two singles while Dylan Paulding and Blake Ryder also added singles.
However, the shutout loss did provide a stellar performance from Zach Russo on the mound. The sophomore threw 5.0 innings while striking out seven before he neared the 80 pitch mark.
“(He had a) great start,” said Redmen head coach Kirk Monbleau. “Not that he didn’t have a good start against Lawrence, but it wasn’t his best. We told him earlier this week he was going to get the start and he was mentally prepared and ready to go.”
Allowing just two hits and one run, Russo was indeed ready to go.
“He had a lot of confidence and he commanded his fastball well (and) his secondary pitches weren’t bad to help compliment and help him be successful,” said Monbleau. “He definitely gave us an opportunity to win today, we just couldn’t get enough runs.”
Now 1-5 to start the season, Monbleau is beginning to recognize some hitters pressing for hits at the plate.
“Where we’re chasing more wins, some guys are trying to do too much at the plate with swinging at balls out of the zone and maybe trying to change the game with one swing, which we preach all the time we can’t do,” he said. “We just got to have better approaches and hopefully swing some more hits together.”
Once his team is able to relax at the plate, Monbleau knows the compete level is there to win this season.
“We have (plate discipline), but we have so many guys who are competitors, and they want to win,” he affirmed. “They try to do too much, they have the discipline but they’re putting too much pressure on themselves.”
The previous Thursday, the composure Monbleau and the Redmen coaching staff are preaching was on full display. In a 4-3 win over Dracut, Tewksbury walked it off for their first win of the season.
“That was a good game,” said Monbleau. “We ran into a tough situation, they had their ace so we saw him. He had ten strikeouts against us so he was definitely on. He ran out of steam a little bit (as) he was pushing a hundred pitches in that red line area where a lot of coaches will take their guy out. So we struggled with him, but we were able to get a couple runs across late and obviously get the thing won.”
A Ben O’Keefe single tied the game in the fourth inning before falling behind 3-2 into the bottom of the seventh. Noah Russo’s single and Michael Sullivan’s walk put runners on the corners for Paulding, who delivered with a 2 RBI double over the centerfielder’s head to cap off the victory.
“He’s been in our three hole all year long, he was our two-hitter last year and he’s a good contact guy (and) sees the ball well,” Monbleau said of Paulding. “He doesn’t get fooled a whole lot up there so he’s definitely a guy we have a lot of confidence in.”
The Redmen faced Haverhill on Wednesday but the results weren’t known as of presstime. Tewksbury will then host Chelmsford on Friday at 4 pm before traveling to Methuen on Monday for a 6 pm contest.
